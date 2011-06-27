Vehicle overview

So you call yourself a luxury buyer? Then you've stopped at the right place. The Chrysler LHS is a full size sedan that is both affordable and easy on the eyes. It's built on the same platform as the Chrysler 300M, but the LHS is longer and has more interior and luggage space than its sibling.

If you're torn between the two, keep in mind that the LHS is more of a road pillow - its four-wheel independent suspension is tuned for leisurely driving, whereas the 300M's optional European-tuned suspension is all about performance.

Unfortunately the LHS's softer suspension results in some body roll while cornering, and although minor steering correction is required, we have to admit it still boasts agile handling despite a front-wheel-drive setup. It's outfitted with a four-speed overdrive automatic transaxle, but we'd sure like to see Chrysler slide an AutoStick into the equation (it gives you manual control of your automatic tranny). While the AutoStick isn't a substitute for having a real manual transmission, Chrysler would sure score brownie points for making it an available option to consumers.

The LHS is powered by the same all-aluminum, 253-horsepower, 3.5-liter SOHC 24-valve V6 that gives life to both the 300M and the Prowler. While it makes 39 more horsepower than the last-generation LHS, we'd love to see what a V8 could do to this car. Still, 253 horsepower competes well against the output of luxury cars like the Oldsmobile Aurora and Lincoln Continental, both equipped with eight-cylinder engines.

The year 2000 didn't bring a heap of noteworthy changes, but there are more color options: Dark Garnet Red, Shale Green Metallic, Steel Blue and Bright Silver Metallic. Among the lavish standards are heated, leather-trimmed seats, eight-way power front seats, indiglo-style gauges. While the interior is virtually identical to the 300M's, the telltale sign that it's an LHS is the "Chrysler" wings on the steering wheel.

Though the LHS may be a step down in performance from the 300M, it's tough to beat - a luxury sedan with handsome styling and an affordable price.