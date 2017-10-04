2018 Chevrolet Volt Review
Pros & Cons
- More all-electric range than most plug-in hybrids
- Plenty of advanced tech and safety features are available
- Nimble and easy to drive in the city
- Rear seat and luggage area aren't as roomy as some rivals'
- Interior material quality is disappointing
- Tricky parking since the car's nose is hard to see
Which Volt does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
The 2018 Chevrolet Volt is a plug-in hybrid, which means you can drive using pure electric power until the Volt's battery is depleted. After that, it switches to a combination of gas and electricity. That in itself is unremarkable. What truly makes the Volt special is its EPA-rated electric range of 53 miles, a number that far exceeds class standards. For a lot of drivers, that's enough to never need to use gasoline.
While all dedicated electric vehicles can go farther than that, the beauty of the Volt is that once you run out of juice it switches over to its normal gasoline-electric hybrid operation. Whether it's short-distance commuting or going cross country, the Volt has you covered. On top of that, the Volt boasts plenty of standard equipment and an easy-to-drive nature.
Although you might prefer the traditional look and spaciousness provided by a plug-in midsize sedan (such as the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid), the pure electric range of these vehicles is considerably less than the Volt's. As such, we definitely recommend checking out Chevy's smartly designed plug-in hybrid hatchback.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Chevrolet Volt as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars and Best Hybrid Cars for this year.
What's it like to live with?
There's a lot to like about the second-generation Chevrolet Volt, as we found over the course of a two-year road test and expert evaluation. Our ownership spanned nearly 29,000 miles, putting the Volt through long-range challenges and stuffing its cargo area beyond the brim. The Volt is a great daily driver and highway commuter. Does that make it a great all-around car for everyone? Read our logbook to learn more before you make your decision.
2018 Chevrolet Volt models
The 2018 Volt is a five-seat, plug-in hybrid hatchback sedan offered in LT and Premier trims. Both come with a plug-in hybrid system consisting of twin electric motors, a 1.5-liter gasoline engine/generator and a 18.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 149 horsepower. You need to plug it in to recharge fully, but the battery pack can also be partially recharged on the go from the gas engine/generator and regenerative braking.
Standard feature highlights for the Volt LT include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights (low-beam) and taillights, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Notable technology features for the Volt are a reconfigurable driver information and gauge cluster display screen, Bluetooth, OnStar (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity), an 8-inch central touchscreen with Chevrolet's MyLink interface, Apple CarPlay and Android auto connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Optional for the LT is a Comfort package that includes heated mirrors, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel. Leather upholstery can be ordered with the LT Comfort package as well. An eight-speaker Bose audio system is available as a stand-alone option.
Move up to the Volt Premier and you get the LT's equipment, the contents of the Comfort package, the Bose audio system, plus different 17-inch wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated rear outboard seats, a wireless charging pad for cellphones and other equipment, and an automated parking system (parallel and perpendicular).
A Driver Confidence package is available for the LT and Premier trims and it includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. The Driver Confidence 2 package for the Premier trim (requires the Driver Confidence package) adds forward collision warning with automatic low-speed emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive headlights. If you get the Driver Confidence 2 package, you can also spring for adaptive cruise control and an upgraded automatic emergency braking system. A navigation system is optional for the Premier.
Driving8.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.0
Utility8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Volt models:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Provides audible and visual warnings of moving objects behind you as you're backing out of a parking space. It's standard equipment.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns of an impending collision with the vehicle ahead of you. Low-speed automatic braking is also included. Optional on the Volt Premier.
- OnStar
- Includes various safety-related features, including emergency assistance and remote door locking and unlocking.
