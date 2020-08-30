Volkswagen Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale Near Me

27 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 27 listings
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in Black
    new

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away
    Great Deal

    $40,040

    Est. Loan: $626/mo
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in White
    new

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away
    Great Deal

    $39,925

    Est. Loan: $623/mo
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Black
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    6,121 miles
    20 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,172

    $1,587 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    33,315 miles
    15 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,048

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Gray
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    4,577 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*
    Great Deal

    $21,210

    Know The Deal
  • 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    21,192 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Home delivery available*
    Great Deal

    $11,150

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Gray
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    5,175 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*
    Good Deal

    $21,440

    Know The Deal
  • Find a DealerAd
    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE
    NEW
    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE
    Special offers available
    Find a Dealer
    Visit vw.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    2,183 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*
    Good Deal

    $22,480

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in White
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    6,291 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*
    Good Deal

    $21,860

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in White
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    8,219 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*
    Fair Deal

    $21,980

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    8,966 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*
    Fair Deal

    $22,140

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium in Silver
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium

    372 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $28,410

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Gray
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    2,042 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*
    Fair Deal

    $23,700

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Black
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    2,153 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $24,250

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    3,416 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*
    Fair Deal

    $23,750

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Gray
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    4,604 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $24,150

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Black
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    6,237 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $24,400

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Gray
    used

    2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    6,507 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $24,590

    Know The Deal
Showing 1 - 18 out of 27 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Electric
Filtering by
Volkswagen
Electric
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Engine Type
Drivetrain
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.