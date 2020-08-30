Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia

Located 25 miles away from Ashburn , VA

We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $50,545.00, Range Extender, Technology & Driving Assistance PKG, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Active Cruise Control ACC with Stop & GO, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound, Satellite Radio & so much more........ 2016 BMW i3 Range Extender *Capparis White/BMW I Frozen Bl Exterior and Mega (Sensatec and Cloth) Interior *ONLY 12,066 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $50,545.00 *Tech + Driving Assist PKG ($2,500): -BMW Online & BMW Apps -ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant -Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information -Navigation Professional System *Harmon/Kardon Premium System ($800) -19-inch alloy wheels -LED lighting (automatic headlights, taillights and running lights) -Automatic wipers -Auto-dimming mirrors -Cruise control -Automatic climate control -Heated manually adjustable front seats -"SensaTec" premium vinyl and cloth upholstery - 50/50-split folding rear seatbacks -A leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel -Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity -A navigation system -The iDrive electronics interface with a 6.5-inch central screen -A USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite/HD radio - -A DC fast-charging port is also included. *The Technology + Driving Assistant package adds: -Adaptive cruise control (with stop-and-go capability) -A lane departure warning system -Forward collision warning with pedestrian detection -Automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation -An upgraded navigation system (with a wider screen and enhanced EV-related information) -Real-time traffic and BMW's Online and Apps services. -The 2016 BMW i3 is powered by a 125-kilowatt electric motor fed by a 22-kilowatt-hour (kWh) lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the floor. -Whether you go with the regular i3 or the i3 REX, the resulting 170 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque is sent to the rear wheels. -For the standard i3, the EPA projects 81 miles of range and a combined city-highway efficiency of 124 MPGe. -The i3 Range Extender model incorporates a small two-cylinder gasoline engine (with a 2.4-gallon fuel tank of which only 1.9 gallons is usable in order to qualify the REX for California's zero-emissions vehicle status) that serves as a generator to supply recharging electricity to the battery pack. So equipped, the i3's range rises to 150 miles and overall efficiency falls to 117 MPGe. *Full recharging times from a depleted battery range from more than 20 hours when plugged into a normal 110-volt household outlet down to about four hours using a 240-volt outlet. *The i3's navigation and various smartphone-app systems can help in locating public charging stations, and the standard DC fast-charging system can recharge the battery in just 30 minutes at one of the growing number of quick-charge stations being installed around the country. *Still Under Full Factory Warranty Until 08/26/2020 or 50,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

117 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBY1Z4C5XGV506746

Stock: 20181

Certified Pre-Owned: No

