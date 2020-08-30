BMW Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale Near Me
$55,295Est. Loan: $982/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW i3 120Ah w/Range Extender 4D Hatchback Electric LEV3-SULEV30 170hp RWD Automatic Imperial Blue Metallic w/Frozen Gray AccentFactory MSRP: $55,295
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
100 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P4C02L7G28933
Stock: B01268
Listed since: 08-29-2020
$52,295Est. Loan: $831/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, TECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAG... MOONROOF. Imperial Blue Metallic exterior and Tera Dark Truffle Vernasca Lea interior, i3 trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System.OPTION PACKAGESTERA WORLD Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Fr & 19" x 5.5" Rr BMW i Turbine-spoke, Style 428, Dark Oak Wood Trim, Smoker's Package, Tera Full Leather Interior, TECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Automatic High Beams, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Navigation System, MOONROOF, PARKING ASSISTANT. BMW i3 with Imperial Blue Metallic exterior and Tera Dark Truffle Vernasca Lea interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
113 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P2C02L7G33960
Stock: L7G33960
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$54,045Est. Loan: $964/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, MOONROOF, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. Imperial Blue Metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior, s trim. Warranty 4 yrs/50k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input.OPTION PACKAGESMOONROOF. BMW s with Imperial Blue Metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 181 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
100 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P8C06L7G33964
Stock: L7G33964
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$46,595Est. Loan: $730/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, MOONROOF, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. i3 trim, Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior. Warranty 4 yrs/50k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESMOONROOF. BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
113 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P2C00L7G37120
Stock: L7G37120
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$45,445Est. Loan: $710/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. i3 trim, Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior. Warranty 4 yrs/50k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
113 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P2C02L7G32937
Stock: L7G32937
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$56,145Est. Loan: $1,002/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nav System, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, TECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAG... harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. s trim, Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Automatic High Beams, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Navigation System, harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, WIRELESS CHARGING WiFi Hotspot, complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial. BMW s with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 181 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
100 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P8C0XL7G36026
Stock: L7G36026
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$53,495Est. Loan: $857/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, TECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAG... MOONROOF, harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. Imperial Blue Metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior, s trimKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications SystemOPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Automatic High Beams, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Navigation System, MOONROOF, harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. BMW s with Imperial Blue Metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 181 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
113 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P6C0XL7G20283
Stock: L7G20283
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$52,095Est. Loan: $926/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, MOONROOF, GIGA WORLD, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera. Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Giga (Leather and Cloth) interior, i3 trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESGiga World : Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Fr & 19" x 5.5" Rr BMW i Turbine-spoke, Style 428, Smoker's Package, Light Eucalyptus Wood Trim, Moonroof : BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Giga (Leather and Cloth) interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
100 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P4C08L7G13756
Stock: L7G13756
Listed since: 06-10-2020
$48,495Est. Loan: $761/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Seats, NAV, Onboard Communications System, TECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAG... Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. Fluid Black non metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior, i3 trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Automatic High Beams, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Navigation System. BMW i3 with Fluid Black non metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
113 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P2C05L7G35976
Stock: L7G35976
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$54,045Est. Loan: $962/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, MOONROOF, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. Fluid Black non metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior, s trim. Warranty 4 yrs/50k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESMOONROOF. BMW s with Fluid Black non metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 181 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
100 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P8C07L7G42706
Stock: L7G42706
Listed since: 08-19-2020
2018 BMW i313,542 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,897$597 Below Market
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, LOW MILES - 13,542! i3 trim. Heated Seats, Navigation, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan CARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESPARK DISTANCE CONTROL. BMW i3 with Fluid Black w/BMW i Frozen Blue Accent exterior and Atelier European Dark interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says "The i3 is quite lightweight for a battery-electric car, abetting its agile nature and quick acceleration. Other manufacturers still have a ways to go to catch up to BMW in this choice of material.".Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z2C55JVE61904
Stock: E61904PB
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 12,288 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,995$375 Below Market
Moore Cadillac of Dulles - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Fluid Black w/Highlight BMW i Blue BMW i3 94Ah w/Range Extender, Original MSRP $55,695, TECH + DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE: ACC STOP&GO + Active Drive AST Bmw Online And Bmw APPS Connected App Compatibility Navigation System MEGA (SENSATEC AND CLOTH: Andesite Dark Matt Trim Floor Mats, PARK ASSISTANT PACKAGE: Park Distance Control Parking Assistant Rear View Camera, TERA 19' Alloy Wheel. Navigation, Moonroof, Back-up Camera, Heated Seats *** NAVIGATION GPS NAVI, *** HEATED SEATS, *** SUNROOF / MOONROOF, *** REAR BACK UP CAMERA, *** ONE OWNER!, *** FULL BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, , Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Purchase with Confidence, The Moore Cadillac 5 / 30 Guarantee. If you don't like the vehicle for any reason simply return it within 5 days of purchase for a full refund. Still not certain? Within 30 days we'll credit the purchase price against any in stock vehicle. See guarantee guidelines for details and disclaimer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C30HV892018
