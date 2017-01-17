2017 Chevrolet Volt Review
Pros & Cons
- More all-electric range than most plug-in hybrids
- Plenty of advanced tech and safety features are available
- Nimble and easy to drive in the city
- Rear seat and luggage area aren't as roomy as some rivals'
- Interior material quality is disappointing
- Tricky parking since the nose of the car is hard to see
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
The 2017 Chevrolet Volt offers unique plug-in hybrid functionality in a sleek, high-tech package. We like how it can go more than 50 miles on all-electric power before switching to gas. If you want real EV functionality without the usual range-based limitations, it's a home run.
This year marks the second year of production for the redesigned Volt, but last year's model was available only on a limited basis. As such, many shoppers may not be aware of the changes that the second-generation Volt incorporates. There's a new body structure, for one thing, along with more conventional styling inside and out that departs from the old Volt's concept-car vibe. Under the surface, a revised plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers a remarkable boost in all-electric range (the original Volt could only go about 38 miles). Moreover, the 2017 Volt's quieter 1.5-liter gasoline engine/generator no longer requires premium fuel, and it achieves an EPA rating of 42 mpg combined once the battery pack is depleted.
Fundamentally, though, the new Volt's appeal remains the same. Most plug-in hybrids offer roughly 10 to 20 miles of electric range, but this Chevrolet has enough battery power to keep you away from the gas station for weeks at a time, if not months. On the other hand, there's none of the range anxiety that plagues purely electric cars because the gasoline engine is always ready to kick in and propel you more than 400 miles between fill-ups. During the week, you can commute in your Volt and never use a drop of gas. And should a weekend getaway come up, you can simply rely on hybrid gas-electric power, with no need to stop and find a charging station.
Notably, we picked the 2017 Chevrolet Volt as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.
What's it like to live with?
The second-generation Chevrolet Volt arrived with a host of all-around improvements over the debut model. We conducted a two-year test that logged almost 29,000 miles to see how the Volt stacks up against other hybrids. Strong points include impressive all-electric range and the ease of plugging in, plus a surprisingly helpful cargo area. But the Volt is not without its faults. Read the analysis by our experts to learn more.
2017 Chevrolet Volt models
The 2017 Volt is a five-seat, plug-in hybrid hatchback sedan offered in LT and Premier trims. Both come with a plug-in hybrid system consisting of twin electric motors (149 total horsepower), a 1.5-liter gasoline engine/generator and a 18.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. You need to plug it in to recharge fully, but the battery pack can also be partially recharged on the go from the gas engine/generator and regenerative braking. The LT comes reasonably well equipped, while the Premier is more upscale and provides access to more optional advanced driver safety aids.
Standard feature highlights for the Volt LT include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights (low-beam) and taillights, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Notable technology features for the Volt are a reconfigurable driver information and gauge cluster display screen, Bluetooth, OnStar (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity), an 8-inch central touchscreen with Chevrolet's MyLink interface, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration for iPhone users and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Optional for the LT is a Comfort package that includes heated mirrors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Leather upholstery can be ordered with the LT Comfort package as well. An eight-speaker Bose audio system is available as a stand-alone option.
Move up to the 2017 Volt Premier and you get all of the above as standard, plus different 17-inch wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated rear outboard seats, a wireless charging pad for cellphones and other equipment, a navigation system and an automated parking system (parallel and perpendicular).
The Driver Confidence package available for the Premier trim includes blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert. The Driver Confidence 2 package (requires basic Driver Confidence package) adds forward collision warning with automatic low-speed emergency braking, lane departure intervention and adaptive headlights. If you get the Driver Confidence 2 package, you can also spring for adaptive cruise control, which is bundled with an upgraded automatic emergency braking system.
Driving4.5
Comfort3.5
Interior3.0
Utility3.0
Technology4.5
Our experts like the Volt models:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Provides audible and visual warnings of moving objects behind you as you're backing out of a parking space. It's standard equipment.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns of an impending collision with the vehicle ahead of you. Low-speed automatic braking is also included. Optional on the Volt Premier.
- OnStar
- Includes various safety-related features, including emergency assistance and remote door locking and unlocking.
