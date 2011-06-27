  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
2001 Chrysler LHS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine for its class, high-end standard features.
  • 300M performs better, no AutoStick, hard to maneuver in tight spaces.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Think of it as a 300M for those who prefer old-school American luxury-car ride and handling (read: soft).

Vehicle overview

So you call yourself a luxury buyer? Then you've stopped at the right place. The Chrysler LHS, with its fluid lines that echo those of its stablemates, is a full-size sedan that is both affordable and easy on the eyes. It's built on the same platform as the Chrysler 300M, but the LHS is longer and has more luggage space than its sibling. It's got cavernous amounts of space both front and rear, and your in-laws won't find too much to complain about when you tote them for a Sunday jaunt.

If you're torn between the two, keep in mind that the LHS is more of a road pillow - its four-wheel independent suspension is tuned for leisurely driving, whereas the 300M's optional European-tuned suspension is all about performance.

Unfortunately, the LHS' softer suspension results in some body roll while cornering, and although minor steering correction is required, we have to admit it still boasts agile handling despite a front-wheel-drive setup. It's outfitted with a four-speed overdrive automatic transaxle, and Chrysler does not offer an AutoStick into the equation (it gives you manual control of your automatic tranny). While the AutoStick isn't a substitute for having a real manual transmission, since it shifts itself if it deems you too lax, Chrysler would sure score brownie points for making it available, at least as an option to consumers.

The LHS is powered by the same all-aluminum, 253-horsepower, 3.5-liter, SOHC 24-valve V6 that gives life to both the 300M and the Prowler. Though it makes 39 more horsepower than the last-generation LHS, we'd love to see what a V8 could do to this car. Still, 253 horsepower competes well against the output of luxury cars like the Oldsmobile Aurora and Lincoln Continental, both equipped with eight-cylinder engines. It's both quiet and refined, and gives spirited performance.

Among the lavish standards are 17-inch wheels, heated and leather-trimmed seats, eight-way power front seats, and Indiglo-style gauges. Keep your eyes bolted to the road while tuning out those insipid morning talk show hosts, thanks to the new steering wheel-mounted audio controls. You'll find the seamless dash with its analog clock to be gentrification-cool. Options include side airbags, real wood trim, and an in-dash four-disc changer.

You'll increasingly find a dearth of full-size American sedans for around 30 grand, but there are still ones that won't make you feel like you've made a compromise. Though the LHS may be a step down in performance from the 300M, it's tough to beat this luxury car with handsome styling and an affordable price.

2001 Highlights

An optional luxury package includes automatic adjusting side mirrors, electrochromic driver-side mirror, walnut wood trim and an overhead console-mounted vehicle information display. There's an additional electrical power outlet in the center console, an overhead console with a driver information display, standard steering wheel-mounted stereo controls and three new interior colors. The LHS' 17-inch wheels now come in a Sparkle Silver finish while aluminum replaces the chrome window molding trim and two new exterior colors, Black and Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat, further dress up this upscale sedan. For safety's sake, an internal trunk release and a center shoulder belt for the rear seat come standard while side airbags are now optional for front passengers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chrysler LHS.

5(61%)
4(28%)
3(5%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

215000 and still going strong
Deb,05/29/2009
This is the best car I've ever owned.
Great Value!
EC ACE,03/03/2004
I truly believe there could be no better value in a luxury car. Everything from style, comfort and performance cannot be beat at this car's price. My wife and I have driven this car 55000 miles and have yet to put a single dollar toward anything other than routine maintenance. It is a pleasure to own and drive, and we get daily compliments on its appearance and style.
Best car ever owned
Golferbill,11/10/2005
Had two Cadillacs before this car. Fell in love with LHS design when it first came out. Waited two years and monitored owner bulletin boards until all bugs and complaints seemed to have been worked out.
I love this car
Mike Chowers,03/03/2002
This car handles like a dream. Yesterday I smoked a 6 clyinder mustang.
See all 18 reviews of the 2001 Chrysler LHS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chrysler LHS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2001 Chrysler LHS

Used 2001 Chrysler LHS Overview

The Used 2001 Chrysler LHS is offered in the following submodels: LHS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chrysler LHS?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chrysler LHSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chrysler LHS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chrysler LHS.

Can't find a used 2001 Chrysler LHSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler LHS for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,143.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,173.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler LHS for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,002.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,803.

