2024 Kia EV9 — the First Mainstream Three-Row EV— Starts at $54,900

When we drove the 2024 Kia EV9 earlier this year for the first time, we hoped that it would start at less than $60,000. Today, Kia made good on that request, annoucing that the three-row all-electric SUV will start at $54,900 before the desination and handling charge. And if Kia shifts EV9 production to its upcoming West Point, Georgia, facility next year, as it announced, that price could get even better with government incentives.

Good start, but what's next?

To get the starting price in such reasonable territory, the $54,900 base-model EV9 offers less than the fully loaded GT-Line trim that we sampled on Korean roads in June. While we've yet to drive the entry-level trim, dubbed the Light RWD, its specs are very modest. It uses a single electric motor putting out a downright measly 215 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. The battery is also on the smaller side, measuring in at just over 76 kWh, or slightly less than the pack in the smaller EV6. We're eager to get the car on our own Edmunds test track for analysis, but Kia says the base EV9 should hit 60 miles per hour in just over 9 seconds. Yeesh, at least it's affordable.