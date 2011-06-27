  1. Home
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,854$14,389$16,203
Clean$12,547$14,051$15,802
Average$11,933$13,374$15,001
Rough$11,319$12,698$14,199
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,103$14,675$16,531
Clean$12,790$14,330$16,122
Average$12,165$13,640$15,305
Rough$11,539$12,950$14,487
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,193$15,710$17,509
Clean$13,854$15,341$17,076
Average$13,177$14,602$16,210
Rough$12,499$13,863$15,344
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,130$11,431$12,963
Clean$9,888$11,162$12,643
Average$9,404$10,625$12,002
Rough$8,921$10,087$11,361
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,954$13,364$15,030
Clean$11,669$13,050$14,658
Average$11,098$12,421$13,915
Rough$10,527$11,793$13,172
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,927$15,219$16,763
Clean$13,594$14,861$16,348
Average$12,929$14,146$15,519
Rough$12,264$13,430$14,690
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,694$13,096$14,752
Clean$11,415$12,789$14,387
Average$10,857$12,173$13,658
Rough$10,298$11,557$12,928
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,096$13,519$15,200
Clean$11,807$13,201$14,824
Average$11,229$12,565$14,072
Rough$10,652$11,930$13,321
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,961$14,454$16,222
Clean$12,651$14,115$15,821
Average$12,032$13,435$15,018
Rough$11,414$12,755$14,216
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,016$12,418$14,069
Clean$10,753$12,126$13,721
Average$10,227$11,542$13,025
Rough$9,701$10,958$12,330
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,059$10,915$11,941
Clean$9,819$10,658$11,646
Average$9,339$10,145$11,055
Rough$8,858$9,632$10,465
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,412$12,778$14,391
Clean$11,139$12,477$14,035
Average$10,594$11,876$13,324
Rough$10,049$11,276$12,612
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,210$14,686$16,432
Clean$12,895$14,340$16,026
Average$12,264$13,650$15,213
Rough$11,633$12,959$14,401
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Chevrolet Cruze on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,819 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,658 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Cruze is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,819 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,658 if you're selling it as a private party.
The value of a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze ranges from $8,858 to $11,941, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.