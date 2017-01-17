  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(91)
2017 Chevrolet Volt Review

Pros & Cons

  • More all-electric range than most plug-in hybrids
  • Plenty of advanced tech and safety features are available
  • Nimble and easy to drive in the city
  • Rear seat and luggage area aren't as roomy as some rivals'
  • Interior material quality is disappointing
  • Tricky parking since the nose of the car is hard to see
Which Volt does Edmunds recommend?

There's not much choice when it comes to the Volt, but we think that getting the Premier trim level is the way to go. Though the base LT is reasonably well equipped and can be fitted with some optional upgrades such as leather upholstery, we like that these features (plus a few extras) come standard on the Premier. The Premier is also the only trim that offers optional advanced driver safety aids. Also be on the lookout for the Premier's available tan-and-black interior color scheme; you might like how it livens up the Volt's otherwise gloomy all-black interior design.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

The 2017 Chevrolet Volt offers unique plug-in hybrid functionality in a sleek, high-tech package. We like how it can go more than 50 miles on all-electric power before switching to gas. If you want real EV functionality without the usual range-based limitations, it's a home run.

This year marks the second year of production for the redesigned Volt, but last year's model was available only on a limited basis. As such, many shoppers may not be aware of the changes that the second-generation Volt incorporates. There's a new body structure, for one thing, along with more conventional styling inside and out that departs from the old Volt's concept-car vibe. Under the surface, a revised plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers a remarkable boost in all-electric range (the original Volt could only go about 38 miles). Moreover, the 2017 Volt's quieter 1.5-liter gasoline engine/generator no longer requires premium fuel, and it achieves an EPA rating of 42 mpg combined once the battery pack is depleted.

Fundamentally, though, the new Volt's appeal remains the same. Most plug-in hybrids offer roughly 10 to 20 miles of electric range, but this Chevrolet has enough battery power to keep you away from the gas station for weeks at a time, if not months. On the other hand, there's none of the range anxiety that plagues purely electric cars because the gasoline engine is always ready to kick in and propel you more than 400 miles between fill-ups. During the week, you can commute in your Volt and never use a drop of gas. And should a weekend getaway come up, you can simply rely on hybrid gas-electric power, with no need to stop and find a charging station.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Chevrolet Volt as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

What's it like to live with?

The second-generation Chevrolet Volt arrived with a host of all-around improvements over the debut model. We conducted a two-year test that logged almost 29,000 miles to see how the Volt stacks up against other hybrids. Strong points include impressive all-electric range and the ease of plugging in, plus a surprisingly helpful cargo area. But the Volt is not without its faults. Read the analysis by our experts to learn more.

2017 Chevrolet Volt models

The 2017 Volt is a five-seat, plug-in hybrid hatchback sedan offered in LT and Premier trims. Both come with a plug-in hybrid system consisting of twin electric motors (149 total horsepower), a 1.5-liter gasoline engine/generator and a 18.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. You need to plug it in to recharge fully, but the battery pack can also be partially recharged on the go from the gas engine/generator and regenerative braking. The LT comes reasonably well equipped, while the Premier is more upscale and provides access to more optional advanced driver safety aids.

Standard feature highlights for the Volt LT include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights (low-beam) and taillights, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Notable technology features for the Volt are a reconfigurable driver information and gauge cluster display screen, Bluetooth, OnStar (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity), an 8-inch central touchscreen with Chevrolet's MyLink interface, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration for iPhone users and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Optional for the LT is a Comfort package that includes heated mirrors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Leather upholstery can be ordered with the LT Comfort package as well. An eight-speaker Bose audio system is available as a stand-alone option.

Move up to the 2017 Volt Premier and you get all of the above as standard, plus different 17-inch wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated rear outboard seats, a wireless charging pad for cellphones and other equipment, a navigation system and an automated parking system (parallel and perpendicular).

The Driver Confidence package available for the Premier trim includes blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert. The Driver Confidence 2 package (requires basic Driver Confidence package) adds forward collision warning with automatic low-speed emergency braking, lane departure intervention and adaptive headlights. If you get the Driver Confidence 2 package, you can also spring for adaptive cruise control, which is bundled with an upgraded automatic emergency braking system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier (1.5L 4-cyl. plug-in hybrid; CVT automatic). NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Chevrolet Volt has received only minor revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Volt.

Driving

4.5
Considering the Volt's eco-friendly mission and its thriftiness on fuel, it performs admirably. The 2017 Volt feels willing and able in just about every situation, and it's one of the smoothest-driving plug-in hybrid vehicles out there.

Acceleration

4.5
The Volt's powertrain delivers smooth and seamless acceleration whether in electric or gasoline mode. Our sprint to 60 mph took just 7.8 seconds on electricity or 7.5 seconds on gasoline, an enthusiastic performance for a green car.

