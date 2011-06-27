Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,225
|$1,672
|$1,919
|Clean
|$1,090
|$1,490
|$1,710
|Average
|$819
|$1,125
|$1,292
|Rough
|$547
|$761
|$873
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Touring Platinum Series 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,728
|$2,686
|$3,211
|Clean
|$1,536
|$2,393
|$2,861
|Average
|$1,154
|$1,808
|$2,161
|Rough
|$772
|$1,223
|$1,461
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,391
|$2,198
|$2,641
|Clean
|$1,237
|$1,958
|$2,353
|Average
|$929
|$1,480
|$1,777
|Rough
|$621
|$1,001
|$1,202
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,177
|$2,429
|$2,575
|Clean
|$1,936
|$2,164
|$2,294
|Average
|$1,454
|$1,635
|$1,733
|Rough
|$972
|$1,106
|$1,171
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,776
|$2,498
|$2,896
|Clean
|$1,579
|$2,226
|$2,580
|Average
|$1,186
|$1,682
|$1,949
|Rough
|$793
|$1,138
|$1,318
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,839
|$2,725
|$3,212
|Clean
|$1,636
|$2,429
|$2,862
|Average
|$1,229
|$1,835
|$2,162
|Rough
|$822
|$1,241
|$1,461
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,090
|$1,680
|$2,003
|Clean
|$969
|$1,497
|$1,785
|Average
|$728
|$1,131
|$1,348
|Rough
|$487
|$765
|$911
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$994
|$1,490
|$1,762
|Clean
|$884
|$1,327
|$1,570
|Average
|$664
|$1,003
|$1,186
|Rough
|$444
|$678
|$802
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,211
|$1,776
|$2,086
|Clean
|$1,077
|$1,582
|$1,859
|Average
|$809
|$1,196
|$1,404
|Rough
|$541
|$809
|$949
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,531
|$2,408
|$2,889
|Clean
|$1,362
|$2,146
|$2,574
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,621
|$1,945
|Rough
|$684
|$1,097
|$1,315
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,232
|$1,864
|$2,210
|Clean
|$1,096
|$1,661
|$1,970
|Average
|$823
|$1,255
|$1,488
|Rough
|$551
|$849
|$1,006
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,575
|$2,191
|$2,530
|Clean
|$1,400
|$1,952
|$2,255
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,475
|$1,703
|Rough
|$703
|$998
|$1,151
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,665
|$2,185
|$2,473
|Clean
|$1,481
|$1,947
|$2,204
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,471
|$1,665
|Rough
|$744
|$995
|$1,125
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited Platinum Series 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,949
|$2,643
|$3,027
|Clean
|$1,734
|$2,356
|$2,697
|Average
|$1,302
|$1,780
|$2,037
|Rough
|$871
|$1,204
|$1,377
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited Platinum Series 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,889
|$2,568
|$2,943
|Clean
|$1,680
|$2,288
|$2,623
|Average
|$1,262
|$1,729
|$1,981
|Rough
|$844
|$1,169
|$1,339
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,265
|$2,606
|Clean
|$1,467
|$2,018
|$2,322
|Average
|$1,102
|$1,525
|$1,754
|Rough
|$737
|$1,031
|$1,186
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,498
|$2,254
|$2,669
|Clean
|$1,332
|$2,008
|$2,378
|Average
|$1,000
|$1,517
|$1,796
|Rough
|$669
|$1,027
|$1,214
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Sebring Touring Platinum Series 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,186
|$1,816
|$2,162
|Clean
|$1,055
|$1,618
|$1,927
|Average
|$793
|$1,223
|$1,455
|Rough
|$530
|$827
|$984