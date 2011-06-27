  1. Home
1996 Chrysler LHS Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Based on the highly successful LH-series sedans (Chrysler Concorde, Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision), the LHS offers unique and classy styling that extends its length nearly five inches beyond its more pedestrian siblings. It's powered by the same 3.5-liter V6 found in the LH cars, and is tuned for luxury-sport duty rather than family-hauler chores. However, despite its slightly higher curb weight and luxury aspirations, it doesn't handle much different from your garden-variety Dodge Intrepid.

No matter; it's good enough. The LHS is actually quite a car. First, it looks great. The roofline is classic, with curvaceous rear pillars and a convex backlight. No pseudo-BMW dogleg C-pillar for this car, folks. Second, it offers commendable performance and a long list of standard luxury amenities, for about $15,000 less than a Cadillac Seville STS or Lincoln Continental. Sure, you're missing out on the fabulous V8 powerplants that reside in the Cadillac and Lincoln by opting for the Chrysler, but 15 thousand can buy a truckload of performance goodies, you know? Besides, the only performance parameter in which the Cadillac or Lincoln bests the LHS is straight-line acceleration. At $30,000, the LHS is a fantastic buy.

The more traditionally outfitted New Yorker shares the underpinnings and drivetrain that make the LHS so satisfying. Since the LHS outsells the New Yorker at a rate better than two-to-one, Chrysler is dropping the New Yorker after a short 1996 production run. Therefore, the LHS gains a front bench seat as an option later in the model year. Other new for 1996 includes the addition of a HomeLink Transmitter garage door opener, and improved top-of-the-line sound system, and an integral backlight antenna. Engineers have attempted to make the interior quieter, and have succeeded in meeting 1997 side impact protection standards. New colors are also available for 1996.

Not convinced that the LHS is a great value? Drive one. Then spend your savings on a lavish three-week vacation in Hawaii. Or send your kid to college for a year or two. Or park a stylish Ford Ranger Splash in your driveway for weekend duty.

1996 Highlights

A quieter interior and new colors entice buyers for 1996. Revised sound systems and a HomeLink Universal transmitter that opens your garage door for you when you pull in the driveway debut.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good cruiser
Nebraska,06/28/2009
Bought in 1999 with 34K. Now has 130K. Water pumps,Thermostat, front end, and A/C problems. $1200 to fix A/C--so I didn't/havent't. Still great mileage,great room,great ride. Trunk and Interior are HUGE. I did lots of road miles, til last year. This is one great hi-way Cruiser. 27 mpg while cruising at 82 mph on Interstate.Handles fairly well. About 18-20 around town. Still looks pretty new at 14 yrs old.Love the leather seats,layout etc. ( I'm over 6 ft) Stereo--Great Sounds. I also have 2 Mazda 626 5-spds. (25/34 mpg)(1995 & 1997) I'd buy any of these vehicles again.
I like the feel but hate the repair bill
Tizzy,04/27/2002
Nice car to drive and comfortable but has 88,000 mile and have had teh water pump and timing chain replaced twice. Many other small problems.
Chrysler LHS, good luxury sedan.
Keith V Stracchino,04/09/2009
Very pleased with this big luxury sedan, very good performance and comfort, huge trunk. If I could go out and buy a new one today,(April 9 2009),I would be down at the dealers right now. Surprisingly good fuel consumption for this large, powerful car, my long term fuel economy is 20.1 mpg over 105000 miles. mixed city and freeway driving. The power steering rack failed early, but was replaced under warranty by the dealer at no cost to me. The car went though a series of coolant pumps until we discovered that there was a design or manufacturing error in the timing belt tensioner mounting. Addition of a spacer (~0.25in thick) between the tensioner and the mounting flange cured the problem
Big Car, Big Features, Big Bills!
bearessence,10/26/2002
Bought the car with 62000 miles on it. I now have 131000 and counting. Had an oxygen sensor replaced, the moon roof leaks and a lot of problems with the suspension and tires. I don't like the climate control feature. I also had to replace a sensor under the dashboard to get the A/C to work correctly. Overall, a great car for long trips. Comfortable ride and plenty of room. I have the CD and cassette and everything on the dashboard is easy to reach. Enough room to where my kids won't fight. I would buy another because of the room and great ride.
See all 21 reviews of the 1996 Chrysler LHS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all Used 1996 Chrysler LHS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Chrysler LHS

