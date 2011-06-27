Used 2000 Chrysler Concorde Consumer Reviews
Franky Z.
i just purchased this car and i am for the most happy i did.I have only had it for afew days,but i am concerned about the weather stripping.Can anyone let me know how much it might cost to replace it on all four doors?
Best Vehicle I've ever owned
I purchased a 2000 chrysler Concorde over 2 years ago and she's my baby. 100% reliable and this year as most reviews have reflected some years are bad with leaks and so on however the 2000 was the year that they fixed the tranny and lower motor leaks and seemingly fixed the seizing motor issue.
Concorde LXi Rocks!
No two ways about it, the Concorde LXi is Aces over Kings. Great buy. Awesome ride: sporty but smooth, responsive with pick-up and power to spare. Perfect for family -- plenty of space and cavernous trunk. Well appointed and classy interior with a body that is easy on the eyes with its killer curves. Chrysler nailed it on this one!
Well built
Had two of these cars with the 3.2 never had a serious issue with either one of them. Interior is very curvy, handles like a sports car and loves to be redlined.Even after 400,000 miles was still a darling until someone ran a light and killed her. Awesome car and the only Chrysler i ever loved. And at 32 mpg highway no complaints.
What a car
I received this car from my Dad after about 5 years of heavy use. Even with the extremely high millage, this car preforms as if brand new. There have been no major repairs to the car (except for the radiator which was my fault) and it is so reliable, even in the coldest of the winter days. When my friends and I go on long trips, we always will take my car because no other car even comes close to comparing to its comfort level! I love this car so much and would have gladly paid twice the price we originally got it for. Thank you Chrysler!
