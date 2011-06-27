Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,349
|$11,682
|$13,876
|Clean
|$8,877
|$11,102
|$13,159
|Average
|$7,935
|$9,942
|$11,724
|Rough
|$6,992
|$8,782
|$10,289
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,475
|$10,634
|$12,662
|Clean
|$8,048
|$10,106
|$12,007
|Average
|$7,193
|$9,051
|$10,698
|Rough
|$6,339
|$7,995
|$9,389
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,270
|$9,205
|$11,020
|Clean
|$6,903
|$8,748
|$10,451
|Average
|$6,170
|$7,834
|$9,311
|Rough
|$5,437
|$6,920
|$8,171
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,954
|$11,188
|$13,288
|Clean
|$8,502
|$10,633
|$12,601
|Average
|$7,600
|$9,522
|$11,227
|Rough
|$6,697
|$8,411
|$9,853
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,979
|$11,192
|$13,273
|Clean
|$8,526
|$10,636
|$12,587
|Average
|$7,621
|$9,525
|$11,215
|Rough
|$6,715
|$8,414
|$9,842
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,954
|$10,066
|$12,047
|Clean
|$7,553
|$9,566
|$11,424
|Average
|$6,751
|$8,567
|$10,178
|Rough
|$5,949
|$7,567
|$8,933
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,268
|$11,551
|$13,698
|Clean
|$8,801
|$10,978
|$12,990
|Average
|$7,866
|$9,831
|$11,574
|Rough
|$6,932
|$8,684
|$10,157
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,120
|$9,004
|$10,773
|Clean
|$6,761
|$8,557
|$10,216
|Average
|$6,043
|$7,663
|$9,102
|Rough
|$5,325
|$6,769
|$7,988