Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,854
|$14,389
|$16,203
|Clean
|$12,547
|$14,051
|$15,802
|Average
|$11,933
|$13,374
|$15,001
|Rough
|$11,319
|$12,698
|$14,199
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,103
|$14,675
|$16,531
|Clean
|$12,790
|$14,330
|$16,122
|Average
|$12,165
|$13,640
|$15,305
|Rough
|$11,539
|$12,950
|$14,487
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,193
|$15,710
|$17,509
|Clean
|$13,854
|$15,341
|$17,076
|Average
|$13,177
|$14,602
|$16,210
|Rough
|$12,499
|$13,863
|$15,344
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,130
|$11,431
|$12,963
|Clean
|$9,888
|$11,162
|$12,643
|Average
|$9,404
|$10,625
|$12,002
|Rough
|$8,921
|$10,087
|$11,361
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,954
|$13,364
|$15,030
|Clean
|$11,669
|$13,050
|$14,658
|Average
|$11,098
|$12,421
|$13,915
|Rough
|$10,527
|$11,793
|$13,172
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,927
|$15,219
|$16,763
|Clean
|$13,594
|$14,861
|$16,348
|Average
|$12,929
|$14,146
|$15,519
|Rough
|$12,264
|$13,430
|$14,690
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,694
|$13,096
|$14,752
|Clean
|$11,415
|$12,789
|$14,387
|Average
|$10,857
|$12,173
|$13,658
|Rough
|$10,298
|$11,557
|$12,928
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,096
|$13,519
|$15,200
|Clean
|$11,807
|$13,201
|$14,824
|Average
|$11,229
|$12,565
|$14,072
|Rough
|$10,652
|$11,930
|$13,321
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,961
|$14,454
|$16,222
|Clean
|$12,651
|$14,115
|$15,821
|Average
|$12,032
|$13,435
|$15,018
|Rough
|$11,414
|$12,755
|$14,216
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,016
|$12,418
|$14,069
|Clean
|$10,753
|$12,126
|$13,721
|Average
|$10,227
|$11,542
|$13,025
|Rough
|$9,701
|$10,958
|$12,330
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,059
|$10,915
|$11,941
|Clean
|$9,819
|$10,658
|$11,646
|Average
|$9,339
|$10,145
|$11,055
|Rough
|$8,858
|$9,632
|$10,465
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,412
|$12,778
|$14,391
|Clean
|$11,139
|$12,477
|$14,035
|Average
|$10,594
|$11,876
|$13,324
|Rough
|$10,049
|$11,276
|$12,612
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,210
|$14,686
|$16,432
|Clean
|$12,895
|$14,340
|$16,026
|Average
|$12,264
|$13,650
|$15,213
|Rough
|$11,633
|$12,959
|$14,401