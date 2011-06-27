  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2015 Chevrolet Volt Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low monthly fuel cost in normal driving
  • useful 300-plus-mile maximum range
  • pleasing number of standard features.
  • Cramped two-person backseat
  • touchy brakes
  • no power front seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Chevy Volt has the best all-electric range of any plug-in hybrid, while its gasoline engine offers peace of mind that true electric vehicles can't match.

Vehicle overview

Whether you want a diesel sedan that will take you more than 800 miles between fill-ups or an electric-only vehicle that has just enough power for your morning commute, there's something out there that meets your needs. Somewhere between those two extremes is the 2015 Chevrolet Volt, a plug-in electric hybrid that offers electric-vehicle benefits like gasoline-free commutes, without the restriction of being tethered to a plug for long journeys.

One distinctive trait about the 2015 Chevrolet Volt is that it offers a longer electric-only range than most plug-in hybrids (think 40-ish miles). Ostensibly, what makes this plug-in Chevrolet appealing to shoppers is its ability to tackle the short daily commute on electric power while also offering the range necessary to facilitate weekend road trips. You plug it in at home for a charge, but if your travels take you farther than expected, a gasoline-powered engine that serves as a generator kicks in to extend the Volt's range. At this point it's similar to a standard hybrid, using gasoline along the way. However, when you exceed the electric-only range and run on gasoline, the Volt gets an EPA rating of a mere 37 mpg combined, while the Toyota Prius and some of its ilk get upwards of 50 mpg combined. Some owners may be thrilled to go weeks or months without ever visiting the pump, while others may be looking for a hybrid vehicle with better overall fuel economy.

If the 2015 Chevrolet Volt's specifications meet your driving needs, quality should be your next consideration. Earning an Edmunds.com "B" rating, we noted the Volt was easy to drive with a comfortable and silent ride, but its interior design had some glaring flaws. The layout and design earn points for their futuristic aesthetic, but the touchscreen is poorly organized and endlessly frustrating. The sloping rear roof impinges on rear headroom, and the T-shaped battery pack interferes with hip space in the backseat. This hybrid isn't big on storage space, either, offering a paltry 10.6 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk.

Thanks to its generous range, the 2015 Chevy Volt doesn't have direct competitors, but there are a few other plug-in hybrids worth considering. The 2015 Ford C-Max Energi, Honda Accord Plug-In and Toyota Prius Plug-In are all strong choices, but keep in mind that each has a much shorter electric-only range than the Volt. If you're considering all-electric cars, we recommend checking out the 2015 Nissan Leaf for its proven reliability and respectable electric range. Still, of the bunch, the 2015 Chevrolet Volt stands out as a rewarding car to drive. If it fits your lifestyle, we'd definitely recommend taking it out for a spin.

2015 Chevrolet Volt models

The 2015 Chevrolet Volt is a four-door hatchback with seating for four passengers.

Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lamps, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, remote ignition, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, OnStar emergency communications, in-car WiFi, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Chevy's MyLink system (which includes voice-controlled audio functions and smartphone integration) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

The Premium Trim package includes leather upholstery, heated front seats and a removable rear seat center armrest. The Enhanced Safety Package 1 bundles a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. To that, the Enhanced Safety Package 2 can be added, which includes front parking sensors and forward collision and lane departure warning systems. Packaged together, a navigation system and Bose seven-speaker sound system are also available.

2015 Highlights

Previously separate, the navigation system and premium audio package for the 2015 Chevrolet Volt are now packaged together. Otherwise, the Volt carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2015 Chevrolet Volt is powered primarily by an electric motor that puts out 149 horsepower (111 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet of torque. The electric motor is fed by a 16 kilowatt-hour (kWh) lithium-ion battery pack until the battery charge is 70 percent depleted, at which point the Volt's 83-hp, 1.4-liter four-cylinder, gasoline-fueled engine springs to life to power the electric motor. The engine is used primarily as an electricity generator to power the electric drive motor, though in some situations it can also kick in to boost the car's performance. There are Normal, Hold, Sport and Mountain modes designed to maximize the powertrain's performance and efficiency in different situations.

Recharging the battery pack completely requires you to plug the car in to a 120- or 240-volt outlet, though regenerative braking and the engine generator can help recharge it to a certain extent. Using a 240-volt power source takes about three hours to recharge a depleted battery.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Volt took 9.2 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in electric mode and 9 seconds flat with the engine generator. Both are reasonably quick times for the traditional hybrid segment.

In long-term Edmunds testing, our Volt had an average all-electric range of 37 miles, with certain charges ranging from 25-50 miles. Once the battery was depleted, the Volt averaged 35 mpg in our yearlong test. Those numbers are very close to the EPA's official estimates of an electric-only range of 38 miles and when it's burning gasoline, a combined city/highway estimate of 37 mpg.

