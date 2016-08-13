Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    15,894 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,998

    $2,751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    23,522 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,950

    $2,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier

    23,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,500

    $3,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier

    26,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,500

    $3,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Black
    certified

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    33,744 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,999

    $3,260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    18,550 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,499

    $1,669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    25,777 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $2,046 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    22,179 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,850

    $1,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    36,441 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $1,880 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    16,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,998

    $1,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier

    35,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,500

    $2,740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    30,319 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,000

    $1,891 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    31,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $1,821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    25,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,749

    $2,070 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    37,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,000

    $2,997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    26,760 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    30,236 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,899

    $1,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    33,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,868

    $1,690 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Volt

See all 91 reviews
Great combination of EV and road tripper
Lowell Grant,08/13/2016
LT 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
Now have over 20,000 miles on my 2017 LT Volt. Trouble free, still looks/run like new, no squeaks or rattles despite nearly 1 mile of gravel road to reach pavement from my house. Does best in town, setting the cruise at 65 will drain the battery quicker. Solid, fun car to drive with great throttle response, quiet, comfortable, a pure EV most days but when I take a long trip I don't give battery range a second thought, I just go. My 5 kWh solar system produces all the power I need to cover the costs for my home and to charge the car. If this car was wrecked or stolen, I would replace it with another Volt without a second thought.
