Kia Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale

Close

King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

Located 17 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2020 Kia Niro EV EX Gravity Blue 2020 Kia Niro EV EX FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

112 Combined MPG ( 123 City/ 102 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDCC3LG3L5036240

Stock: K20NE959

Listed since: 05-28-2020