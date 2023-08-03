The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV AWD Starts at $56,715

When it was revealed last year, GM said that the upcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV would carry an attractive starting MSRP of $44,995. Now that we're getting a better picture of the price of midrange Blazer EVs, we're starting to think that Chevy's original claim was a bit optimistic.

Autoblog reports that the first vehicles available will be the well-specced 2LT all-wheel drive and sporty RS AWD. They start at $56,715 (including destination) and $60,215, respectively, says Autoblog. There's also an RS rear-wheel-drive model expected to set buyers back $61,790. These prices are substantial for a midsize EV, but the figures are also notable for being much higher than Chevy originally cited. For reference, the 2LT was supposed to start at $47,595 and the RS at $51,995. Ouch.

We will admit we don't quite have detailed pricing just yet. The Blazer EV will come in front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, and we suppose that FWD versions of these trims could bring the sticker back in line with Chevy's original prices. But with such a vast price gulf between the original price and what Autoblog reports, we think this is unlikely. As such, we're not optimistic that the cheapest front-wheel-drive 1LT trim will hold to its original price. Expect to also see a bump in price for the range-topping SS, which was originally slated to start from $65,995.