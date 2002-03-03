  1. Home
Used 2001 Chrysler LHS

2001 Chrysler LHS
List Price Estimate
$1,035 - $2,485
Consumer Rating
(18)

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine for its class, high-end standard features.
  • 300M performs better, no AutoStick, hard to maneuver in tight spaces.
Chrysler LHS years
2001
2000
1999
1997
1996
1995
1994
Edmunds' Expert Review

Think of it as a 300M for those who prefer old-school American luxury-car ride and handling (read: soft).

Vehicle overview

So you call yourself a luxury buyer? Then you've stopped at the right place. The Chrysler LHS, with its fluid lines that echo those of its stablemates, is a full-size sedan that is both affordable and easy on the eyes. It's built on the same platform as the Chrysler 300M, but the LHS is longer and has more luggage space than its sibling. It's got cavernous amounts of space both front and rear, and your in-laws won't find too much to complain about when you tote them for a Sunday jaunt.

If you're torn between the two, keep in mind that the LHS is more of a road pillow - its four-wheel independent suspension is tuned for leisurely driving, whereas the 300M's optional European-tuned suspension is all about performance.

Unfortunately, the LHS' softer suspension results in some body roll while cornering, and although minor steering correction is required, we have to admit it still boasts agile handling despite a front-wheel-drive setup. It's outfitted with a four-speed overdrive automatic transaxle, and Chrysler does not offer an AutoStick into the equation (it gives you manual control of your automatic tranny). While the AutoStick isn't a substitute for having a real manual transmission, since it shifts itself if it deems you too lax, Chrysler would sure score brownie points for making it available, at least as an option to consumers.

The LHS is powered by the same all-aluminum, 253-horsepower, 3.5-liter, SOHC 24-valve V6 that gives life to both the 300M and the Prowler. Though it makes 39 more horsepower than the last-generation LHS, we'd love to see what a V8 could do to this car. Still, 253 horsepower competes well against the output of luxury cars like the Oldsmobile Aurora and Lincoln Continental, both equipped with eight-cylinder engines. It's both quiet and refined, and gives spirited performance.

Among the lavish standards are 17-inch wheels, heated and leather-trimmed seats, eight-way power front seats, and Indiglo-style gauges. Keep your eyes bolted to the road while tuning out those insipid morning talk show hosts, thanks to the new steering wheel-mounted audio controls. You'll find the seamless dash with its analog clock to be gentrification-cool. Options include side airbags, real wood trim, and an in-dash four-disc changer.

You'll increasingly find a dearth of full-size American sedans for around 30 grand, but there are still ones that won't make you feel like you've made a compromise. Though the LHS may be a step down in performance from the 300M, it's tough to beat this luxury car with handsome styling and an affordable price.

2001 Highlights

An optional luxury package includes automatic adjusting side mirrors, electrochromic driver-side mirror, walnut wood trim and an overhead console-mounted vehicle information display. There's an additional electrical power outlet in the center console, an overhead console with a driver information display, standard steering wheel-mounted stereo controls and three new interior colors. The LHS' 17-inch wheels now come in a Sparkle Silver finish while aluminum replaces the chrome window molding trim and two new exterior colors, Black and Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat, further dress up this upscale sedan. For safety's sake, an internal trunk release and a center shoulder belt for the rear seat come standard while side airbags are now optional for front passengers.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chrysler LHS.

5 star reviews: 61%
4 star reviews: 28%
3 star reviews: 5%
2 star reviews: 6%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 18 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.25 out of 5 stars, 215000 and still going strong
Deb,

This is the best car I've ever owned.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Great Value!
EC ACE,

I truly believe there could be no better value in a luxury car. Everything from style, comfort and performance cannot be beat at this car's price. My wife and I have driven this car 55000 miles and have yet to put a single dollar toward anything other than routine maintenance. It is a pleasure to own and drive, and we get daily compliments on its appearance and style.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Best car ever owned
Golferbill,

Had two Cadillacs before this car. Fell in love with LHS design when it first came out. Waited two years and monitored owner bulletin boards until all bugs and complaints seemed to have been worked out.

5 out of 5 stars, I love this car
Mike Chowers,

This car handles like a dream. Yesterday I smoked a 6 clyinder mustang.

Write a review

See all 18 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chrysler LHS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable

FAQ

Is the Chrysler LHS a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2001 LHS both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chrysler LHS fuel economy, so it's important to know that the LHS gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg.

Is the Chrysler LHS reliable?

To determine whether the Chrysler LHS is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the LHS. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the LHS's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2001 Chrysler LHS a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2001 Chrysler LHS is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2001 LHS is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2001 Chrysler LHS?

The least-expensive 2001 Chrysler LHS is the 2001 Chrysler LHS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,680.

Other versions include:

  4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,680
What are the different models of Chrysler LHS?

If you're interested in the Chrysler LHS, the next question is, which LHS model is right for you? LHS variants include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of LHS models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

