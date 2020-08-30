BMW Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale Near Me

149 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 149 listings
  • 2020 BMW i3 in Dark Blue
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 BMW i3

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $55,295

    Est. Loan: $982/mo
  • 2020 BMW i3 in Dark Blue
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 BMW i3

    Exterior
    Interior
    25 mi away

    $52,295

    Est. Loan: $831/mo
  • 2020 BMW i3 s in Dark Blue
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 BMW i3 s

    Exterior
    Interior
    25 mi away

    $54,045

    Est. Loan: $964/mo
  • 2020 BMW i3 in Off White/Cream
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 BMW i3

    Exterior
    Interior
    25 mi away

    $46,595

    Est. Loan: $730/mo
  • 2020 BMW i3 in Off White/Cream
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 BMW i3

    Exterior
    Interior
    25 mi away

    $45,445

    Est. Loan: $710/mo
  • 2020 BMW i3 s in Off White/Cream
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 BMW i3 s

    Exterior
    Interior
    25 mi away

    $56,145

    Est. Loan: $1,002/mo
  • 2020 BMW i3 s in Dark Blue
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 BMW i3 s

    Exterior
    Interior
    25 mi away

    $53,495

    Est. Loan: $857/mo
  • 2020 BMW i3 in Off White/Cream
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 BMW i3

    Exterior
    Interior
    25 mi away

    $52,095

    Est. Loan: $926/mo
  • 2020 BMW i3 in Black
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 BMW i3

    Exterior
    Interior
    25 mi away

    $48,495

    Est. Loan: $761/mo
  • 2020 BMW i3 s in Black
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 BMW i3 s

    Exterior
    Interior
    25 mi away

    $54,045

    Est. Loan: $962/mo
  • 2018 BMW i3 in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW i3

    13,542 miles
    25 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,897

    $597 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Black
    used

    2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    12,288 miles
    8 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,995

    $375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    12,066 miles
    25 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,999

    Negotiate
  • 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    42,426 miles
    3 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $20,000

    $504 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2019 BMW i3 s in Black
    used

    2019 BMW i3 s

    7,239 miles
    24 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*

    $36,236

    Negotiate
  • 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    42,317 miles
    9 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,450

    $341 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    18,518 miles
    25 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,999

    Negotiate
  • 2017 BMW i3 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 BMW i3

    13,358 miles
    17 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,197

    Details
Showing 1 - 18 out of 149 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Electric
Filtering by
BMW
Electric
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.