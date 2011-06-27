Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$652
|$1,324
|$1,662
|Clean
|$596
|$1,211
|$1,526
|Average
|$484
|$984
|$1,254
|Rough
|$372
|$757
|$982
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,951
|$2,533
|Clean
|$729
|$1,783
|$2,326
|Average
|$592
|$1,449
|$1,911
|Rough
|$455
|$1,114
|$1,496
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$528
|$1,169
|$1,492
|Clean
|$483
|$1,069
|$1,370
|Average
|$392
|$868
|$1,125
|Rough
|$301
|$668
|$881
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 SLT 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$647
|$1,347
|$1,698
|Clean
|$591
|$1,232
|$1,559
|Average
|$480
|$1,001
|$1,281
|Rough
|$369
|$770
|$1,003
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$657
|$1,366
|$1,722
|Clean
|$600
|$1,249
|$1,581
|Average
|$488
|$1,015
|$1,299
|Rough
|$375
|$780
|$1,017
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 SLT Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$827
|$1,688
|$2,119
|Clean
|$756
|$1,543
|$1,946
|Average
|$614
|$1,254
|$1,599
|Rough
|$472
|$964
|$1,252
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 SLT 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$712
|$1,472
|$1,853
|Clean
|$651
|$1,346
|$1,702
|Average
|$529
|$1,093
|$1,398
|Rough
|$407
|$841
|$1,095
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 SLT 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$764
|$1,569
|$1,973
|Clean
|$698
|$1,435
|$1,811
|Average
|$567
|$1,166
|$1,488
|Rough
|$436
|$897
|$1,165