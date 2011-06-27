  1. Home
1999 Chrysler LHS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sweet looks, and it's loaded with goodies.
  • Basically a fancy Concorde with a bigger motor.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The previous-generation (also first-generation) LHS was a 1997 model designed way back in 1994, so Chrysler's new LHS seems like a long time coming. From looks alone, we'd say it was worth the wait. Conceived with the help of Chrysler's "paperless" development tool CATIA (Computer Aided Three-dimensional Interactive Application), the LHS comes from an electronic drawing board. That same program paved the way for the Concorde, Intrepid and 300M, cutting total development time by an estimated eight months.

While the LHS is built on the same platform as the 300M, the big difference between the two is in their sheetmetal. The LHS is a full ten inches longer than its 300M sibling, and provides 2.4 more cubic feet of interior volume (including 1.9 extra cubic feet of cargo volume). It's also tuned for more leisurely driving with softer ride and handling than the 300M (read: touring suspension).

Powered by the same 3.5-liter SOHC 24-valve V6 that gives life to the 300M and Plymouth Prowler, the LHS won't be a slouch when it comes to performance, but we'd love to see what a V8 would do to this car. Still, 253 horsepower competes well against the output of luxury cars like the Oldsmobile Aurora and Lincoln Continental, both equipped with eight cylinders.

As an added bonus, the LHS comes with Chrysler's AutoStick auto-manual transmission. And it costs less than its nearest competitors from the Big Three; heck, it's even cheaper than the '97 LHS. If you're looking for boastful styling in a luxury sedan with an affordable price, here it is.

1999 Highlights

The luxury-tuned LHS has been completely redesigned for 1999.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chrysler LHS.

5(57%)
4(27%)
3(14%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Major error
al wells,07/25/2010
Out or replaced. air 2-hood shield 2- headlight seal-window motors 3-trunk release-clock-door trim-door panels- dash split-wheel well rust-door locks- transmission lines-horns-heater/ac controls and ALL lights flashing on/off while moving or parked.
Love it, and love hurts!
Albee,02/06/2010
I love this car, I have owned many Chrysler/Dodges from 70's, 80's 90's and 00's. I currently own a 60 Dodge Charger R/T. This LHS is great but some of the problems included replacing trany at 142,000 miles but hey that's 10 years. Plenty of power for the freeway passing and dusting kids in lil toy cars like Hondas. Smooth but noisy and bumpy on bad roads, almost rides like a sports car and feels better in high speed corners than my Charger R/T. Gas mileage for me has been very poor really, about 16- 20 average. I do live in Seattle where there is nothing but hills. But love it, there is too much room! Only complaint in interior is there is no spot to pt cell phone.
But it looks so good....:(
perfectbalance,12/02/2009
When it was new man...it was a dream comfortable fast and over 30 mpg..first to go trans sensor, then fuel pump..driver window(glued bracket) I am currently replacing it for the 5th time, passenger side 4 times..both fans for engine..transmission died a few months ago..crank sensor, switch for seat heaters,, front speakers,,bug shield for wipers blew off...trunk supports..have 2x4 great replacement...Too bad Chrysler gets you hooked by beautiful designs and then engineers their cars to bring in maximum revenue for repairs and replacement parts....This was my 4th Chrysler and it will be my last...
Great Car!!!!!
srhall89,02/16/2010
Purchased the car brand new, haven't had a major problem yet! Rear shocks squeak a bit, squeaking noise when i turn the wheel, and front speakers blew out, but other than that no problems. Great car! When I first got behind the wheel I expected it to be slower, but its pretty fast! Not as fast as my '03 Hyundai Tiburon, but still has lots of get up and go. Rides smoothly. Great features that come with and can be added on to car. Had the car 10 years and clear coat still intact, headlights haven't even fogged over, still crystal clear!
See all 51 reviews of the 1999 Chrysler LHS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chrysler LHS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Chrysler LHS

Used 1999 Chrysler LHS Overview

The Used 1999 Chrysler LHS is offered in the following submodels: LHS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