Note that the Volt's "Hold" mode allows the driver to optimize the car's efficiency by locking out all-electric propulsion until it's deemed necessary, and this can be useful on commutes that involve both city and highway travel.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Chevrolet Volt include antilock brakes, stability control, front seat side-impact airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional, as are forward collision and lane-departure warning systems.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Volt came to a stop in 117 feet, which is an excellent performance for this segment.

In government crash tests, the Volt scored an overall rating of five out of five stars, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. Similarly, in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Volt earned the highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its seats and head restraints were also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In that agency's small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Volt scored the second-highest rating of "Acceptable".

Driving

The 2015 Chevrolet Volt is surprisingly rewarding to drive. It has an effortless wave of torque typical of electric power, and behaves like a more potent hybrid when the all-electric mode runs out. The Volt's appeal extends further than just its powertrain, though. From the compliance of its ride quality to the reassuring weight and response of the steering, the Volt drives more naturally and feels more substantial than hybrids like the Prius.

There are a few quirks, however. The change-over from running on battery power to generator power is impressively seamless, but once you notice its occurrence, it may take a while to get used to the engine revving out of proportion to the vehicle's speed. The brake pedal can be difficult to modulate until you acclimate, but stopping distances are very good. Perhaps most annoying is the Volt's low-hanging front airdam, which scrapes on just about every driveway and speed bump. But given its construction of black-colored flexible material, it is thankfully designed to take these inevitable hits.

Interior

Inside, the four-passenger Chevy Volt has a modern feel, thanks in large part to touch-sensitive controls inspired by the latest in personal electronics. While this creates a suitably cutting-edge look, in practice, these small and similar-looking buttons are difficult to identify, provide no feedback and are poorly organized. They also don't work very well if you're wearing gloves.

The gauge cluster is another futuristic touch, as it digitally displays speed, battery pack and/or gasoline level, various trip functions and a little graphic that encourages efficient driving. It can be a bit overwhelming at first, and the screen itself can wash out in direct sunlight, but most owners will find it usable and even helpful.

The high-quality materials that line the interior give the Volt's cabin a sense of refinement. Front seat comfort is fine, but the lack of a power-adjustable driver seat and a cramped second row that lacks both headroom and legroom is somewhat disappointing, especially for a car in this price range. Out back, the Volt's hatchback design makes for easy loading and unloading. The trunk has 10.6 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats up, which is more than you'll get in a Ford Fusion Energi or Honda Accord Plug-In, but only about half of what competitors like the Ford C-Max Energi and Toyota Prius provide.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Volt.

