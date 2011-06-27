  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(32)
1997 Chrysler LHS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big, luxurious car that gets pretty good gas mileage.
  • It would be nice to see a V-8 engine offered in this portly beastie.
List Price Estimate
$668 - $1,611
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Based on the highly successful LH-series sedans (Chrysler Concorde, Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision), the LHS offers unique and classy styling that extends its length nearly five inches beyond its more pedestrian siblings. It's powered by the same 3.5-liter V6 found in the LH cars, and is tuned for luxury-sport duty rather than family-hauler chores. However, despite its slightly higher curb weight and luxury aspirations, it doesn't handle much different from your garden-variety Dodge Intrepid.

No matter; it's good enough. The LHS is actually quite a car. First, it looks great. The roofline is classic, with curvaceous rear pillars and a convex backlight. No pseudo-BMW dogleg C-pillar for this car, folks. Second, it offers commendable performance and a long list of standard luxury amenities, for about $15,000 less than a Cadillac Seville STS or Lincoln Continental. Sure, you're missing out on the fabulous V8 powerplants that reside in the Cadillac and Lincoln by opting for the Chrysler, but 15 thousand can buy a truckload of performance goodies, you know? Besides, the only performance parameter in which the Cadillac or Lincoln bests the LHS is straight-line acceleration. At $30,000, the LHS is a fantastic buy.

Not convinced that the LHS is a great value? Drive one. Then spend your savings on a lavish three-week vacation in Hawaii. Or send your kid to college for a year or two. Or park a stylish Ford Ranger Splash in your driveway for weekend duty.

1997 Highlights

The automatic transmission receives some fine-tuning.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Chrysler LHS.

5(71%)
4(23%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Gramps' LHS
Gaétan,11/29/2010
I've owned my 1997 LHS for 3 years now and what to say? Love it! Car has been garage kept by this 78 year old gentleman and had only 59,000 miles on it, brand new car still. Had a few fixes over the last year, bad tie-rod, transmission line leak but overall regular maintenance will keep this car on the road for little money. I like my comfort and I am well served with this roomy ride. Of the 20 some cars (new and used) i've owned, this has got to be 'the' best vehicle i've had.
LHS: A good buy!
Lucy & Eric Wood,06/04/2006
Since we've owned it, we've had no problems whatsoever. The leather seats could be a little more durable, but maybe we should have used leather conditioner more frequently. We really like it's get-up-and-go! When you need a burst of passing speed, this car delivers. The fuel mileage is 26-28 mpg, but it's not bad for the comfort you get.
I will miss it
Randy,11/11/2006
I had my LHS for about 7 years. I have had many cars over the years and I have to say that this Chrysler was my favorite. It had a great ride and was extremely comfortable. On top of this, the gas mileage was better than I or most people thought it would be. The car was reliable and I enjoyed driving it quite a bit. I had to give it up when the expenses to repair it were more that its value. Shouldn't complain....it had 221,000 miles on it at the end. It was a great car. Since Chrysler stopped making the LHS in 2001, I decided to find and buy one of those. The "new" one has big wheels to fill, but it looks promising.
love this car
lp09,04/17/2009
i love this car.....rides smooth as can be, handles well, gets up and go's when needed. good gas milage. love my sunroof. trany dropped out..but replaced and runs wonderful.. has 187000 and runs beautiful, rides like new, no rust,
See all 32 reviews of the 1997 Chrysler LHS
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all Used 1997 Chrysler LHS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1997 Chrysler LHS Overview

The Used 1997 Chrysler LHS is offered in the following submodels: LHS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