Braking

4.0
The brake pedal is a bit unresponsive initially, but otherwise the Volt's braking is pleasingly smooth and linear. The blending of regenerative and regular friction braking is nearly imperceptible, too. In our 60 mph-to-zero panic-stop test, the Volt posted a respectable 119-foot distance.

Steering

4.0
It steers with a confidence and directness that makes it easy for the driver to guide the car around turns and through corners. Effort is generally good, but it can feel a bit "thick" and indistinct around center when cruising straight.

Handling

3.5
The Volt exhibits good coordination and even a bit of playfulness on winding roads. Don't push it too hard, though, because the suspension and economy-minded tires aren't optimized for that sort of thing.

Drivability

5.0
Electric drive is very smooth in the Volt. In gasoline mode, the engine and its CVT work well together, too. It's an easy car to drive. The Volt has a "L" mode and a steering-wheel-mounted paddle for more brake regeneration; some drivers might find the paddle's abrupt engagement off-putting, though.

Comfort

3.5
The Volt is certainly quiet, and the ride is smooth most of the time. The suspension doesn't always maintain its composure on the worst roads, though. The seats are generally well-shaped for most, but they have a few limitations that prevent them from being universally loved.

Seat comfort

3.5
The seats generally receive high marks for comfort and support, but the bottom cushion could be longer to help with thigh support. The rear outboard seats, thanks to the seat contouring and armrest padding, are comfortable for adults.

Ride comfort

3.0
The Volt is generally smooth and buttoned-down over typical sorts of worn or uneven road surfaces. But driving over potholes results in sharp impacts in the cabin. The Volt can seem overly soft and out of sorts when you encounter midcorner bumps, too.

Noise & vibration

4.5
Electric mode is exceedingly silent, of course, but this second-generation Volt is now tame when running on gasoline, too. Engine noise is no longer the sore point it was before. Detectable but not excessive levels of wind and road noise.

Climate control

3.5
Automatic climate control is standard. It's single-zone only, however. Cabin heating works well and warms up quickly. The Premier's heated seats (front and rear) and the heated steering wheel also work well.

Interior

3.0
The Volt's interior is far more useful than before. It's a lot like a regular car, and you can seat up to five now (in theory). But some rival plug-in hybrids are roomier and have better visibility.

Ease of use

4.0
This Volt differs from the original in its more logically arrayed buttons and knobs. Because of some of the car's advanced tech, however, this isn't a simple car that you can immediately hop in and drive. Setting the climate control manually can be a little confusing, too.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
Access to the front is easy thanks to wide-opening doors and an agreeable roofline. Backseat access is trickier because of the lower roofline and smaller door opening. Taller folks will have to duck a little.

Driving position

3.0
There's enough adjustability for most drivers, but the driver seat's height adjuster could stand to have more range. Also, you can't get a power driver seat in a Volt; Chevy uses manual adjustments, presumably to save weight.

Roominess

3.5
Plenty of room up front for adults of all sizes. The backseat is a little tighter, but it's still roomy for two adults of average height. In theory, you can fit three back there, but the space taken up by the wide battery pack underneath means the center spot is for kids or car seats only.

Visibility

2.5
Good view out the front, but the nose drops away out of sight, making parking trickier. Reasonably sized rear door glass helps minimize over-the-shoulder blind spots. Rear visibility is hampered by the small rear window (though the rearview camera is excellent). A rear window wiper isn't available.

Quality

3.0
Though the styling of the cabin is much improved, the quality of the plastic and the overused plastic-chrome trim could stand more refinement. Acceptable, but not outstanding. Exterior assembly and paint quality are about average.

Utility

3.0
The Volt's luggage area doesn't hold a whole lot, but the hatchback design makes the most of it. For everyday driving, the Volt should work out fine. But some rival plug-in vehicles are a bit more utilitarian.

Small-item storage

3.0
The open storage space ahead of the gear shifter is useful for holding your phone or other small personal items. There's also a small slot next to the shifter and a decent-sized center console bin. The cupholders will hold most drink sizes. In back, the Volt has two cupholders but no other storage options.

Cargo space

3.0
The trunk, at 10.6 cubic feet, is modestly sized; fitting golf bags is problematic. The provided security cover is chintzy, too. Still, the hatchback design gives you a bigger portal to load luggage compared to the typical small sedan, and the 60/40-split seatback folds down.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.0
Chevy provides the Volt with a typical arrangement of LATCH anchors. Accessing the lower anchors is OK, but the thick seat cushion contouring can hamper fitting of safety seats. Rear-facing safety seat installation might require sliding the front seats up a bit.

