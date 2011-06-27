Estimated values
2014 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,598
|$7,968
|$9,200
|Clean
|$6,370
|$7,685
|$8,864
|Average
|$5,912
|$7,119
|$8,190
|Rough
|$5,455
|$6,552
|$7,517
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,072
|$11,766
|$13,290
|Clean
|$9,723
|$11,347
|$12,803
|Average
|$9,025
|$10,511
|$11,831
|Rough
|$8,327
|$9,675
|$10,858
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,880
|$9,358
|$10,687
|Clean
|$7,607
|$9,025
|$10,296
|Average
|$7,061
|$8,360
|$9,514
|Rough
|$6,515
|$7,695
|$8,732
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,786
|$10,369
|$11,792
|Clean
|$8,481
|$10,000
|$11,360
|Average
|$7,872
|$9,263
|$10,497
|Rough
|$7,263
|$8,526
|$9,635
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,733
|$10,293
|$11,696
|Clean
|$8,430
|$9,927
|$11,268
|Average
|$7,825
|$9,196
|$10,412
|Rough
|$7,219
|$8,464
|$9,556
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,352
|$8,761
|$10,028
|Clean
|$7,097
|$8,450
|$9,661
|Average
|$6,588
|$7,827
|$8,928
|Rough
|$6,078
|$7,204
|$8,194