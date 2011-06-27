Nissan Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale

Close

DARCARS Nissan of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

Located 18 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Save $Money, Buy Smart. Why buy new and get a 60,000-mile warranty? Spend less and get 100,000 Miles of Certified Nissan Coverage: 7 years from the original in-service date of the vehicle or 100,000 total miles on the odometer. You can get your dream car at a lower price. The vehicles certification removes potential quality concerns sometimes associated with buying Pre-owned. This peace of mind is a major CPO advantage for smart buyers. Non-smoker 1. Our Certified cars come with Longer and Better warranty than our New cars. 7 yrs/100,000( Certified ) vs 5yrs/60,000 on ( New). 2. You DO NOT have to pay Freight or Destination charges to qualify for the pricing 3. You DO NOT have to be a college grad to qualify 4. You DO NOT have to be military to qualify 5. You DO NOT have to finance with Nissan to qualify. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. As a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this Nissan LEAF SV offers you the peace of mind because you know it has been rigorously inspected to meet exacting standards. The LEAF SV has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 48,772mi put on this Nissan. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Nissan LEAF SV. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2015 Nissan LEAF is a pre-owned vehicle. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. People spend lifetimes looking for a car as perfect as this Nissan LEAF SV. Fortunately, you don't have to. Learn more about this ultra-rare beauty at DARCARS Nissan Rockville. More information about the 2015 Nissan LEAF: Nissan has broken new ground with the LEAF, which is the company's first all-electric subcompact. Unlike the Tesla roadster or smart electric, this electric car has room for five. Additionally, the LEAF is manufactured on a much more massive scale than any other fully electric car available. With an MSRP of $29,010, the LEAF offers pure, practical, full-electric driving in a more affordable package than the nearest competitor, the Chevrolet Volt, which stickers at over $34,000. Interesting features of this model are All-electric powertrain, 100-mile nominal range on an 8-hour charge, driving characteristics of a conventionally powered car Prices exclude tax, tags, and $500 dealer proc

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

114 Combined MPG ( 126 City/ 101 Highway)

VIN: 1N4AZ0CP3FC306920

Stock: 044736A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-20-2020