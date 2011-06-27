  1. Home
Used 2015 Chevrolet Volt Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Volt
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,170
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG98
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,170
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,170
EPA Combined MPGe98 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.3 gal.
Combined MPG98
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,170
Torque273 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeHybrid
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,170
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,170
Enhanced Safety Package 1yes
Enhanced Safety Package 2yes
Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Packageyes
Premium Trim Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,170
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,170
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,170
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,170
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatsyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Seat Storage Barrieryes
Rear Seat Armrestyes
Front Window Shadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,170
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,170
premium clothyes
Front head room37.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,170
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,170
17" x 7.0" Sport Alloy Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
17" x 7.0" 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Indoor/Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,170
Length177.1 in.
Curb weight3786 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume100.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,170
Exterior Colors
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black
  • Silver Topaz Metallic
  • Brownstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pebble Beige Seats w/Dark Accents, premium cloth
  • Pebble Beige Seats w/Dark Accents, leather/suede
  • Jet Black Seats w/Dark Accents, premium cloth
  • Jet Black Seats w/Dark Accents, leather
  • Jet Black Seats w/Ceramic White Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,170
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/55R17 93H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,170
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,170
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
