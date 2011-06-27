Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,417
|$18,848
|$21,207
|Clean
|$15,924
|$18,269
|$20,537
|Average
|$14,937
|$17,109
|$19,197
|Rough
|$13,950
|$15,950
|$17,856
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,886
|$16,078
|$18,204
|Clean
|$13,469
|$15,583
|$17,629
|Average
|$12,634
|$14,594
|$16,478
|Rough
|$11,799
|$13,605
|$15,328
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,287
|$19,741
|$22,123
|Clean
|$16,768
|$19,134
|$21,424
|Average
|$15,729
|$17,920
|$20,026
|Rough
|$14,690
|$16,705
|$18,627
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,874
|$16,114
|$18,287
|Clean
|$13,457
|$15,618
|$17,709
|Average
|$12,623
|$14,627
|$16,553
|Rough
|$11,789
|$13,635
|$15,398
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,654
|$13,647
|$15,580
|Clean
|$11,304
|$13,227
|$15,088
|Average
|$10,603
|$12,388
|$14,103
|Rough
|$9,903
|$11,548
|$13,118
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,452
|$14,530
|$16,544
|Clean
|$12,078
|$14,083
|$16,021
|Average
|$11,329
|$13,189
|$14,975
|Rough
|$10,581
|$12,295
|$13,930
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,064
|$15,187
|$17,247
|Clean
|$12,672
|$14,720
|$16,702
|Average
|$11,887
|$13,786
|$15,612
|Rough
|$11,101
|$12,852
|$14,522
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,657
|$16,841
|$18,960
|Clean
|$14,217
|$16,323
|$18,361
|Average
|$13,336
|$15,287
|$17,162
|Rough
|$12,455
|$14,251
|$15,964