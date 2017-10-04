  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(33)
2018 Chevrolet Volt Review

Pros & Cons

  • More all-electric range than most plug-in hybrids
  • Plenty of advanced tech and safety features are available
  • Nimble and easy to drive in the city
  • Rear seat and luggage area aren't as roomy as some rivals'
  • Interior material quality is disappointing
  • Tricky parking since the car's nose is hard to see
Which Volt does Edmunds recommend?

Picking a Volt won't be a laborious decision since there are only two trim levels to choose from. We'd likely go with the Premier. That decision is largely based on the small differences in options availability since the two trim levels have identical powertrains. The LT is well-equipped and even gets some additional access to optional safety equipment for 2018, but the Premier has access to options such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and lane departure intervention.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

The 2018 Chevrolet Volt is a plug-in hybrid, which means you can drive using pure electric power until the Volt's battery is depleted. After that, it switches to a combination of gas and electricity. That in itself is unremarkable. What truly makes the Volt special is its EPA-rated electric range of 53 miles, a number that far exceeds class standards. For a lot of drivers, that's enough to never need to use gasoline.

While all dedicated electric vehicles can go farther than that, the beauty of the Volt is that once you run out of juice it switches over to its normal gasoline-electric hybrid operation. Whether it's short-distance commuting or going cross country, the Volt has you covered. On top of that, the Volt boasts plenty of standard equipment and an easy-to-drive nature.

Although you might prefer the traditional look and spaciousness provided by a plug-in midsize sedan (such as the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid), the pure electric range of these vehicles is considerably less than the Volt's. As such, we definitely recommend checking out Chevy's smartly designed plug-in hybrid hatchback.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Chevrolet Volt as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars and Best Hybrid Cars for this year.

What's it like to live with?

There's a lot to like about the second-generation Chevrolet Volt, as we found over the course of a two-year road test and expert evaluation. Our ownership spanned nearly 29,000 miles, putting the Volt through long-range challenges and stuffing its cargo area beyond the brim. The Volt is a great daily driver and highway commuter. Does that make it a great all-around car for everyone? Read our logbook to learn more before you make your decision.

2018 Chevrolet Volt models

The 2018 Volt is a five-seat, plug-in hybrid hatchback sedan offered in LT and Premier trims. Both come with a plug-in hybrid system consisting of twin electric motors, a 1.5-liter gasoline engine/generator and a 18.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 149 horsepower. You need to plug it in to recharge fully, but the battery pack can also be partially recharged on the go from the gas engine/generator and regenerative braking.

Standard feature highlights for the Volt LT include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights (low-beam) and taillights, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Notable technology features for the Volt are a reconfigurable driver information and gauge cluster display screen, Bluetooth, OnStar (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity), an 8-inch central touchscreen with Chevrolet's MyLink interface, Apple CarPlay and Android auto connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Optional for the LT is a Comfort package that includes heated mirrors, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel. Leather upholstery can be ordered with the LT Comfort package as well. An eight-speaker Bose audio system is available as a stand-alone option.

Move up to the Volt Premier and you get the LT's equipment, the contents of the Comfort package, the Bose audio system, plus different 17-inch wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated rear outboard seats, a wireless charging pad for cellphones and other equipment, and an automated parking system (parallel and perpendicular).

A Driver Confidence package is available for the LT and Premier trims and it includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. The Driver Confidence 2 package for the Premier trim (requires the Driver Confidence package) adds forward collision warning with automatic low-speed emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive headlights. If you get the Driver Confidence 2 package, you can also spring for adaptive cruise control and an upgraded automatic emergency braking system. A navigation system is optional for the Premier.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier (1.5L inline-4 plug-in hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD). Since this test was conducted, the current Chevrolet Volt has received only minor revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Volt.

Driving

8.5
Considering the Volt's eco-friendly mission and its thriftiness on fuel, it performs admirably. The Volt feels willing and able in just about every situation, and it's one of the smoothest-driving plug-in hybrid vehicles out there.

Acceleration

8.0
The Volt's powertrain delivers smooth and seamless acceleration whether in electric or gasoline mode. Our sprint to 60 mph took just 7.8 seconds on electricity or 7.5 seconds on gasoline, an enthusiastic performance for a green car.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal is a bit unresponsive initially, but otherwise the Volt's braking is pleasingly smooth and linear. The blending of regenerative and regular friction braking is nearly imperceptible, too. In our 60 mph-to-zero panic-stop test, the Volt posted a respectable 119-foot distance.

