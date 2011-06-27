Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Consumer Reviews
If you are looking to buy one, read this first.
First thing you need to understand is that yes, there has been issues with oil sludge in these engines in the past. However, I very seriously relate this directly to brand/type of oil more than bad design. If it was an engineering error, why then do soooo many of these surpass 200k+ miles. Have a competent mechanic check the engine before you buy the car. If no sludge, then you are good to go. Just use Shell Rotella 5w30 from that point on and you will not have issues. ( And I do not work for nor "endorse" Rotella, just stating the pure fact) Now, engine aside, the rest of this car is fair compared to others in it's price range. Touring model ride is a lot on the stiff side though. Have had MANY electrical issues. Engine computer died. Various electrical gremlins. Every moving joint in steering & suspension shot by 130k. And it never seen a gravel road. Rarely old chip & tar roads. 98% just pavement. Even the driveway is asphalt. The ride is rubbish. The steering is rubbish. The electrical system is rubbish. The whole car is GREAT, , , , , till about 100k. Then , , , , grab your wallet! Good thing is these are getting so old now this updated review is probably falling on deaf ears.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car!
I bought my '04 Sebring convertible limited brand new in August 2003 and it has been a truly fantastic car since. With just over 108k miles, the only significant repair required was a transmission solenoid pack (or something like that) that started leaking at around 45,000 miles but was covered by the powertrain warranty. I also replaced the original 2004 stereo so I could have bluetooth and all the modern audio ear candy. Bottom line, if you maintain this car, it will last you a long time and you will have a blast driving it.
Nice for the price
While it is certainly no sports car or luxury car my sebring returns nice gas mileage, solid performance for what it is, and in 97000 miles has required nothing outside of routine maintenance. There are no fancy features like most new cars and no hi-tech info system but the simple straight forward controls have never failed to function as intended. Its a nice car for the price just don't expect a high end car at an entry level cost.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Best Mistake I ever Made.
I had 5 grand to send on a used car at the age of 18, and went to the dealership and test drove this lovely convertible. Before doing any Vehicle History Reports I bought the car, it was a gut decision. It was a stupid risk to take but I am sure gald I took it. The car has power, don't let the low displacement number fool you, it can get up and go quickly The road noise is low with the top up, and the roof never leaks even in the worst rain Nothing has broken other than the rear ball joints, only 200 to replace It's even fun to drive for a mid size car, and comfortable for 4 adults You'll love cruising around in the summer evenings, and have you seen how good this car looks?? DAMN!
2004 Chrysler Sebring LX 2.4 DOHC
I bought my sebring used in 2008 it had 47,000 miles on it. I must say I love my sebring. There is some reoccurring reviews saying bad things about this car. But the truth is the 2.7l Chrysler engines are junk they blow up. if you have a 2.4 or a 3.0 you'll not have a problem. stay away from 2.7l Chrysler motors. The only thing i did to this car because I had to was replace the tires and brakes but only because of normal wear.
Sponsored cars related to the Sebring
Related Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons