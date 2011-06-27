Used 2000 Chrysler Concorde Consumer Reviews

Franky Z. Franky Z. , 01/22/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful i just purchased this car and i am for the most happy i did.I have only had it for afew days,but i am concerned about the weather stripping.Can anyone let me know how much it might cost to replace it on all four doors? Report Abuse

Best Vehicle I've ever owned zenaeh92 , 11/06/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2000 chrysler Concorde over 2 years ago and she's my baby. 100% reliable and this year as most reviews have reflected some years are bad with leaks and so on however the 2000 was the year that they fixed the tranny and lower motor leaks and seemingly fixed the seizing motor issue.

Concorde LXi Rocks! FL , 09/02/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful No two ways about it, the Concorde LXi is Aces over Kings. Great buy. Awesome ride: sporty but smooth, responsive with pick-up and power to spare. Perfect for family -- plenty of space and cavernous trunk. Well appointed and classy interior with a body that is easy on the eyes with its killer curves. Chrysler nailed it on this one!

Well built aweyea2000 , 12/04/2014 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Had two of these cars with the 3.2 never had a serious issue with either one of them. Interior is very curvy, handles like a sports car and loves to be redlined.Even after 400,000 miles was still a darling until someone ran a light and killed her. Awesome car and the only Chrysler i ever loved. And at 32 mpg highway no complaints.