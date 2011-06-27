Estimated values
1995 Ford Bronco XLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,201
|$1,548
|Clean
|$498
|$1,074
|$1,385
|Average
|$381
|$820
|$1,057
|Rough
|$263
|$566
|$730
Estimated values
1995 Ford Bronco XL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$519
|$1,162
|$1,509
|Clean
|$464
|$1,039
|$1,349
|Average
|$355
|$793
|$1,030
|Rough
|$245
|$548
|$711
Estimated values
1995 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$784
|$1,764
|$2,293
|Clean
|$701
|$1,577
|$2,050
|Average
|$535
|$1,204
|$1,566
|Rough
|$370
|$832
|$1,081