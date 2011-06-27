Ford Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale Near Me
- $7,581Fair Deal | $362 below market
2013 Ford Focus Electric67,864 miles19 miles awayNo Accidents
MemberCar - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (110 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3R48DL139856
Stock: 98359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $9,998Great Deal | $2,105 below market
2015 Ford Focus Electric34,379 miles2,413 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Serramonte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Colma / California
Located 2,413 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3R4XFL222028
Stock: 18695121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999Good Deal | $651 below market
2012 Ford Focus BEV8,210 miles35 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Located 35 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP3R42CL442289
Stock: CL442289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- $8,998Fair Deal | $301 below market
2013 Ford Focus Electric60,848 miles2,341 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Salem - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Salem / Oregon
Located 2,341 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3R42DL196988
Stock: 18926401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$13,990
2015 Ford Focus Electric6,638 miles380 miles awayFree home delivery*
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
Located 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3R45FL276658
Stock: 2000610198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $9,998Fair Deal
2013 Ford Focus Electric32,387 miles2,022 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Boise (Meridian) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Meridian / Idaho
Located 2,022 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3R41DL362532
Stock: 18385944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,599
2013 Ford Focus Electric40,344 miles2,261 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California
Located 2,261 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3R45DL185564
Stock: 19176280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,599Fair Deal
2013 Ford Focus Electric41,408 miles2,341 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Salem - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Salem / Oregon
Located 2,341 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3R40DL127832
Stock: 18537548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,998
2013 Ford Focus Electric65,724 miles1,454 miles away1 AccidentHome delivery*
CarMax Parker - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Parker / Colorado
Located 1,454 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3R41DL153890
Stock: 19070311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
