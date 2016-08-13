Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me
- 15,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,998$2,751 Below Market
CarMax Wichita - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wichita / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S54HU186648
Stock: 19190576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,950$2,808 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S59HU216727
Stock: c1602395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 23,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,500$3,137 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S51HU188967
Stock: c176524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 26,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,500$3,384 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S51HU196373
Stock: c115774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT33,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,999$3,260 Below Market
Robert Brogden Buick GMC - Olathe / Kansas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Mosaic Black Metallic 2017 Chevrolet Volt GM Certified, *ONE OWNER*, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX!, Volt LT, 4D Hatchback, 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, 1-Speed Automatic, FWD, Comfort Package, Heated Driver & Passenger Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Body-Color Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT. 1-Speed Automatic FWD 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date Kansas City's Pre-Owned Dealer. All prices are plus tax/government and admin fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S58HU145486
Stock: 15486
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 18,550 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,499$1,669 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy. No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S52HU213741
Stock: C309090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 25,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,999$2,046 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy. No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S57HU213180
Stock: C308520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 22,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,850$1,996 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S57HU210263
Stock: c1964611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 36,441 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,999$1,880 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy. No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S51HU177153
Stock: B308534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 16,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,998$1,479 Below Market
CarMax Sacramento South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sacramento / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S55HU206339
Stock: 19319034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,500$2,740 Below Market
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RB6S51HU100439
Stock: c1689454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 30,319 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,000$1,891 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car. *Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S58HU176401
Stock: R6617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 31,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,999$1,821 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy. No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S58HU212362
Stock: O308532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 25,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,749$2,070 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT looks fabulous in Pepperdust Metallic. Powered by an electric motor and an 18.4kWh battery that produce 149hp coupled to a 1 Speed Automatic transmission along with a 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 101hp and acts as a range-extending generator. This Front Wheel Drive sedan can travel up to 53 miles on battery power alone, can attain nearly 42mpg when the generator is running, offers a well-tuned ride, and features distinctive styling accented by LED low-beam headlamps and five-spoke alloy wheels.Our Volt's interior welcomes you with heated front seats, air conditioning, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. You'll enjoy the full-color MyLink touchscreen infotainment system which offers Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, an available 4G-LTE/Wi-Fi hotspot, AM/FM/available satellite radio, USB/Aux inputs, and Bose audio to keep you connected and entertained.Our Chevrolet provides a back-up camera, Teen Driver Mode, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags for your peace of mind. Add some zest to your daily drive with our Volt! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S58HU155876
Stock: 114928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 37,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,000$2,997 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Garden Grove - Garden Grove / California
2017 Chevrolet Volt Silver 1-Speed Automatic Volt LT, 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, 1-Speed Automatic, Dark Ash Gray/Light Ash Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This Vehicle is Located at: Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Garden Grove, 9898 Trask Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92844. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S58HU110494
Stock: PG2841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 26,760 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S54HU175039
Stock: T06213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,236 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,899$1,771 Below Market
Autopia Motorcars - Union / New Jersey
We Will Be Delivering Vehicles and Our Interest Rate Has Dropped
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S59HU168250
Stock: 168250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,868$1,690 Below Market
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S59HU110056
Stock: B45042A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
