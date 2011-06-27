Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Sonata Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,259
|$17,952
|$20,091
|Clean
|$15,990
|$17,660
|$19,748
|Average
|$15,452
|$17,076
|$19,062
|Rough
|$14,915
|$16,491
|$18,375
2019 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
|Outstanding
|$14,406
|$16,344
|$18,775
|Clean
|$14,168
|$16,078
|$18,454
|Average
|$13,691
|$15,546
|$17,813
|Rough
|$13,215
|$15,014
|$17,172
2019 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$14,589
|$16,262
|$18,370
|Clean
|$14,348
|$15,998
|$18,056
|Average
|$13,866
|$15,469
|$17,428
|Rough
|$13,383
|$14,939
|$16,801
2019 Hyundai Sonata SEL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$15,643
|$17,358
|$19,522
|Clean
|$15,385
|$17,076
|$19,188
|Average
|$14,868
|$16,511
|$18,522
|Rough
|$14,350
|$15,946
|$17,855
2019 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$17,934
|$19,687
|$21,905
|Clean
|$17,637
|$19,367
|$21,531
|Average
|$17,044
|$18,726
|$20,782
|Rough
|$16,451
|$18,086
|$20,034
2019 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$20,487
|$22,365
|$24,746
|Clean
|$20,148
|$22,002
|$24,323
|Average
|$19,471
|$21,274
|$23,478
|Rough
|$18,794
|$20,546
|$22,633