Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Viper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)203.5/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque525 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size8.3 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
310 watts stereo outputyes
5 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/suedeyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.4 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight3410 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Height47.6 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Viper Red Clearcoat
  • Viper Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Viper Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P345/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
