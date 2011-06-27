  1. Home
2020 Toyota Tacoma Value

Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,146$31,377$34,111
Clean$28,734$30,931$33,621
Average$27,910$30,039$32,642
Rough$27,085$29,147$31,663
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,747$27,717$30,132
Clean$25,383$27,323$29,700
Average$24,654$26,536$28,835
Rough$23,926$25,748$27,970
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,986$26,980$28,200
Clean$25,619$26,597$27,796
Average$24,884$25,830$26,986
Rough$24,149$25,063$26,177
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,404$44,228$45,243
Clean$42,791$43,599$44,593
Average$41,563$42,342$43,295
Rough$40,336$41,085$41,997
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,738$46,606$47,675
Clean$45,091$45,943$46,991
Average$43,798$44,619$45,623
Rough$42,504$43,294$44,254
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,926$28,921$30,143
Clean$27,531$28,510$29,710
Average$26,741$27,688$28,845
Rough$25,951$26,866$27,980
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,246$28,255$30,717
Clean$25,875$27,853$30,276
Average$25,132$27,050$29,394
Rough$24,390$26,247$28,513
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
FAQ

We don't have enough data on the 2020 Toyota Tacoma to provide an accurate appraisal at this time. Either the vehicle is too recent, or we don't have enough transaction data to accurately estimate its value. If you'd like to try another vehicle, take a look at our free appraisal page.
To understand if the 2020 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.