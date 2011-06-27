I bought this car in 8/98 with 75k miles. It now has over 161k and I just love it. Lots of space inside my family is all tall & whenever we go anywere we take the LHS because a 6 foot person can fit in the front or back with no promblem. The trunk is huge, with a full spare hidden there. Got to take one for a ride you will love it. The leather sites are very nice, & so is the control panels. Tells me how many miles until I'm on E. I have had to do some maintenance but heck with 161k who wouldn't. Nothing to extreme, just the basic. Tie-rod ends, a/c compressor, brakes, tires, timing belt, & other routine maintance.

Read more