Vehicle overview

The previous-generation (also first-generation) LHS was a 1997 model designed way back in 1994, so Chrysler's new LHS seems like a long time coming. From looks alone, we'd say it was worth the wait. Conceived with the help of Chrysler's "paperless" development tool CATIA (Computer Aided Three-dimensional Interactive Application), the LHS comes from an electronic drawing board. That same program paved the way for the Concorde, Intrepid and 300M, cutting total development time by an estimated eight months.

While the LHS is built on the same platform as the 300M, the big difference between the two is in their sheetmetal. The LHS is a full ten inches longer than its 300M sibling, and provides 2.4 more cubic feet of interior volume (including 1.9 extra cubic feet of cargo volume). It's also tuned for more leisurely driving with softer ride and handling than the 300M (read: touring suspension).

Powered by the same 3.5-liter SOHC 24-valve V6 that gives life to the 300M and Plymouth Prowler, the LHS won't be a slouch when it comes to performance, but we'd love to see what a V8 would do to this car. Still, 253 horsepower competes well against the output of luxury cars like the Oldsmobile Aurora and Lincoln Continental, both equipped with eight cylinders.

As an added bonus, the LHS comes with Chrysler's AutoStick auto-manual transmission. And it costs less than its nearest competitors from the Big Three; heck, it's even cheaper than the '97 LHS. If you're looking for boastful styling in a luxury sedan with an affordable price, here it is.