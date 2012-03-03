Used 2000 Chrysler LHS for Sale Near Me

This is our second LHS. We bought it 7 years ago as the second owner with 64k miles on it. We've loved it ever since. We've only ever done routine maintenance until we hit 215k when we had a noise from the differential. We had the tranny and differential rebuilt (it's one unit) and she's been running strong to this day. She's at 226k and showing no signs of giving up. Our friends always want to take our car because it's so comfortable. She always has plenty of power and is fun to drive. We average 24 to 25 mpg between in town and highway which isn't bad for such a large car! Very sad they don't still make them!

