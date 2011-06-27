Used 2001 Chrysler LHS Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview

$28,680
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain

$28,680
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG

$28,680
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/408 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine

$28,680
Torque255 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower253 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety

$28,680
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment

$28,680
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience

$28,680
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature

$28,680
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation

$28,680
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats

$28,680
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats

$28,680
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements

$28,680
Length207.7 in.
Curb weight3573 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height56 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors

$28,680
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Met Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels

$28,680
P225/55R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension

$28,680
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty

$28,680
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
