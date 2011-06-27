Used 1998 Dodge Neon Consumer Reviews

Sporty looking, decent on gas, and reliable. zanderlion , 10/03/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I own a black 1998 Dodge Neon Sport Sedan with an automatic transmission. I'm not sure how many owners its had. I bought the car in October of 2011 from a mechanic for $1600. The car has 135,280 miles. I noticed oil was leaking out the gasket seal. So I had my cousin replace the seal. And the leak stopped. My cousin also put new spark plugs in, and he noticed a couple of spark plugs were drowned in oil. I give the car it's routine oil changes every 3 to 5000 miles. I never had any trouble starting it, even in the coldest winter last year, it started fine. The car handles the snow ok. I had to replace a fuel pipe, because it rusted through. In conclusion, I think it's a reliable fun car. Report Abuse

Couple things people dont know jimalee2000 , 04/24/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my car at an auction last year. I have driven it every day and had no major problems other than: The 4 cyl has a not so known issue of the valve cover gasket leaking oil into spark plugs. This was found by a mech telling us so I have yet to replace gasket. I take the plug out clean it and it's good to go for a few months longer. Secondly is I have to put oil in it cause the oil pan gasket is bad. BUT knowing those two problems I am ok with it. It is known for bad heads and often blow. I haven't had that issue yet! But the engines are so easy to find it is good to work on. Report Abuse

278,000 miles and still going strong huskers57 , 01/31/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Neon new in 1998 and have had only one major issue and that was with the defective head gasket. Other than general maintenance, it has been a great car. I just put a set of 75000 mile tires on it and I talked to my mechanic and he said it should hit 400,000 with no trouble. Have always used Catrol Syntec and I get about 30-35 in town and around 40 on the highway. I have had a few trips (recently) where I hit 45-48 mpg. Other minor issues include the leak around the driver's side tail light and my sunroof motor went out. Could not have spent $17,600 any better way. Report Abuse

Good car Nathan , 03/02/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had my 1998 Dodge Neon for five months now. So far its been great. I got in a wreck in which I went sideways into a twelve foot ditch. I came out completely fine. The car came out with a dent in the hood, a cracked bumper, and the driver side door was lowered a little bit. I got it fixed and now it is as fun to drive as ever. Even though it is an automatic it still gets great acceleration. It has a big engine sound to it too. It's pretty fast for a 4-cylinder. Report Abuse