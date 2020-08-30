smart Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale Near Me
Meet our One Owner No Accident Reported 2016 Smart fortwo Electric Drive Passion Coupe that has been crafted to eliminate fuel completely while shining brightly in Silver Metallic. Powered by an Electric Motor that offers 74hp while combined with a Single Gear Automatic transmission that offers instant off the line power. This Rear Wheel Drive attains near 70 miles on a single household charge or 122mpg in the city! The battery charges ultra fast and that's just the beginning. The Electric Drive Passion is a premium car that allows you to have endless combinations of customizations while offering amenities such as keyless entry, sunroof, and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Inside, you will feel as the engineers sculpted this cockpit around you. Easy to reach controls, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an awesome upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineering team from Smart offering nearly a decade of innovation. The fortwo Electric Drive's Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. It does well in tests! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo electric drive coupe with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
107 Combined MPG (122 City/93 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ9AA7GK845264
Stock: 15770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 6,956 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Designed to make a big impression, our Carfax One Owner 2017 Smart fortwo Prime Coupe crafted by Mercedes-Benz is eye-catching in Midnight Blue. A pleasure to drive and own, our fortwo is powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that generates a crisp 89hp while combined with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Auto-Shift. This Rear Wheel Drive combination helps you achieve near 39mpg on the highway. With a wide base, our Smart fortwo Prime Coupe is surprisingly spacious. Check out the 15-inch 5-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, foglamps, and included Lighting Package. Inside our fortwo Prime Coupe, you'll have ample room and the twin-section tailgate facilitates easy loading and unloading. You'll also appreciate keyless entry, ambient lighting, heated leather seats, a leather-wrapped sport wheel, Bluetooth, and panoramic sunroof. Drive with confidence in our Smart Coupe knowing our Tridion Safety Cell uses reinforced high-strength steel to protect you, while Crosswind Assist, electronic stability, and other advanced safety features are also on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA6HK230774
Stock: 16018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 10,123 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,000
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Meet our One Owner No Accident Reported 2017 Smart Electric Drive Prime Coupe that has been crafted to eliminate fuel completely while shining brightly in Lava Orange Metallic. Powered by an Electric Motor that offers 80hp while combined with a Single Gear Automatic transmission that offers instant off the line power. This Rear Wheel Drive attains near 90 miles on a single household charge or 122mpg in the city! The battery charges ultra fast and that's just the beginning. The Electric Drive is a premium car that allows you to have endless combinations of customizations while offering amenities such as keyless entry and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Easy to reach controls, heated front seats, sunroof, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an awesome upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineering team from Smart offering nearly a decade of innovation. Our Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. This Electric Drive Prime does well in tests! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING DETAILED INSPECTED
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA2HK214376
Stock: 15815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 17,277 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Meet our One Owner No Accident Reported 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive Coupe that has been crafted to eliminate fuel completely while shining brightly in Black. Powered by an Electric Motor that offers 80hp while combined with a Single Gear Automatic transmission that offers instant off the line power. This Rear Wheel Drive combination attains near 94 miles on a single household charge or 122mpg in the city! The battery charges ultra fast and that's just the beginning. The Electric Drive is a premium car that allows you to have endless combinations of customizations while offering amenities such as keyless entry and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Inside, you will feel as the engineers sculpted this cockpit around you. Easy to reach controls, heated front seats, sunroof, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an awesome upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineering team from Smart offering nearly a decade of innovation. Our Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. This Fortwo Electric Drive does well in tests and covers all the bases! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING CLEAN CARFAX
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA2HK230187
Stock: 15975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 27,935 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,650
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Introducing our 2016 Smart fortwo Smart Passion Coupe crafted by Mercedes-Benz presented to you in an amazing Deep Black. Powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder delivers 70hp with precision while combined with a fun-to-drive Automatic transmission that can be shifted Manually if desired; pushing you to a top speed of 90 mph and still scoring near 40mpg on the open road. You will love the playfulness of the paddle shifters! This Passion is as the name reflects, a premium car that allows you to add to your tunes while offering a few helpful items like keyless entry, heated seats, a leather-wrapped sport wheel, and a sunroof. Inside, you will feel as the engineers sculpted this cockpit around you. Easy to reach controls, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an excellent upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineering team from Mercedes offering nearly a decade of innovation. Our Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. It does well in tests! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER SPECIAL EDITION 105 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo electric drive coupe with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
107 Combined MPG (122 City/93 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ9AA3GK841938
Stock: 15900A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 7,716 miles1,210 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$12,060
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA4JK241052
Stock: 10422383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 6,067 miles404 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$10,590
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
Located 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 63 Pierce Rd Winder, GA 30680 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 smart fortwo electric drive coupe with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
107 Combined MPG (122 City/93 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ9AA6FK831340
Stock: 2000623940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
