Used 2001 Chrysler LHS
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine for its class, high-end standard features.
- 300M performs better, no AutoStick, hard to maneuver in tight spaces.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Think of it as a 300M for those who prefer old-school American luxury-car ride and handling (read: soft).
Vehicle overview
So you call yourself a luxury buyer? Then you've stopped at the right place. The Chrysler LHS, with its fluid lines that echo those of its stablemates, is a full-size sedan that is both affordable and easy on the eyes. It's built on the same platform as the Chrysler 300M, but the LHS is longer and has more luggage space than its sibling. It's got cavernous amounts of space both front and rear, and your in-laws won't find too much to complain about when you tote them for a Sunday jaunt.
If you're torn between the two, keep in mind that the LHS is more of a road pillow - its four-wheel independent suspension is tuned for leisurely driving, whereas the 300M's optional European-tuned suspension is all about performance.
Unfortunately, the LHS' softer suspension results in some body roll while cornering, and although minor steering correction is required, we have to admit it still boasts agile handling despite a front-wheel-drive setup. It's outfitted with a four-speed overdrive automatic transaxle, and Chrysler does not offer an AutoStick into the equation (it gives you manual control of your automatic tranny). While the AutoStick isn't a substitute for having a real manual transmission, since it shifts itself if it deems you too lax, Chrysler would sure score brownie points for making it available, at least as an option to consumers.
The LHS is powered by the same all-aluminum, 253-horsepower, 3.5-liter, SOHC 24-valve V6 that gives life to both the 300M and the Prowler. Though it makes 39 more horsepower than the last-generation LHS, we'd love to see what a V8 could do to this car. Still, 253 horsepower competes well against the output of luxury cars like the Oldsmobile Aurora and Lincoln Continental, both equipped with eight-cylinder engines. It's both quiet and refined, and gives spirited performance.
Among the lavish standards are 17-inch wheels, heated and leather-trimmed seats, eight-way power front seats, and Indiglo-style gauges. Keep your eyes bolted to the road while tuning out those insipid morning talk show hosts, thanks to the new steering wheel-mounted audio controls. You'll find the seamless dash with its analog clock to be gentrification-cool. Options include side airbags, real wood trim, and an in-dash four-disc changer.
You'll increasingly find a dearth of full-size American sedans for around 30 grand, but there are still ones that won't make you feel like you've made a compromise. Though the LHS may be a step down in performance from the 300M, it's tough to beat this luxury car with handsome styling and an affordable price.
2001 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the LHS
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chrysler LHS.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- appearance
- value
- handling & steering
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- sound system
- ride quality
- road noise
- climate control
- steering wheel
- driving experience
- dashboard
- wheels & tires
- acceleration
- maintenance & parts
- fuel efficiency
- doors
- seats
- transmission
- visibility
- electrical system
- interior
- spaciousness
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is the best car I've ever owned.
I truly believe there could be no better value in a luxury car. Everything from style, comfort and performance cannot be beat at this car's price. My wife and I have driven this car 55000 miles and have yet to put a single dollar toward anything other than routine maintenance. It is a pleasure to own and drive, and we get daily compliments on its appearance and style.
Had two Cadillacs before this car. Fell in love with LHS design when it first came out. Waited two years and monitored owner bulletin boards until all bugs and complaints seemed to have been worked out.
This car handles like a dream. Yesterday I smoked a 6 clyinder mustang.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|253 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ
Is the Chrysler LHS a good car?
Is the Chrysler LHS reliable?
Is the 2001 Chrysler LHS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2001 Chrysler LHS?
The least-expensive 2001 Chrysler LHS is the 2001 Chrysler LHS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,680.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,680
What are the different models of Chrysler LHS?
More about the 2001 Chrysler LHS
Used 2001 Chrysler LHS Overview
The Used 2001 Chrysler LHS is offered in the following submodels: LHS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2001 Chrysler LHS?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2001 Chrysler LHS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2001 LHS 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2001 LHS.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2001 Chrysler LHS and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2001 LHS featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2001 Chrysler LHS?
Which 2001 Chrysler LHSES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chrysler LHS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2001 Chrysler LHS.
Can't find a new 2001 Chrysler LHSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chrysler LHS for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,887.
Find a new Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,972.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chrysler LHS?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chrysler lease specials
Related Used 2001 Chrysler LHS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons