Nissan Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale

- $36,490$550/mo est. loan
2020 Nissan LEAF SVExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Sheehy Nissan Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
No dealer installed accessory charges! No college grad or military add back! No games!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan LEAF SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (123 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP2LC308434
Stock: D308434
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $46,060Great Deal$724/mo est. loan
2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUSExteriorInterior25 miles awayHome delivery*
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Pearl White Tricoat 2020 Nissan Leaf SL Plus Electric ZEV 214hp Automatic FWDPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 114/94 City/Highway MPGFor your VIP appointment please call 703-823-9000! Awards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
104 Combined MPG (114 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1DP8LC300020
Stock: 30531
Listed since: 02-01-2020
- $45,150Good Deal$709/mo est. loan
2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUSExteriorInterior25 miles awayHome delivery*
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Deep Blue Pearl 2020 Nissan Leaf SL Plus Electric ZEV 214hp Automatic FWDPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 114/94 City/Highway MPGFor your VIP appointment please call 703-823-9000! Awards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
104 Combined MPG (114 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1DPXLC304960
Stock: 30870
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $44,535$606/mo est. loan
2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUSExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Sheehy Nissan Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Pricing is for lease. Lease me with VA taxes and tags with 0 down for only $410 per month. 36 month lease 12k miles per year with 0 down. Pricing already includes VA taxes and fees. On approved credit through NMAC. No dealer installed accessory charges! No college grad or military add back! No games!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
104 Combined MPG (114 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1CP1KC317418
Stock: D317418
Listed since: 08-31-2019
- $44,770Great Deal$610/mo est. loan
2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUSExteriorInterior24 miles awayHome delivery*
Rocking Nissan of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
104 Combined MPG (114 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1CP5KC312996
Stock: KC312996
Listed since: 12-28-2019
- $44,975Great Deal$613/mo est. loan
2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUSExteriorInterior25 miles awayHome delivery*
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
104 Combined MPG (114 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1CP1KC321873
Stock: 30367
Listed since: 11-29-2019
- $44,645Great Deal$608/mo est. loan
2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUSExteriorInterior25 miles awayHome delivery*
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
104 Combined MPG (114 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1CP0KC321900
Stock: 30374
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- $7,800Great Deal | $2,390 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF SV21,218 miles25 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP7DC411277
Stock: 30422A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $27,977Great Deal | $2,536 below market
Certified 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS6,729 miles18 miles awayNo Accidents
DARCARS Nissan of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
SL PLus Pkg, Loaded model, Very Rare to find, Why lease a car when you can own one? When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. We at DARCARS Nissan Rockville are very meticulous. This hand-selected Certified Pre-Owned vehicle has surpassed our own standards and requirements. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Nissan LEAF looks like has never been used. Feel pleased in your decision to buy this Nissan LEAF as it's still covered under the manufacturer's warranty. Stupendously fast, yet subtle at the same time, this Nissan LEAF S PLUS sets the bar high. A true automotive masterpiece, this Nissan can function on track-day or work-day, and will always get you to your destination very quick. Driver and passengers will celebrate the comfort and convenience this Nissan LEAF offers with its well-considered features. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan LEAF S PLUS. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. A perfect find to complement any rare automotive collection. This beautiful lass will turn heads everywhere she goes. Prices exclude tax, tags, and $300 dealer processing charge. All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale. DARCARS is not responsible for misprints or typographical errors in equipment or pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
104 Combined MPG (114 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1CP6KC320489
Stock: 940382A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $22,241Fair Deal | $502 below market
Certified 2019 Nissan LEAF SV3,068 miles15 miles awayNo Accidents
Brown's Fairfax Nissan - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP6KC307107
Stock: V15670
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- $20,990Fair Deal
2018 Nissan LEAF SL17,242 miles17 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Fitzgerald Toyota Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
"Deep Blue Pearl SL FWD Single Speed Reducer Electric ZEV 147hp 7 Speakers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP5JC317058
Stock: 003667A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $19,977Fair Deal | $453 below market
Certified 2018 Nissan LEAF SL29,724 miles18 miles awayNo Accidents
DARCARS Nissan of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2018! Providing great efficiency and utility! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Nissan's comprehensive certification process, including a comprehensive 156 point inspection! With less than 30,000 miles on the odometer, this vehicle provides excellent value as a pre-owned model. Top features include power windows, heated steering wheel, turn signal indicator mirrors, and leather upholstery. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP6JC306392
Stock: 042025A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $9,977Fair Deal | $471 below market
Certified 2015 Nissan LEAF SV48,772 miles18 miles awayNo Accidents
DARCARS Nissan of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Save $Money, Buy Smart. Why buy new and get a 60,000-mile warranty? Spend less and get 100,000 Miles of Certified Nissan Coverage: 7 years from the original in-service date of the vehicle or 100,000 total miles on the odometer. You can get your dream car at a lower price. The vehicles certification removes potential quality concerns sometimes associated with buying Pre-owned. This peace of mind is a major CPO advantage for smart buyers. Non-smoker 1. Our Certified cars come with Longer and Better warranty than our New cars. 7 yrs/100,000( Certified ) vs 5yrs/60,000 on ( New). 2. You DO NOT have to pay Freight or Destination charges to qualify for the pricing 3. You DO NOT have to be a college grad to qualify 4. You DO NOT have to be military to qualify 5. You DO NOT have to finance with Nissan to qualify. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. As a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this Nissan LEAF SV offers you the peace of mind because you know it has been rigorously inspected to meet exacting standards. The LEAF SV has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 48,772mi put on this Nissan. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Nissan LEAF SV. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2015 Nissan LEAF is a pre-owned vehicle. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. People spend lifetimes looking for a car as perfect as this Nissan LEAF SV. Fortunately, you don't have to. Learn more about this ultra-rare beauty at DARCARS Nissan Rockville. More information about the 2015 Nissan LEAF: Nissan has broken new ground with the LEAF, which is the company's first all-electric subcompact. Unlike the Tesla roadster or smart electric, this electric car has room for five. Additionally, the LEAF is manufactured on a much more massive scale than any other fully electric car available. With an MSRP of $29,010, the LEAF offers pure, practical, full-electric driving in a more affordable package than the nearest competitor, the Chevrolet Volt, which stickers at over $34,000. Interesting features of this model are All-electric powertrain, 100-mile nominal range on an 8-hour charge, driving characteristics of a conventionally powered car Prices exclude tax, tags, and $500 dealer proc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
114 Combined MPG (126 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP3FC306920
Stock: 044736A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $7,900Fair Deal
2013 Nissan LEAF S29,850 miles25 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP0DC416353
Stock: 30316A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- Price Drop$7,000Fair Deal
2013 Nissan LEAF SV59,395 miles9 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
GOLD CHECK CERTIFIED! 2013 NISSAN LEAF SV! NICE CAR! WELL TAKEN CARE OF!Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, where you buy with Total Confidence! We utilize competitive market pricing models to make the buying process hassle-free.We do not charge any Reconditioning or Certification Fees! At Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, we want you to love your pre-owned vehicle. If you don't, simply bring the vehicle back within 3 days for a FULL REFUND no questions asked!* Qualified used cars come with the Ourisman lifetime engine guarantee**. Call dealer at 703-378-2121 for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP1DC402980
Stock: DG6957A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$14,980
2017 Nissan LEAF SL30,710 miles18 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
VINS - Manassas Park / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF SL with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP8HC303745
Stock: 20975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New ListingNot Listed
2013 Nissan LEAF S22,002 miles24 miles awayHome delivery*
Sheehy Subaru Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CPXDC412701
Stock: SP2685G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- Price DropNot Listed
2013 Nissan LEAF SV53,916 miles18 miles awayNo Accidents
DMV Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP6DC411285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
