Consumer Rating
(48)
2000 Chrysler LHS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good engine for its class, high-end standard features.
  • 300M performs better, no AutoStick.
List Price Estimate
$734 - $1,764
Used LHS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Think of it as a 300M for those who prefer an old-school American luxury-car ride and handling (read: soft).

Vehicle overview

So you call yourself a luxury buyer? Then you've stopped at the right place. The Chrysler LHS is a full size sedan that is both affordable and easy on the eyes. It's built on the same platform as the Chrysler 300M, but the LHS is longer and has more interior and luggage space than its sibling.

If you're torn between the two, keep in mind that the LHS is more of a road pillow - its four-wheel independent suspension is tuned for leisurely driving, whereas the 300M's optional European-tuned suspension is all about performance.

Unfortunately the LHS's softer suspension results in some body roll while cornering, and although minor steering correction is required, we have to admit it still boasts agile handling despite a front-wheel-drive setup. It's outfitted with a four-speed overdrive automatic transaxle, but we'd sure like to see Chrysler slide an AutoStick into the equation (it gives you manual control of your automatic tranny). While the AutoStick isn't a substitute for having a real manual transmission, Chrysler would sure score brownie points for making it an available option to consumers.

The LHS is powered by the same all-aluminum, 253-horsepower, 3.5-liter SOHC 24-valve V6 that gives life to both the 300M and the Prowler. While it makes 39 more horsepower than the last-generation LHS, we'd love to see what a V8 could do to this car. Still, 253 horsepower competes well against the output of luxury cars like the Oldsmobile Aurora and Lincoln Continental, both equipped with eight-cylinder engines.

The year 2000 didn't bring a heap of noteworthy changes, but there are more color options: Dark Garnet Red, Shale Green Metallic, Steel Blue and Bright Silver Metallic. Among the lavish standards are heated, leather-trimmed seats, eight-way power front seats, indiglo-style gauges. While the interior is virtually identical to the 300M's, the telltale sign that it's an LHS is the "Chrysler" wings on the steering wheel.

Though the LHS may be a step down in performance from the 300M, it's tough to beat - a luxury sedan with handsome styling and an affordable price.

2000 Highlights

Nothing dramatically changes for 2000. There are interior upgrades, including an in-dash four-disc CD changer, and a modified rear suspension for less noise, vibration and harshness. An automatic transaxle brake-shift interlock is now standard, and there are four more color choices.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chrysler LHS.

5(73%)
4(25%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
48 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Have Always Loved This Car
kbest,03/03/2012
This is our second LHS. We bought it 7 years ago as the second owner with 64k miles on it. We've loved it ever since. We've only ever done routine maintenance until we hit 215k when we had a noise from the differential. We had the tranny and differential rebuilt (it's one unit) and she's been running strong to this day. She's at 226k and showing no signs of giving up. Our friends always want to take our car because it's so comfortable. She always has plenty of power and is fun to drive. We average 24 to 25 mpg between in town and highway which isn't bad for such a large car! Very sad they don't still make them!
Love my LHS
Kay,07/01/2009
My Chrysler has been such a reliable vehicle and the design is great. Even though it is now 9 years old, it does not look or feel like a dated car. It is the most comfortable ride - for driver and for passengers.
AWESOME!!!!!!
Scott,01/09/2010
I have had this car now for 6 years and still going strong at 255,000 MILES. Other than routine maintenance I have never had much trouble with it. After 3 deer and a chevy pickup and 255,000 miles still going strong!! I am looking for another one with lower miles prefer another silver one but would consider other than gold.
2000 LHS Review
Kevin Rohrer,11/25/2002
My LHS has been a pleasure to own and drive. In 60k miles, I have only replaced the tires once, brakes once, and the ignition lock. It gets good mileage on both city and highway driving (drove 380-highway miles on one tank of gas).
See all 48 reviews of the 2000 Chrysler LHS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chrysler LHS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Chrysler LHS

Used 2000 Chrysler LHS Overview

The Used 2000 Chrysler LHS is offered in the following submodels: LHS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

