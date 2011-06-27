  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Chrysler Sebring Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,225$1,672$1,919
Clean$1,090$1,490$1,710
Average$819$1,125$1,292
Rough$547$761$873
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Touring Platinum Series 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,728$2,686$3,211
Clean$1,536$2,393$2,861
Average$1,154$1,808$2,161
Rough$772$1,223$1,461
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,391$2,198$2,641
Clean$1,237$1,958$2,353
Average$929$1,480$1,777
Rough$621$1,001$1,202
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,177$2,429$2,575
Clean$1,936$2,164$2,294
Average$1,454$1,635$1,733
Rough$972$1,106$1,171
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,776$2,498$2,896
Clean$1,579$2,226$2,580
Average$1,186$1,682$1,949
Rough$793$1,138$1,318
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,839$2,725$3,212
Clean$1,636$2,429$2,862
Average$1,229$1,835$2,162
Rough$822$1,241$1,461
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,090$1,680$2,003
Clean$969$1,497$1,785
Average$728$1,131$1,348
Rough$487$765$911
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$994$1,490$1,762
Clean$884$1,327$1,570
Average$664$1,003$1,186
Rough$444$678$802
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,211$1,776$2,086
Clean$1,077$1,582$1,859
Average$809$1,196$1,404
Rough$541$809$949
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,531$2,408$2,889
Clean$1,362$2,146$2,574
Average$1,023$1,621$1,945
Rough$684$1,097$1,315
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,232$1,864$2,210
Clean$1,096$1,661$1,970
Average$823$1,255$1,488
Rough$551$849$1,006
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,575$2,191$2,530
Clean$1,400$1,952$2,255
Average$1,052$1,475$1,703
Rough$703$998$1,151
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,665$2,185$2,473
Clean$1,481$1,947$2,204
Average$1,112$1,471$1,665
Rough$744$995$1,125
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited Platinum Series 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,949$2,643$3,027
Clean$1,734$2,356$2,697
Average$1,302$1,780$2,037
Rough$871$1,204$1,377
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited Platinum Series 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,889$2,568$2,943
Clean$1,680$2,288$2,623
Average$1,262$1,729$1,981
Rough$844$1,169$1,339
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,649$2,265$2,606
Clean$1,467$2,018$2,322
Average$1,102$1,525$1,754
Rough$737$1,031$1,186
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,498$2,254$2,669
Clean$1,332$2,008$2,378
Average$1,000$1,517$1,796
Rough$669$1,027$1,214
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Touring Platinum Series 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,186$1,816$2,162
Clean$1,055$1,618$1,927
Average$793$1,223$1,455
Rough$530$827$984
Sell my 2004 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Chrysler Sebring on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $884 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,327 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler Sebring is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $884 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,327 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Chrysler Sebring, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $884 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,327 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Chrysler Sebring. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Chrysler Sebring and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Chrysler Sebring ranges from $444 to $1,762, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Chrysler Sebring is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.