2019 Hyundai Sonata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Sonata Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,259$17,952$20,091
Clean$15,990$17,660$19,748
Average$15,452$17,076$19,062
Rough$14,915$16,491$18,375
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,406$16,344$18,775
Clean$14,168$16,078$18,454
Average$13,691$15,546$17,813
Rough$13,215$15,014$17,172
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,589$16,262$18,370
Clean$14,348$15,998$18,056
Average$13,866$15,469$17,428
Rough$13,383$14,939$16,801
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Sonata SEL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,643$17,358$19,522
Clean$15,385$17,076$19,188
Average$14,868$16,511$18,522
Rough$14,350$15,946$17,855
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,934$19,687$21,905
Clean$17,637$19,367$21,531
Average$17,044$18,726$20,782
Rough$16,451$18,086$20,034
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,487$22,365$24,746
Clean$20,148$22,002$24,323
Average$19,471$21,274$23,478
Rough$18,794$20,546$22,633
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,348 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,998 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Hyundai Sonata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Hyundai Sonata and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2019 Hyundai Sonata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.