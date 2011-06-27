Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$990
|$1,431
|$1,660
|Clean
|$875
|$1,268
|$1,474
|Average
|$645
|$941
|$1,102
|Rough
|$414
|$614
|$729
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Concorde LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,034
|$1,447
|$1,660
|Clean
|$914
|$1,282
|$1,474
|Average
|$673
|$951
|$1,102
|Rough
|$432
|$620
|$729