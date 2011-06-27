Kia Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale

39 listings
Applied Filters
Within 25 miles
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20162020
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$10K$50K
Price

Rating

Mileage

050K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Type

Fuel Economy

105115
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Features

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $41,445Great Deal
    $741/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Gravity Blue 2020 Kia Niro EV EX FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCC3LG3L5036240
    Stock: K20NE959
    Listed since: 05-28-2020

  • $41,445Great Deal
    $740/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Platinum Graphite 2020 Kia Niro EV EX FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCC3LG0L5036230
    Stock: K20NE958
    Listed since: 05-28-2020

  • $41,445Great Deal
    $741/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Gravity Blue 2020 Kia Niro EV EX FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCC3LG0L5036647
    Stock: K20NE993
    Listed since: 06-02-2020

  • $41,445Great Deal
    $741/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Gravity Blue 2020 Kia Niro EV EX FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCC3LG9L5036646
    Stock: K20NE990
    Listed since: 06-02-2020

  • $46,945Great Deal
    $851/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Platinum Graphite 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCE3LG0L5040952
    Stock: K20NE1100
    Listed since: 07-03-2020

  • $46,945Great Deal
    $852/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Gravity Blue 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCE3LG7L5036994
    Stock: K20NE996
    Listed since: 06-02-2020

  • $46,945Great Deal
    $853/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Runway Red 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCE3LG8L5037071
    Stock: K20NE995
    Listed since: 05-28-2020

  • View OffersAd
    2020 Kia Niro
    2020 Kia Niro
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Disclaimer*
  • $41,445Great Deal
    $741/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Gravity Blue 2020 Kia Niro EV EX FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCC3LG4L5036196
    Stock: K20NE992
    Listed since: 06-02-2020

  • $46,945Great Deal
    $851/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Silky Silver 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCE3LG9L5037273
    Stock: K20NE1056
    Listed since: 06-23-2020

  • $46,945Great Deal
    $852/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Gravity Blue 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCE3LG5L5041059
    Stock: K20NE1095
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $46,945Great Deal
    $852/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Gravity Blue 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCE3LG7L5041029
    Stock: K20NE1094
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $46,945Great Deal
    $851/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Silky Silver 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCE3LG9L5038066
    Stock: K20NE1055
    Listed since: 06-23-2020

  • Stock photo © EVOX Images
    $41,445Great Deal
    $741/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Silky Silver 2020 Kia Niro EV EX FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCC3LG4L5036201
    Stock: K20NE957
    Listed since: 05-28-2020

  • $46,945Great Deal
    $851/mo est. loan

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Platinum Graphite 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Kia Niro EV EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCE3LG2L5040953
    Stock: K20NE1085
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $46,260Great Deal
    $788/mo est. loan

    2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Niro EV EX Premium, 201HP AC Electric Motor, 1-Speed Automatic, Aluminum Silver, Charcoal Leather, Battery Heater, Cold Weather Package 1.0, Heat Pump, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System. Aluminum Silver 2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP AC Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCE3LG2K5021141
    Stock: K19NE1012
    Listed since: 11-04-2019

  • $46,260Great Deal
    $788/mo est. loan

    2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Niro EV EX Premium, 201HP AC Electric Motor, 1-Speed Automatic, Silver, Charcoal Leather, Battery Heater, Cold Weather Package 1.0, Heat Pump, Heated Steering Wheel. Silver 2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP AC Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCE3LG4K5026650
    Stock: K19NE1080
    Listed since: 01-02-2020

  • $46,260Great Deal
    $788/mo est. loan

    2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Niro EV EX Premium, 201HP AC Electric Motor, 1-Speed Automatic, Platinum Graphite, Charcoal Leather, Battery Heater, Cold Weather Package 1.0, Heat Pump, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System. Platinum Graphite 2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP AC Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCE3LG0K5026550
    Stock: K19NE1076
    Listed since: 01-09-2020

  • $46,260Great Deal
    $788/mo est. loan

    2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 miles away

    King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium Niro EV EX Premium, 201HP AC Electric Motor, 1-Speed Automatic, Platinum Graphite, Charcoal Leather, Battery Heater, Cold Weather Package 1.0, Heat Pump, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System. Platinum Graphite 2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium FWD 1-Speed Automatic 201HP AC Electric Motor Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 123/102 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Kia dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Kia cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Kia We look forward to serving you!Sales 833-234-2608 Service 833-234-2609 953 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2019 Kia Niro EV EX Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (123 City/102 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDCE3LG8K5026702
    Stock: K19NE1077
    Listed since: 01-09-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 39 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Electric