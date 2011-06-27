Audi Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale

Close

Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke Bi-Color Turbine-Design, Variable intermittent wipers, Valet Function, Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera. This Audi e-tron Sportback has a powerful Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi e-tron Sportback Prestige The Envy of Your Friends *Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera, Tires: 255/50R20 All-Season, Streaming Audio, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: HD FM/Sirius Satellite -inc: Audi connect w/online services (CARE, PRIME, PLUS), Audi music interface w/front and rear USB data/charge ports, Audi smartphone interface (wireless Apple CarPlay / wired Android Auto), Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system (16-speaker/705 watts), 3-month complimentary Sirius satellite subscription and MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi e-tron Sportback!

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Prestige 55 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WA13ABGE1LB035639

Stock: LB035639

Listed since: 08-17-2020