Used 1995 Ford Bronco for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

Perhaps no other early 4WD captured the American Spirit as the Ford Bronco. The Ford Bronco was an instant hit when it was introduced in 1966 as a rugged, simple and economical compact SUV. The Bronco soon had a reputation for having many utility type uses as well as superior off road capability. The Ford Bronco remained on top of the food chain when it came to America's choice in a SUV and 4x4. Their utility and off road capability transcends all generations of the Bronco as they still appeal to the new generation of 4X4 enthusiasts. Known as the 5th Generation of the Bronco, the full size 1992 to 1996 models were also the most equipped. GR Auto Gallery is pleased to present this 1995 Bronco XLT for your consideration. This gorgeous time capsule has just over 50,000 original miles and is finished in a very rare color combination. The body is in stunning condition and the interior is like new. Highlights include power locks, power windows, air conditioning, rear power window, brand new tires, power brakes, power steering, center console, cruise control, rear spare tire. Fitted with the torquey 302cid V8 and automatic transmission, this tough 4X4 drives extremely well. Its no secret that vintage trucks bring good money and are on the rise. Don’t miss your opportunity to own such a low mileage, clean example.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Ford Bronco XLT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMEU15N9SLA21124

Stock: P4260 M

Certified Pre-Owned: No

