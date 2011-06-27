Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,146
|$31,377
|$34,111
|Clean
|$28,734
|$30,931
|$33,621
|Average
|$27,910
|$30,039
|$32,642
|Rough
|$27,085
|$29,147
|$31,663
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,747
|$27,717
|$30,132
|Clean
|$25,383
|$27,323
|$29,700
|Average
|$24,654
|$26,536
|$28,835
|Rough
|$23,926
|$25,748
|$27,970
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,986
|$26,980
|$28,200
|Clean
|$25,619
|$26,597
|$27,796
|Average
|$24,884
|$25,830
|$26,986
|Rough
|$24,149
|$25,063
|$26,177
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,404
|$44,228
|$45,243
|Clean
|$42,791
|$43,599
|$44,593
|Average
|$41,563
|$42,342
|$43,295
|Rough
|$40,336
|$41,085
|$41,997
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,738
|$46,606
|$47,675
|Clean
|$45,091
|$45,943
|$46,991
|Average
|$43,798
|$44,619
|$45,623
|Rough
|$42,504
|$43,294
|$44,254
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,926
|$28,921
|$30,143
|Clean
|$27,531
|$28,510
|$29,710
|Average
|$26,741
|$27,688
|$28,845
|Rough
|$25,951
|$26,866
|$27,980
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,246
|$28,255
|$30,717
|Clean
|$25,875
|$27,853
|$30,276
|Average
|$25,132
|$27,050
|$29,394
|Rough
|$24,390
|$26,247
|$28,513
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
