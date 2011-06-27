1995 Chrysler LHS Review
Pros & Cons
Other years
List Price Estimate
$666 - $1,606
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
No changes this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chrysler LHS.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jobaker4,05/29/2002
To this day the car still get's comments on how roomy and comfortable it is. Chrysler hit it right with this automobile. Engine is strong, and has never left me stranded. I have experienced lots of problems with the Transmission, a Chrysler Weak Spot! Definatley a good choice, check Trans and A/C before buying.
Schoonie,07/31/2002
Have driven this vehicle 84000 miles with absolutely no mechanical or electrical problems. This is my favorite of all the cars I have owned in the past 40 years. A great road car for long trips.
Ruger,06/21/2002
Vehicle bought with 50,000 miles w\extended warranty for up to 75,000 miles. Transmission crapped out at 82,000 miles. Cost of repairs $3100.00, fixed on 4-01. There's more! One year later $2200.00 more spent on water pump, timing belt & ac repairs. Is this insane or what!! To have to spend over $5300.00 in a year's time for repairs is pretty pathetic. I will never buy a Chrysler product again!!!
kitty,07/06/2002
Overall terrible car...transmission went out twice..once at 47,000 and then again at 83,000. Compressor went out three times! Also, rack and pinion out at 92,000 and a constant leaking of various locations. Yes, the ride is good and the sound system is good but not much of a consulation in hot weather when you are broken down with tranny problems or a broken compressor. Chrysler dealerships are way over priced for the most part (except most Florida dealers) in Georgia.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Chrysler LHS features & specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Safety
