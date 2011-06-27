Used 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon Consumer Reviews
Big Blue Van never dies!
I admit it. I own a big blue van. The big, 15-pass airport shuttle bus van. I bought it because I race motorcycles all over the country and I don't like towing a trailer. I can fit two bikes, all of my gear, my significant other, and still have room to crawl in the back seat and take a nap. Very noisy, interior trim is very cheesy, and I've broken a lot of plastic pieces. However, the drivetrain seems bullet proof. I almost ran it out of oil once and I just refilled it with no consequences. Has a lot of highway power, but oviously slow off the line, seeing how it's nearly 6,000 lb. dry.
Land Yatch
Dodge Vans have always had very powerful, very dependable engines; so the passing power in my 360 equipped version while impressive (6000 Lb van) is not surprising; handles very well too! What is surprising is the interior arrangements and use of space. someone finally got it right. ususally I had to choose between large center console convenience (Ford) or ample foot space/ leg room (all others). Now Dodge has them both! and i just love the table top that flips out with an extension between drivier and passenger; plus cup holders that will easily hold a super gulp or 1 liter bottle, wow!! the outward visibility is excellent through very large windows, yet deep tinting allows for privacy.
Best Full Size Family Van
This was my second Dodge family Van. The first was a 1980 model, 250 3/4 ton, we had it for 10 years. Never let us down, exceptional utility, good gas mileage, prone to body rust. 1996 SLT (Luxury) 2500 model 3/4 ton, has firm good handling suspension,(1500 1/2 too soft-wallows) 5.2L Magnum V8 AWESOME! 4 speed Torqueflite transmission, 3.55 ratio HD rear axle. 50,000 mile average fuel economy 15.6 Roomy, good looking vehicle, easy driver, great visibility, no mechanical/electrical problems, simple service, No rust. Many 24hr. trips Mass. to Fla.
