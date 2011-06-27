Used 2004 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews

Nothing but smiles every time I drive it Wayne , 01/01/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful The car is raw and does what it is designed for and that is go fast, turn fast, and stop fast. You must add Corsa catless track exhaust to get ride of the horrible UPS truck sound the factory exhaust makes and it frees up 40hp and get rid of all the drivers compartment and side sill heat problems. I have already modded mine to 600bhp 650tq and not ready to quit yet. Be forewarned once you buy a Viper the spending has just begun, The performance bug will hit and the viper tax is high when it come to viper performance parts, but worth it trust me. I could easily use mine as daily driver if I wanted to but its not a benz. Oh, best mod is MGW shorty shifter with low profile bezel. Report Abuse

should have bought an SL55 mistake , 02/25/2004 0 of 2 people found this review helpful bought on impulse, should have bought an SL55. looks like an 85k kit car. Report Abuse

VIPER Review -- MY PICK!!! BillyD , 05/09/2005 0 of 2 people found this review helpful I just purchased one. I am 41 years old and it took a lot of wife convincing. Anyway, on the maiden voyage, I came up against a Mustang Cobra SVT (690hp). I had my 8 year old boy with me. Before I even knew what I was doing (and thinking I was 21), the race was on. The Viper won by a hair from a rolling start (10mph) to 80mph. Exhilaration was the feeling until I realized what I had done (on a 30mph 4 lane street in a very upscale neighborhood). Thank God there were no cops. If you love beautiful, fast cars, buy one! Report Abuse

Dream Car Thom , 04/18/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The Dodge Viper has always been my dream car. The latest generation Viper is the best yet. The performance is amazing, the acceleration incredible. And the car really does attract attention everywhere it goes. Report Abuse