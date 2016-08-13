Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT looks fabulous in Pepperdust Metallic. Powered by an electric motor and an 18.4kWh battery that produce 149hp coupled to a 1 Speed Automatic transmission along with a 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 101hp and acts as a range-extending generator. This Front Wheel Drive sedan can travel up to 53 miles on battery power alone, can attain nearly 42mpg when the generator is running, offers a well-tuned ride, and features distinctive styling accented by LED low-beam headlamps and five-spoke alloy wheels.Our Volt's interior welcomes you with heated front seats, air conditioning, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. You'll enjoy the full-color MyLink touchscreen infotainment system which offers Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, an available 4G-LTE/Wi-Fi hotspot, AM/FM/available satellite radio, USB/Aux inputs, and Bose audio to keep you connected and entertained.Our Chevrolet provides a back-up camera, Teen Driver Mode, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags for your peace of mind. Add some zest to your daily drive with our Volt! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

VIN: 1G1RA6S58HU155876

Stock: 114928

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020