5(77%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
22 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Used Car you can buy
ThatGuy,08/26/2015
4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
While i would never buy one new, because lets face it i purchased mine with 12k miles for 16,995 and it was new at 41k bucks.. i don't recommend a new one.. But i will say.. WOW.. I am really generally amazed by this car.. Not only is it a blast to drive, it is incredibly cheap to run, and the fit and finish, and quality of the interior,.. build quality, it is frankly amazing.. After owning nothing but Toyota's until having a major issue with one, and writing that company off, i never thought another car could meet the quality.. While only time will tell if it holds up to a 200k mile life of driving without falling apart, i am completely satisfied by the car currently, which is more than i have been by Toyota of recent.. There are however a few things that i don't like.. But that is much like any car.. 1. I hate where the cup holders are located, they are in a bad place, and should be up close to the center console. 2. The car is entirely too low to the ground, i have had slammed civic's when i was a kid, this is lower. 3. the headlights are horrible.. At night, you would be better off guessing where things are.. Aside from these things though, the car is really amazing.. quiet, no rattles anywhere, good stereo, very comfortable, efficient, it costs me about 12.00 a month on .06 cents per kilowatt hour. This in English is a savings of over 300.00 a month on gas compared to my Toyota Sienna. While no where near as big,.. I can deal with it's size for what i save. Anyone looking at a Prius, or a Civic Hybrid should honestly look at this first.. While not as big as the Prius, it makes up for it in the driving dynamics and position.. It is also a much more solid feeling car than anything Honda makes.
my first electric car
Jim,05/07/2016
4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
UPDATE -July 2,2020 - 41/2 YEARS and 40,000 miles- car continues to perform well - took it on first out of town drive with some serious hill climbing - used hold mode - car handled climb easily - and round trip 350 ish miles averaged 41.6 mpg Couple of complaints - had car in for a Chevy recommended update to prevent car dying due to low cell voltage. The fix apparently was to just put more of a buffer on low end ( how low u can run the batteries). Net result I lost 5-7 miles range. Not happy about that. second issue - had battery replaced (41/2 years) now check engine light comes on - So I checked the manual - indicates this warning can happen when u replace batter so have to take it back in again for chevy to clear the code (By the way the battery used in the volt is not the standard lead acid 12volt - it is a sealed battery with different internal chemistry. First time I paid $260 for a battery and install - live in Phoenix az. so 110-115 degree days cause me to be more careful with batteries. Anyhow apparently something called the purge solenoid internally stuck - cost to repair & replace $220.00 Previous reviews: I probably would not have purchased this car had it not been eligible for the $7500 federal tax credit (which reduced my purchase price to about $27500.) I tried using the AAA buying service. He came back and said "you will pay at a minimum $35000 That being said, I like the volt It was a good choice for us as the 45-47 mile range pretty much covers all of our trips. (factory estimate 38 mile range)- increase is due to 1) most of our driving is in ideal moderate weather 2) our driving is typically at 40-50 mph in suburban driving. 3) I also drive in "LOW". (This should be called economy as it's purpose is to provide much more battery charging when U let up on the pedal. It has no impact on gearing. 4)There typically are no more than 2 people in the car and we are both under 160 lbs. - less weight-longer battery range It is quick, quiet, and reliable. We purchased the car in October 2015 and have 8700 miles on the car. We are averaging just at 300 mpg!!!! and have used 29 gallons of gas) I just also read an article indicating that going back to 2010 there has pretty much been no battery degradation due to 1.the cooling systems and 2.not allowing the battery fully discharge A great feature for us is that you can preheat or cool the cabin while the car is plugged in - this saves battery by getting the car cabin to a comfortable temp before you drive. Their are only a few items that I dislike most of which are minor. 1. the cabin is small and confining - We of course knew that when we purchased it and we can live with that. 2) the cars air dam will often scrape the curb when you park so need to be careful when pulling in to a parking spot. (did not realize this initially) 3)car is very low and visibility is less than I would like but again we knew that when we purchased the car. 4) the car has 2 levels of 120 volt charging , 8amp and 12 amp, you may not be able to get a full charge overnight using the 8 amp setting - especially if you need the car early in the am. The 12 amp level must be manually set each time you charge as the car always resets to the 8 amp setting. 5) By far the one feature that to me is most serious is the console controls for heat, cooling,radio etc.-they are absolutely terrible. Driver u must take his eyes off the road to find the correct place to push on the console. 6)The malls in our area have electric chg. stations but they do not fit the volt so often can not chg. when out and about. Also, as a side note some interesting items re. the volt. (At least interesting to me) 1(the cars operating systems are complex- for example, it has several cooling systems, the car will also automatically run (but only for a few minutes)the ice if you run exclusively on electric as that is needed to maintain the ice components. 2) Car is to be kept plugged in when not in use as that maintains the correct battery temperature. the car will automatically run one (or more?) of the cooling systems if parked in a hot Phx. garage - our garage will get to over 100degrees in the summer. IT will also run the battery heater in cold weather to maintain the correct battery temp. Dec 2019 update Car has performed flawlessly - had one fix- car would not charge - was a computer adjustment no charge Continues to be a great around car town (over 94%of total 37,400 miles are electric-I have used only 58 gallons of gas over the 4 years) After 4 years getting in and out of the volt has become a chore.(we are both 74 yrs old) Will get a higher vehicle next time but do plan to drive this Volt for at least another 4 years.
Fun and economical drive, but poor controls
Gabriel Teixeira,11/10/2015
4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
The car is indeed very economical, but you should mind that it uses only premium fuel, which is not so economical in money after all and the gas mileage is much worse than a Prius, although still better than most non hybrid cars. It is electrifying fun to accelerate yet it does not invite you to drive fast. I would put it in sport mode and leave the traffic lights in front of everybody, but I was never compelled to go faster than the speed limits. The interior is really comfortable, but mind that it just takes 4 persons. The trunk space is reasonably big, considering it is a compact. However the controls for the audio, ventilation or navigation are really hard to use while driving. It is easy to mistype the buttons since they are capacitive and often I would touch them and there would be no response. Besides that since it has no tactile feedback, I would have to turn the attention away from road to do simple tasks.
Glad I finally bought the Volt
dsowa,01/15/2015
4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
So far, I am very happy with my 2015 Volt. The Chevy dealer gave me a great deal - $3,700 off MSRP; add (or subtract!) the savings from the $7,500 federal tax credit, $2,500 grant from Texas, and my $2,100 in GM Card points and my final price is actually about $10,000 below MSRP. The car is loaded with every technological feature you can dream of including the Onstar phone app that lets you lock/unlock and start your car from anywhere. Also gives you complete charging and energy usage stats and a navigation feature to tell you where your car is! And did I mention it drives great? Put it in Sport Mode and you will be surprised at the quickness. Also handles very well and looks great!
See all 22 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Volt
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2015 Chevrolet Volt features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

