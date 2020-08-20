Used 1998 Dodge Neon for Sale Near Me

25 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Neon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 25 listings
  • 1998 Dodge Neon Highline
    used

    1998 Dodge Neon Highline

    167,507 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,077

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Neon Highline
    used

    2000 Dodge Neon Highline

    120,626 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 1995 Dodge Neon Highline
    used

    1995 Dodge Neon Highline

    77,850 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Neon SE in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Dodge Neon SE

    136,754 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Neon SE in White
    used

    2001 Dodge Neon SE

    125,843 miles
    No accidents, 12 Owners, Rental Use

    $799

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Neon SXT in Silver
    used

    2002 Dodge Neon SXT

    210,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Neon SXT in Red
    used

    2002 Dodge Neon SXT

    140,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $6,444

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Neon SXT in Red
    used

    2003 Dodge Neon SXT

    75,345 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Neon SXT
    used

    2003 Dodge Neon SXT

    187,015 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,000

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Neon SE in Silver
    used

    2003 Dodge Neon SE

    70,682 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Neon SXT in Red
    used

    2003 Dodge Neon SXT

    120,766 miles

    $3,491

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SXT in Gray
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SXT

    43,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SE in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SE

    191,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SXT in Silver
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SXT

    164,642 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,200

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SXT in Gray
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SXT

    130,934 miles

    $2,950

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SE in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SE

    127,497 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    96,065 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,900

    $935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    300,497 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    $516 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Neon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 25 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Neon
  4. Used 1998 Dodge Neon

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Neon

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Neon
Overall Consumer Rating
467 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 67 reviews
  • 5
    (36%)
  • 4
    (37%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (7%)
Sporty looking, decent on gas, and reliable.
zanderlion,10/03/2012
I own a black 1998 Dodge Neon Sport Sedan with an automatic transmission. I'm not sure how many owners its had. I bought the car in October of 2011 from a mechanic for $1600. The car has 135,280 miles. I noticed oil was leaking out the gasket seal. So I had my cousin replace the seal. And the leak stopped. My cousin also put new spark plugs in, and he noticed a couple of spark plugs were drowned in oil. I give the car it's routine oil changes every 3 to 5000 miles. I never had any trouble starting it, even in the coldest winter last year, it started fine. The car handles the snow ok. I had to replace a fuel pipe, because it rusted through. In conclusion, I think it's a reliable fun car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Neon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to