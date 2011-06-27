  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Hyundai Sonata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,349$11,682$13,876
Clean$8,877$11,102$13,159
Average$7,935$9,942$11,724
Rough$6,992$8,782$10,289
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,475$10,634$12,662
Clean$8,048$10,106$12,007
Average$7,193$9,051$10,698
Rough$6,339$7,995$9,389
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,270$9,205$11,020
Clean$6,903$8,748$10,451
Average$6,170$7,834$9,311
Rough$5,437$6,920$8,171
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,954$11,188$13,288
Clean$8,502$10,633$12,601
Average$7,600$9,522$11,227
Rough$6,697$8,411$9,853
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,979$11,192$13,273
Clean$8,526$10,636$12,587
Average$7,621$9,525$11,215
Rough$6,715$8,414$9,842
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,954$10,066$12,047
Clean$7,553$9,566$11,424
Average$6,751$8,567$10,178
Rough$5,949$7,567$8,933
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,268$11,551$13,698
Clean$8,801$10,978$12,990
Average$7,866$9,831$11,574
Rough$6,932$8,684$10,157
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,120$9,004$10,773
Clean$6,761$8,557$10,216
Average$6,043$7,663$9,102
Rough$5,325$6,769$7,988
Sell my 2014 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,903 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,748 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Sonata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,903 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,748 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,903 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,748 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Hyundai Sonata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Hyundai Sonata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Hyundai Sonata ranges from $5,437 to $11,020, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Hyundai Sonata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.