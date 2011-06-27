Used 2001 Chrysler LHS Consumer Reviews
215000 and still going strong
This is the best car I've ever owned.
Great Value!
I truly believe there could be no better value in a luxury car. Everything from style, comfort and performance cannot be beat at this car's price. My wife and I have driven this car 55000 miles and have yet to put a single dollar toward anything other than routine maintenance. It is a pleasure to own and drive, and we get daily compliments on its appearance and style.
Best car ever owned
Had two Cadillacs before this car. Fell in love with LHS design when it first came out. Waited two years and monitored owner bulletin boards until all bugs and complaints seemed to have been worked out.
I love this car
This car handles like a dream. Yesterday I smoked a 6 clyinder mustang.
150000 miles on original battery
Best car I have owned. I have driven this thing 150,000 miles and it has only had 2 malfunctions. Shift Cable broke which I discovered was a design flaw in the cable. Also had to replace the Control Module. Still have the original battery though. Love to drive this car on the highway. I hugs the curves and holds speed through the mountain roads. I can't find a car that gives this styling, features and ride.
Sponsored cars related to the LHS
Related Used 2001 Chrysler LHS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons