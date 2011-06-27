Ford Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale

Close

AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland

Located 35 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 107-Kw Electric Motor 300A Rapid Spec Order Code Ingot Silver Medium Light Stone; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 Ford Focus Electric leather only 8400 miles . OUTSTAND VALUE , THIS CAR IS NEW Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Ford Focus Electric leather only 8400 miles , The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. Looking for a Ford Focus Electric leather only 8400 miles that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. This impeccably built Ford Focus Electric leather only 8400 miles comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Ford. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Focus Electric leather only 8400 miles . One of the things that makes this vehicle a great buy is it has brand new tires. Stand out from the crowd as a 2012 Ford Focus Electric leather only 8400 miles is a rare find and just may attract paparazzi. This vehicle comes equipped with custom wheels. More information about the 2012 Ford Focus Electric leather only 8400 miles: The new Ford Focus is a small car that offers a number of features otherwise seen in larger or more luxurious vehicles. For instance, the Focus is also the first vehicle in its class to offer Active Park Assist, which can actually guide and steer the car into a parking space if the driver moderates speed with the brake. It's also the first small car to offer Ford's new MyFord Touch system, which relies on a sophisticated touch-screen system and has advanced voice-command features and can even provide wifi for the car and the area surrounding. Technology aside, the new Focus stands out from the class for its excellent handling and poise, sporty driving feel, and impressive fuel economy. Strengths of this model include fuel-efficient powertrains, handling and poise, fully electric Focus available, World-first small-car technology like Active Park Assist and MyFord Touch, sleek, charismatic new style, and choice of hatchback or sedan All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford Focus BEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

105 Combined MPG ( 110 City/ 99 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP3R42CL442289

Stock: CL442289

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-18-2020