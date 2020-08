Used 2011 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me

Cella Ford - New Bern / North Carolina

* GREAT DEAL AT $7,528 * * 2011 ** Chevrolet * * Volt * * Premium * Outfitted with a push button start, remote starter, braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation, this 2011 Chevrolet Volt Premium is a true steal. It has a stunning blue exterior and a jet black interior. This safe and reliable 4 dr sedan has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Interested? Call today and take it for a spin! All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title, license fees and $598 Dealer Administration fee. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Contact Information: Cella Ford, 3210 Dr MLK Jr Blvd, New Bern, NC, 28561, Phone: (252) 638-4011, E-mail: sales@cellaford.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Direct_drive

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

93 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1RD6E43BU101306

Stock: P6022B

Certified Pre-Owned: No