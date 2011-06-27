  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler LHS
  4. Used 1994 Chrysler LHS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

1994 Chrysler LHS Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1997
1996
1995
1994
Chrysler LHS for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$665 - $1,603
Used LHS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The dechromed LHS model is the sporty edition of the New Yorker.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chrysler LHS.

5(46%)
4(39%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car.
April,11/04/2005
I bought this car in 8/98 with 75k miles. It now has over 161k and I just love it. Lots of space inside my family is all tall & whenever we go anywere we take the LHS because a 6 foot person can fit in the front or back with no promblem. The trunk is huge, with a full spare hidden there. Got to take one for a ride you will love it. The leather sites are very nice, & so is the control panels. Tells me how many miles until I'm on E. I have had to do some maintenance but heck with 161k who wouldn't. Nothing to extreme, just the basic. Tie-rod ends, a/c compressor, brakes, tires, timing belt, & other routine maintance.
Exceptional Concept / Sub-Par Execution
Chad,11/24/2006
I recently purchased this luxury vehicle in Sept 06' from a retired couple in Pittsburgh, PA. It was used only for church and supermarket trips (only 10,552 miles). Drove terrific at first until actual usage and commute driving became routine. After only 5K miles, started experiencing transmission shutters and poor engine performance. Interior has misc shakes/rattles and wheels are virtually impossible to keep clean. Interior comforts are fabulous and rich and fuel economy is suitable. I like the trunk space and overall exterior design with smooth ride. However after only 16K miles and many negative reviews, I am fearing major mechanical problems.
This car saved my life
curt olson,03/08/2002
I was hit by a ford 350 dually hauling a 38 foot trailer at 50 mph side impact. My vehicle spun like a top. I hit a telephone pole after being struck by the 350 ford. The ford 350 and trailer we totaled so was my chrysler LHS but I had suffered no injury. This car impressed me so much We just purchased another LHS. Curt Olson R.N MSN
Best car I've owned
Craig,07/12/2008
Bought this car for a song. Has over 230,000 miles and still going pretty well, but getting a little long in the tooth. Had the transmission rebuilt, then again under warranty. Had front tie rods & ball joints replaced, misc. other problems. A/C was great until last year, now has a leak. Overall, I've learned to live with the car's quirks & it's been very reliable. For the person who has clim. ctrl problems. Reset the climate control by putting it in test mode and it will no longer be "hot all the time" I periodically have to do this to mine. Google for info--not enough space here. Original alternator lasted till 210K miles, still on original starter. Exhaust system is orig. too.
See all 26 reviews of the 1994 Chrysler LHS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chrysler LHS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Chrysler LHS

Used 1994 Chrysler LHS Overview

The Used 1994 Chrysler LHS is offered in the following submodels: LHS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chrysler LHS?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chrysler LHSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chrysler LHS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chrysler LHS.

Can't find a used 1994 Chrysler LHSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler LHS for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,214.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,385.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler LHS for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,977.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,743.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chrysler LHS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler LHS lease specials

Related Used 1994 Chrysler LHS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles