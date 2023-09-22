Let's get one thing cleared up right out of the gate: Right now, this is as fair a fight as you're going to get between these brands. While it might seem like the Lucid Air competes more with the larger and more powerful Mercedes-Benz EQS, when you compare their overall size and price tags, the EQE sedan (especially here in AMG spec) is a much closer competitor.

The EQE and the Lucid are are just one inch apart in overall length, while the EQS is at least 10 inches longer than both. The EQS is also heavier and makes more power, but both fall short of the Lucid anyway. The EQE AMG we have here makes 617 horsepower (677 hp with an overboost function), while our long-term Lucid Air Grand Touring makes 819 horsepower. With an extra 200 horspower on tap and less weight to lug around, the Lucid is the clear favorite.

However, the AMG we put to the test in this U-Drags showdown had two very important options. The first are AMG's carbon-ceramic brakes that resist fade and will hold up better against the AMG's massive weight. The second is a stickier, more performance-oriented tire pacakge. Will these two things be enough to help make up for the power deficit in the AMG? Watch the video below to find out!