Technology

4.5
You would expect that a car as advanced as the Volt would have the latest suite of in-car tech, and Chevy delivers. The touchscreen interface is easy to use, and most driver safety aids are either standard or optional.

Audio & navigation

4.0
Every Volt comes with an 8-inch touchscreen with the MyLink interface. The graphics are sharp and the menus are easy to understand. Factory navigation comes standard on the Premier. You also get the upgraded Bose audio system; sound quality is better and more enjoyable than with most base systems.

Smartphone integration

5.0
The two main smartphone app integration systems out right now, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, come standard on the Volt. Bluetooth pairing is simple.

Driver aids

4.0
Most of the latest driver safety aids, such as blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and lane departure intervention, are available. But you can only get them on the top-level Premier trim. An automated parking system is also optional.

Voice control

4.0
In our testing, MyLink's voice recognition system works reasonably well and gives sufficient prompts if you don't know which commands are available. Also, Siri and Google Voice on your paired smartphone can be called up by pressing and holding the voice button longer.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving4.5
Comfort3.5
Interior3.0
Utility3.0
Technology4.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Volt.

5(70%)
4(8%)
3(7%)
2(10%)
1(5%)
4.3
91 reviews
See all 91 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great combination of EV and road tripper
Lowell Grant,08/13/2016
LT 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
Now have over 20,000 miles on my 2017 LT Volt. Trouble free, still looks/run like new, no squeaks or rattles despite nearly 1 mile of gravel road to reach pavement from my house. Does best in town, setting the cruise at 65 will drain the battery quicker. Solid, fun car to drive with great throttle response, quiet, comfortable, a pure EV most days but when I take a long trip I don't give battery range a second thought, I just go. My 5 kWh solar system produces all the power I need to cover the costs for my home and to charge the car. If this car was wrecked or stolen, I would replace it with another Volt without a second thought.
Great Car - Worth Waiting For!
Mike K,03/23/2016
LT 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
My wife's 2008 Prius was getting rather old, so we went shopping in late 2015 for all kinds of cars. We wanted something that was environmentally friendly, and reasonably priced (for a hybrid or electric). My wife drives about 2 times a week over 100 miles a day, so that ruled out a pure electric vehicle due to the lack of range. I saw the new Prius at the Detroit auto show, and was put off by the weird spacey design. From expert reviews, it seemed that Toyota was aiming more for high MPG numbers than striking a balance between performance, handling and comfort. I was intrigued by the upcoming Chevy Malibu Hybrid. The non-hybrid version that came out recently got very good reviews in the automotive press. After seeing them at the Chevy dealer, my wife thought it was a little too big for her. The kids are grown and out of the house, and the back seat would be empty 95% of the time, so the Volt is fine for us. I read many of the glowing technical editor reviews of the 2016 Chevrolet Volt. Even magazines like Car and Driver who seem to only lust after exotic performance cars seemed to really like the new Volt. The more I read, the more we wanted to test drive one. Then we realized that only certain states were going to get the limited 2016 Volt deliveries. Living in Delaware, our state was not on the list, so we waited some more for the 2017's which were going to be produced starting in Feb 2016 for all 50 states. While waiting, I also did a little more research on the $7500 Federal Credit, but I also found that there was a (very) limited $2200 rebate offered from Delaware for certain qualified electric vehicles (it's almost gone, so hurry!). Delaware also offers up to a $500 rebate for the car "charger" or EVSE in the electric lingo. So the almost $10K in help from Federal and state made the final cost to us VERY reasonable. (Price shown below is full cost without help) So when the first batch of Volts hit Delaware, we test drove one. We were hooked. We've had it for about 3 weeks, and we are extremely happy and delighted with the car. For most trips around town, we use 100% electric. There is very good power at city speeds due to the torque of the 2 electric motors. We live in a college town with hundreds of zombie kids staring at cell phones while crossing the street. I was concerned that one would blindly walk into us while we were in silent electric mode, but GM installed a "white noise" speaker that makes some fake mechanical robot noise below 25mph, that hopefully lets pedestrians (and my cats) know we are in gear. We did take a long trip to DC, with about 3 hours of driving on the engine. The engine starts unobtrusively, and is not very loud. I can feel slight vibration that lets me know it's on, but I was looking for it. Most people probably wouldn't know when it switches over to the engine. We now have 1100 miles on the car, with some long trips (engine on), and we are averaging overall now about 90 mpg combined. Of course, running with the engine on all the time (you can force it on to hold battery charge or to get quick cabin heat), it's not as efficient as a Prius, as we've seen about 43 mpg from the engine only. But the combined of about 90 mpg without worrying about range is awesome. Driving dynamics are much better than our old Prius. The car feels and sounds very solid. It handles rough pavement without much noise, and with good control. With all the battery and engine weight, it's not a light car, but it never feels heavy. The electric steering is very good with nice feel. When braking slightly, the motors act as generators feeding juice back to the battery, and if you press harder, the