Stock: 11878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 12,066 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $50,545.00, Range Extender, Technology & Driving Assistance PKG, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Active Cruise Control ACC with Stop & GO, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound, Satellite Radio & so much more........ 2016 BMW i3 Range Extender *Capparis White/BMW I Frozen Bl Exterior and Mega (Sensatec and Cloth) Interior *ONLY 12,066 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $50,545.00 *Tech + Driving Assist PKG ($2,500): -BMW Online & BMW Apps -ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant -Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information -Navigation Professional System *Harmon/Kardon Premium System ($800) -19-inch alloy wheels -LED lighting (automatic headlights, taillights and running lights) -Automatic wipers -Auto-dimming mirrors -Cruise control -Automatic climate control -Heated manually adjustable front seats -"SensaTec" premium vinyl and cloth upholstery - 50/50-split folding rear seatbacks -A leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel -Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity -A navigation system -The iDrive electronics interface with a 6.5-inch central screen -A USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite/HD radio - -A DC fast-charging port is also included. *The Technology + Driving Assistant package adds: -Adaptive cruise control (with stop-and-go capability) -A lane departure warning system -Forward collision warning with pedestrian detection -Automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation -An upgraded navigation system (with a wider screen and enhanced EV-related information) -Real-time traffic and BMW's Online and Apps services. -The 2016 BMW i3 is powered by a 125-kilowatt electric motor fed by a 22-kilowatt-hour (kWh) lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the floor. -Whether you go with the regular i3 or the i3 REX, the resulting 170 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque is sent to the rear wheels. -For the standard i3, the EPA projects 81 miles of range and a combined city-highway efficiency of 124 MPGe. -The i3 Range Extender model incorporates a small two-cylinder gasoline engine (with a 2.4-gallon fuel tank of which only 1.9 gallons is usable in order to qualify the REX for California's zero-emissions vehicle status) that serves as a generator to supply recharging electricity to the battery pack. So equipped, the i3's range rises to 150 miles and overall efficiency falls to 117 MPGe. *Full recharging times from a depleted battery range from more than 20 hours when plugged into a normal 110-volt household outlet down to about four hours using a 240-volt outlet. *The i3's navigation and various smartphone-app systems can help in locating public charging stations, and the standard DC fast-charging system can recharge the battery in just 30 minutes at one of the growing number of quick-charge stations being installed around the country. *Still Under Full Factory Warranty Until 08/26/2020 or 50,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C5XGV506746
Stock: 20181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender42,426 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseHome delivery available*
$20,000$504 Below Market
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 BMW i3 94Ah w/Range Extender Electric LEV3-SULEV30 170hp Certified.Clean CARFAX. ****UNLIMITED MILEAGE CPO WARRANTY!!!!****, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Security system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C30HV891435
Stock: BC10332
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
2019 BMW i3 s7,239 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$36,236
Rocking Nissan of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX.*REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY*, *NEW/GOOD TIRES*, *NEW /GOOD BRAKES*, *NEEDS NOTHING TO PASS STATE INSPECTION*, *RECENT TRADE IN*, *NAVIGATION GPS NAV*, *BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE*, *USB PORT*, *BLIND SPOT MONITOR*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *SIRIUS XM*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *REMOTE START*, *PUSH BUTTON START*, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, Apple CarPlay Compatibility w/1 Year Trial, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Brake assist, Cloth Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Wheels: 20" x 5.5" Front & 20" x 6.0" Rear BMW i.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
100 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P8C56KVD35291
Stock: C376284C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 42,317 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,450$341 Below Market
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C3XHV892950
Stock: P2950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 18,518 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $49,295.00, i3 with Range Extender, 180 miles of driving range, Warranty Start Date 02-28-2018, Navigation, 19" Wheels, DC Fast Charging, LED Headlights, Heated Front Seats, Satellite radio & more......... 2017 BMW i3 Range Extender *Capparis White / BMW i Frozen BI on Deka Dark Cloth *ONLY 18,518 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $49,295.00 *Warranty Start Date was 02-28-2018 so it is like buying a 2018 BMW i3 without having to pay the price for a 2018! *Full Factory Warranty up to 02-28-2022 or 50,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *All-electric 170-hp and 184 lb-ft of torque motor *BMW 2-cylinder gasoline Range Extender *Brake Energy Recuperation System *19" Alloy Wheel *Mobility Kit *Universal garage-door opener *Comfort Access key less entry *DC Fast Charging *AC Fast Charging *Heated front seats *LED Highlights *Navigation Buisnes *SiriusXM Radio *The only difference between the base and the Range Extender is, quite simply, the range-extending 0.6-liter two-cylinder gasoline generator, which is the same as last year. *Because the Range Extender is heavier, it travels an estimated 97 miles on electricity. An incremental increase in fuel capacity this year — 2.4 gallons instead of 1.9 gallons — enables a combined range of 180 miles of driving range. *Still Under Full Factory Warranty up to 02-28-2022 or 50,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C32HV892988
Stock: 20408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2017 BMW i313,358 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,197
BMW of Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED** $49,045.00 MSRP, TEAR WORLD FULL LEATHER, BUSINESS NAVIGATION, HANDS-FREE BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS/XM RADIO, PARKING ASSISTANT PACKAGE, BACKUP CAMERA, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, LED HEADLIGHTS, ALARM SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!The car is in great shape with a Clean CarFAX. The car has been inspected by our BMW Factory Trained Technicians and passed BMWs Certified Pre-Owned Inspection and Virginia State Inspection. This car has an extensive service history, and full maintenance records. The Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Warranty is in effect until 08/2022 and Unlimited Miles. Call Today for an Appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/106 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z6C34HV950054
Stock: LHV950054
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
