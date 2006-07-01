Used 1995 Ford Bronco for Sale Near Me

  • 1995 Ford Bronco XLT
    used

    1995 Ford Bronco XLT

    50,459 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,900

    Details
  • 1995 Ford Bronco XLT
    used

    1995 Ford Bronco XLT

    73,050 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 1994 Ford Bronco XLT
    used

    1994 Ford Bronco XLT

    133,331 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,500

    Details

  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (6%)
1995 Ford Bronco
Gene Barnes,01/07/2006
I purchased the '95 Bronco new from the dealer and have driven it for 11 years (9 of those years were daily 50 mile commutes) without any major mechanical issues. I pull a 21' Kenner Center Console and on occasion a lowboy and tractor. The truck has the 302 V8 (5L) with the 5 speed manual (5 gear OD) I replaced the clutch assembly in 2003, but other than that only normal service maintenance and tires have been required. The vehicle averages about 14-15 miles per gallon. I still own the vehicle and am currently rigging it for a flat tow behind my motor home. At 17000 miles to-date, I kind of wish there was a comparable Ford vehicle on the market now.
