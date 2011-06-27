Audi Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale

  • New Listing
    $89,700
    $1,668/mo est. loan

    2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Prestige 55 quattro

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke Bi-Color Turbine-Design, Variable intermittent wipers, Valet Function, Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera. This Audi e-tron Sportback has a powerful Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi e-tron Sportback Prestige The Envy of Your Friends *Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera, Tires: 255/50R20 All-Season, Streaming Audio, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: HD FM/Sirius Satellite -inc: Audi connect w/online services (CARE, PRIME, PLUS), Audi music interface w/front and rear USB data/charge ports, Audi smartphone interface (wireless Apple CarPlay / wired Android Auto), Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system (16-speaker/705 watts), 3-month complimentary Sirius satellite subscription and MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi e-tron Sportback!

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Prestige 55 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WA13ABGE1LB035639
    Stock: LB035639
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $80,075
    $1,489/mo est. loan

    2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke Bi-Color Turbine-Design, Variable intermittent wipers, Valet Function, Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera. This Audi e-tron Sportback has a strong Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus *Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera, Tires: 255/50R20 All-Season, Streaming Audio, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: HD FM/Sirius Satellite -inc: Audi connect w/online services (CARE, PRIME, PLUS), Audi music interface w/front and rear USB data/charge ports, Audi smartphone interface (wireless Apple CarPlay / wired Android Auto), Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system (16-speaker/705 watts), 3-month complimentary Sirius satellite subscription and MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi e-tron Sportback!

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WA12ABGE4LB033007
    Stock: LB033007
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • New Listing
    Stock photo **
    $80,075
    $1,489/mo est. loan

    2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke Bi-Color Turbine-Design, Variable intermittent wipers, Valet Function, Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera. This Audi e-tron Sportback has a dependable Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus Has Everything You Want *Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera, Tires: 255/50R20 All-Season, Streaming Audio, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: HD FM/Sirius Satellite -inc: Audi connect w/online services (CARE, PRIME, PLUS), Audi music interface w/front and rear USB data/charge ports, Audi smartphone interface (wireless Apple CarPlay / wired Android Auto), Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system (16-speaker/705 watts), 3-month complimentary Sirius satellite subscription and MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WA12ABGE6LB035793
    Stock: LB035793
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $58,995Great Deal | $5,152 below market

    Certified 2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro

    4,266 miles
    15 miles away
    No Accidents

    Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia

    Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *PRESTIGE PACKAGE *COLD WEATHER PACKAGE *CERTIFIED PREOWNED VEHICLE *PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR *CARFAX ONE OWNER *48 MONTH UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WA1VAAGE5KB009336
    Stock: UA24259
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • $59,970Fair Deal | $1,653 below market

    2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro

    3,382 miles
    9 miles away
    No Accidents

    Audi Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia

    Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2019 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro quattro Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV74/73 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WA1VABGE0KB008990
    Stock: UAC2870
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $60,488

    2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro

    877 miles
    9 miles away
    No Accidents

    Audi Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia

    Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    White 2019 Audi e-tron quattro quattro Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV74/73 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WA1VAAGE7KB023349
    Stock: 5200483A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

  • Not Listed

    2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro

    4,210 miles
    9 miles away
    No Accidents

    Audi Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia

    Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2019 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro quattro Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV74/73 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WA1VAAGE5KB010342
    Stock: RAC1199
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • Price Drop
    $58,500

    2019 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro

    9,652 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WA1LAAGE4KB010761
    Stock: 10444422
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.