friction brakes come on. It feels a little non-linear, but it’s fine. The 110V charger (EVSE) that the car comes with is very slow to charge as it defaults to a safer 8 amp charge so as to not cause electric problems in your house that may have poor wiring. This takes forever to charge (~19 hours for full charge?) You can set the 110V EVSE to supply 12 amps but you have to keep re-setting it in the car's dash screen which is very annoying, and it's still very slow to charge. (~13 hours for full charge?). So with the $500 credit Delaware offers, I bought a Clipper Creek 24 Amp "Level 2" or 240V EVSE, with a dryer plug on the end. I had a 240V line run to the garage with the added benefit of being able to run my 240V welder from the dryer plug when not charging the car by simply unplugging the EVSE. Anyway, all that was definitely worth it. The Volt now charges within 4.5 hours max from empty. Buy it. The car is highly recommended. UPDATE SEPT 2016. We've had the car for 8 months now. We love it even more than before. No mechanical issues with the car, and it still drives great and quiet. Our combined MPG is over 105 mpg now as most of our trips are pure electric. We noticed that when it's warm outside, the range is more like 55 miles before the engine starts.
2017 Volt LT The ultimate commuter car
Alex from California,09/15/2016
LT 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
I did a lot of research and test driving before I picked the Volt. I wanted to spend the least amount of money I could on commuting everyday but do not want to sacrifice the refinement, comfort, utility and fun of a new sporty sedan. This car fit the bill almost perfectly for me. First the money: The price of the car comes out to about the same as a Prius when you factor in all the incentives (dealer and government). In my opinion after driving them both I would pay $5000 more than for a Prius still feel I got a good value. If you usually would go under 100 miles or so between charges your energy costs are going to be lower than any other hybrid currently in the market with the Volt. Since my total commute between charges is about 50 miles I only use electricity, the cheapest energy available to me. In my area the power company also gave me a check for $300 (free commuting for a year!) and a lower power rate overnight when charging my Volt. Refinement and Comfort: The Volt does better in this area than the compact/sub compact hybrids like the Prius and C-Max Hybrids (that to me are just a chore to drive), but not quite as good as the larger Fusion and Sonata Hybrids. Ultimately this will depend on taste and what you expect from your car but for me I have been use to bigger luxury type cars for a while so this was important to me. The smooth quiet commute, technology and integration with my Android Phone (it has it for Apple as well) sold me. Utility: Paying only for cheaper electricity for my commute is great, knowing I could still go unlimited miles or over big hills with no hassle when needed is even better. This is what turned me off to a electricity only (EV) car. Also being big enough to fit all of my family (4) easily was also important to me, even though I would use this car almost exclusively for daily commutes and short trips around town. Finally the Fun: I think this is what put me over the edge with this car, it is actually fun to drive. Quick, smooth acceleration and reasonable grip (probably due to batteries creating a low center of gravity). All in all, it is my ultimate commuter car.
Better than the 2012 in every way
dax777,06/12/2016
Premier 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
This is my second Volt. I owned 4 Prius vehicles prior to my first volt. I traded my prius for the premiere 2012 Gen1 and loved the car, but having owned the 2017 premier Volt for 2 months, I'm blown away with the greatly improved Gen2. I just fill my gas tank after driving 2027 miles. The electric range is greatly improved and routinely get far better than the rated 53 mpg by GM. Since its only my wife and I, the back seat is never used, so the 5th seat doesn't matter to us. The 2 rear bucket seats are great for the grandkids with the center 5th seat excellent for a child seat. The Gen2 premier is packed full of electronics and safety features. I have the comfort package 1 and 2, ambient lighting that my wife just loves and the radio/nav package. The apple carplay is also a very nice feature if you own a IPhone 5 or newer. If you don't have or want the GM nav feature, CarPlay maps works really well for navigation. I am extremely pleased with the Gen2 and have no complaints.
See all 91 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Volt
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Volt models:

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Provides audible and visual warnings of moving objects behind you as you're backing out of a parking space. It's standard equipment.
Forward Collision Alert
Warns of an impending collision with the vehicle ahead of you. Low-speed automatic braking is also included. Optional on the Volt Premier.
OnStar
Includes various safety-related features, including emergency assistance and remote door locking and unlocking.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Volt

Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt is offered in the following submodels: Volt Hatchback. Available styles include LT 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD), and Premier 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT is priced between $14,891 and$21,778 with odometer readings between 3025 and45098 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier is priced between $17,428 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 11128 and42278 miles.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Volts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Volt for sale near. There are currently 32 used and CPO 2017 Volts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,891 and mileage as low as 3025 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt.

