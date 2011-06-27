Used 2004 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews
Nothing but smiles every time I drive it
The car is raw and does what it is designed for and that is go fast, turn fast, and stop fast. You must add Corsa catless track exhaust to get ride of the horrible UPS truck sound the factory exhaust makes and it frees up 40hp and get rid of all the drivers compartment and side sill heat problems. I have already modded mine to 600bhp 650tq and not ready to quit yet. Be forewarned once you buy a Viper the spending has just begun, The performance bug will hit and the viper tax is high when it come to viper performance parts, but worth it trust me. I could easily use mine as daily driver if I wanted to but its not a benz. Oh, best mod is MGW shorty shifter with low profile bezel.
should have bought an SL55
bought on impulse, should have bought an SL55. looks like an 85k kit car.
VIPER Review -- MY PICK!!!
I just purchased one. I am 41 years old and it took a lot of wife convincing. Anyway, on the maiden voyage, I came up against a Mustang Cobra SVT (690hp). I had my 8 year old boy with me. Before I even knew what I was doing (and thinking I was 21), the race was on. The Viper won by a hair from a rolling start (10mph) to 80mph. Exhilaration was the feeling until I realized what I had done (on a 30mph 4 lane street in a very upscale neighborhood). Thank God there were no cops. If you love beautiful, fast cars, buy one!
Dream Car
The Dodge Viper has always been my dream car. The latest generation Viper is the best yet. The performance is amazing, the acceleration incredible. And the car really does attract attention everywhere it goes.
Viper
One test drive in this car, and I was sold. Love it.
Sponsored cars related to the Viper
Related Used 2004 Dodge Viper info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango