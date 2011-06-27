Vehicle overview

Based on the highly successful LH-series sedans (Chrysler Concorde, Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision), the LHS offers unique and classy styling that extends its length nearly five inches beyond its more pedestrian siblings. It's powered by the same 3.5-liter V6 found in the LH cars, and is tuned for luxury-sport duty rather than family-hauler chores. However, despite its slightly higher curb weight and luxury aspirations, it doesn't handle much different from your garden-variety Dodge Intrepid.

No matter; it's good enough. The LHS is actually quite a car. First, it looks great. The roofline is classic, with curvaceous rear pillars and a convex backlight. No pseudo-BMW dogleg C-pillar for this car, folks. Second, it offers commendable performance and a long list of standard luxury amenities, for about $15,000 less than a Cadillac Seville STS or Lincoln Continental. Sure, you're missing out on the fabulous V8 powerplants that reside in the Cadillac and Lincoln by opting for the Chrysler, but 15 thousand can buy a truckload of performance goodies, you know? Besides, the only performance parameter in which the Cadillac or Lincoln bests the LHS is straight-line acceleration. At $30,000, the LHS is a fantastic buy.

The more traditionally outfitted New Yorker shares the underpinnings and drivetrain that make the LHS so satisfying. Since the LHS outsells the New Yorker at a rate better than two-to-one, Chrysler is dropping the New Yorker after a short 1996 production run. Therefore, the LHS gains a front bench seat as an option later in the model year. Other new for 1996 includes the addition of a HomeLink Transmitter garage door opener, and improved top-of-the-line sound system, and an integral backlight antenna. Engineers have attempted to make the interior quieter, and have succeeded in meeting 1997 side impact protection standards. New colors are also available for 1996.

Not convinced that the LHS is a great value? Drive one. Then spend your savings on a lavish three-week vacation in Hawaii. Or send your kid to college for a year or two. Or park a stylish Ford Ranger Splash in your driveway for weekend duty.