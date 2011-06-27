  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(17)
1995 Chrysler LHS Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chrysler LHS.

5(41%)
4(29%)
3(18%)
2(12%)
1(0%)
4.0
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car, Bad Tranny
jobaker4,05/29/2002
To this day the car still get's comments on how roomy and comfortable it is. Chrysler hit it right with this automobile. Engine is strong, and has never left me stranded. I have experienced lots of problems with the Transmission, a Chrysler Weak Spot! Definatley a good choice, check Trans and A/C before buying.
1995 Chrysler LHS
Schoonie,07/31/2002
Have driven this vehicle 84000 miles with absolutely no mechanical or electrical problems. This is my favorite of all the cars I have owned in the past 40 years. A great road car for long trips.
Don't Buy One
Ruger,06/21/2002
Vehicle bought with 50,000 miles w\extended warranty for up to 75,000 miles. Transmission crapped out at 82,000 miles. Cost of repairs $3100.00, fixed on 4-01. There's more! One year later $2200.00 more spent on water pump, timing belt & ac repairs. Is this insane or what!! To have to spend over $5300.00 in a year's time for repairs is pretty pathetic. I will never buy a Chrysler product again!!!
Stay away from this car!!!
kitty,07/06/2002
Overall terrible car...transmission went out twice..once at 47,000 and then again at 83,000. Compressor went out three times! Also, rack and pinion out at 92,000 and a constant leaking of various locations. Yes, the ride is good and the sound system is good but not much of a consulation in hot weather when you are broken down with tranny problems or a broken compressor. Chrysler dealerships are way over priced for the most part (except most Florida dealers) in Georgia.
See all 17 reviews of the 1995 Chrysler LHS
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Chrysler LHS Overview

The Used 1995 Chrysler LHS is offered in the following submodels: LHS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

