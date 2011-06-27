1997 Chrysler LHS Review
Pros & Cons
- Big, luxurious car that gets pretty good gas mileage.
- It would be nice to see a V-8 engine offered in this portly beastie.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Based on the highly successful LH-series sedans (Chrysler Concorde, Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision), the LHS offers unique and classy styling that extends its length nearly five inches beyond its more pedestrian siblings. It's powered by the same 3.5-liter V6 found in the LH cars, and is tuned for luxury-sport duty rather than family-hauler chores. However, despite its slightly higher curb weight and luxury aspirations, it doesn't handle much different from your garden-variety Dodge Intrepid.
No matter; it's good enough. The LHS is actually quite a car. First, it looks great. The roofline is classic, with curvaceous rear pillars and a convex backlight. No pseudo-BMW dogleg C-pillar for this car, folks. Second, it offers commendable performance and a long list of standard luxury amenities, for about $15,000 less than a Cadillac Seville STS or Lincoln Continental. Sure, you're missing out on the fabulous V8 powerplants that reside in the Cadillac and Lincoln by opting for the Chrysler, but 15 thousand can buy a truckload of performance goodies, you know? Besides, the only performance parameter in which the Cadillac or Lincoln bests the LHS is straight-line acceleration. At $30,000, the LHS is a fantastic buy.
Not convinced that the LHS is a great value? Drive one. Then spend your savings on a lavish three-week vacation in Hawaii. Or send your kid to college for a year or two. Or park a stylish Ford Ranger Splash in your driveway for weekend duty.
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Chrysler LHS.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the LHS
Related Used 1997 Chrysler LHS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019