- Kia has announced pricing for the all-electric EV9, which will start at $54,900 before destination and handling.
- Initial models will be built in South Korea, before production moves to the U.S. likely sometime next year.
- The entry-level EV9 has 215 horsepower and an expected range of around 250 miles.
- Kia says the EV9 will go on sale in Q4 of this year.
2024 Kia EV9 — the First Mainstream Three-Row EV— Starts at $54,900
The all-electric SUV is roughly $19,000 more expensive than the Telluride
When we drove the 2024 Kia EV9 earlier this year for the first time, we hoped that it would start at less than $60,000. Today, Kia made good on that request, annoucing that the three-row all-electric SUV will start at $54,900 before the desination and handling charge. And if Kia shifts EV9 production to its upcoming West Point, Georgia, facility next year, as it announced, that price could get even better with government incentives.
Good start, but what's next?
To get the starting price in such reasonable territory, the $54,900 base-model EV9 offers less than the fully loaded GT-Line trim that we sampled on Korean roads in June. While we've yet to drive the entry-level trim, dubbed the Light RWD, its specs are very modest. It uses a single electric motor putting out a downright measly 215 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. The battery is also on the smaller side, measuring in at just over 76 kWh, or slightly less than the pack in the smaller EV6. We're eager to get the car on our own Edmunds test track for analysis, but Kia says the base EV9 should hit 60 miles per hour in just over 9 seconds. Yeesh, at least it's affordable.
For now, Kia has left us in the dark on how much prices will increase from there. One step up from the base model will be an EV9 with a bigger 99.8-kWh battery and a single motor, putting out 201 hp (yes, even less). The good news is that Kia puts the Light Long Range's potential driving range at over 300 miles.
We're most eager to find out pricing for the top-spec GT-Line trim. This model packs the most power and features, which could put the price somewhere north of $70,000. The GT-Line will have two motors, the 99.8-kWh battery and a more potent 379 hp. With anticipated range around 250 miles, this could be the best blend of power and efficiency.
A very solid electric SUV
With one piece of the pricing puzzle now in place, this is a great opportunity to remind you just how much we liked the EV9 during our first drive test. The EV9 feels just as practical and spacious as its Telluride sibling, with plenty of space for the whole family to be comfortable. The seats are comfy even after hours behind the wheel and the materials throughout the cabin feel premium.
We already touched on range, but the EV9 can also accomodate some impressive charging speeds. Expect to charge from 10% to 80% capacity in under 25 minutes thanks to its quick 800-volt electrical architecture. This should help win over some of the shoppers who are cautious about switching from gas to an EV.
Edmunds says
Now that we know Kia hasn't gone overboard on the EV9's starting price, this already anticipated SUV should make big waves in the market.