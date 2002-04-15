Used 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Wagon
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Ram Wagon
See all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.33 Reviews
duckboy,04/15/2002
I admit it. I own a big blue van. The big, 15-pass airport shuttle bus van. I bought it because I race motorcycles all over the country and I don't like towing a trailer. I can fit two bikes, all of my gear, my significant other, and still have room to crawl in the back seat and take a nap. Very noisy, interior trim is very cheesy, and I've broken a lot of plastic pieces. However, the drivetrain seems bullet proof. I almost ran it out of oil once and I just refilled it with no consequences. Has a lot of highway power, but oviously slow off the line, seeing how it's nearly 6,000 lb. dry.