Steering

7.5
It steers with a confidence and directness that makes it easy for the driver to guide the car around turns and through corners. Effort is generally good, but it can feel a bit "thick" and indistinct around center when cruising straight.

Handling

9.0
The Volt exhibits good coordination and even a bit of playfulness on winding roads. Don't push it too hard, though, because the suspension and economy-minded tires aren't optimized for that sort of thing.

Drivability

10.0
Electric drive is very smooth in the Volt. In gasoline mode, the engine and the CVT work well together, too. It's an easy car to drive. The Volt has a L mode and a steering-wheel-mounted paddle for more brake regeneration; some drivers might find the paddle's abrupt engagement off-putting, though.

Comfort

7.5
The Volt is certainly quiet, and the ride is smooth most of the time. The suspension doesn't always maintain its composure on the worst roads, though. The seats are generally well-shaped for most, but they have a few limitations that prevent them from being universally loved.

Seat comfort

7.5
The seats generally receive high marks for comfort and support, but the bottom cushion could be longer to help with thigh support. The rear outboard seats, thanks to the seat contouring and armrest padding, are comfortable for adults.

Ride comfort

7.0
The Volt is generally smooth and buttoned-down over typical sorts of worn or uneven road surfaces. But driving over potholes results in sharp impacts in the cabin. The Volt can seem overly soft and out of sorts when you encounter midcorner bumps, too.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Electric mode is exceedingly silent, of course, but this second-generation Volt is now tame when running on gasoline, too. Engine noise is no longer the sore point it was before. Detectable but not excessive levels of wind and road noise.

Climate control

7.5
Automatic climate control is standard. It's single-zone only, however. Cabin heating works well and warms up quickly. The Premier's heated seats (front and rear) and the heated steering wheel also work well.

Interior

7.0
The Volt's interior is far more useful than before. It's a lot like a regular car interior, and you can seat up to five now (in theory). But some rival plug-in hybrids are roomier and have better visibility.

Ease of use

8.0
This Volt differs from the original in its more logically arrayed buttons and knobs. But because of some of the advanced tech, this isn't a simple car that you can immediately hop in and drive. Setting the climate control manually can be a little confusing.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Access to the front is easy thanks to wide-opening doors and an agreeable roofline. Backseat access is trickier because of the lower roofline and smaller door opening. Taller folks will have to duck a little.

Driving position

7.0
There's enough adjustability for most drivers, but the driver seat's height adjuster could stand to have more range. Also, you can't get a power driver seat in a Volt; Chevy uses manual adjustments, presumably to save weight.

Roominess

7.5
Plenty of room up front for adults of all sizes. The backseat is a little tighter, but it's still roomy for two adults of average height. In theory, you can fit three back there, but the space taken up by the wide battery pack underneath means the center spot is for kids or car seats only.

Visibility

6.0
Good view out the front, but the nose drops away out of sight, making parking trickier. The reasonably sized rear door glass helps minimize over-the-shoulder blind spots. Rear visibility is hampered by the small rear window, but the rearview camera is excellent. A rear window wiper isn't available.

Quality

9.0
Though the styling of the cabin is much improved, the authenticity of the plastic and the overused plastic-chrome trim could stand more refinement. Acceptable but not outstanding. Exterior assembly and paint quality are about average.

Utility

8.0
The Volt's luggage area doesn't hold a whole lot, but the hatchback design makes the most of it. For everyday driving, the Volt should work out fine. But some rival plug-in vehicles are a bit more utilitarian.

Small-item storage

6.5
The open storage space ahead of the gear shifter is useful for holding your phone or other small items. There's also a small slot next to the shifter and a decent-size center console bin. The cupholders will hold most drink sizes. In back, the Volt has two cupholders but no other storage options.

Cargo space

7.0
The trunk, at 10.6 cubic feet, is modestly sized; fitting golf bags is problematic. The provided security cover is chintzy, too. Still, the hatchback design gives you a bigger portal to load luggage compared to the typical small sedan, and the 60/40-split seatback folds down.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Chevy provides the Volt with a typical arrangement of LATCH anchors. Accessing the lower anchors is OK, but the thick seat cushion contouring can hamper fitting of safety seats. Installation of a rear-facing safety seat might require sliding the front seats up a bit.

Technology

You would expect that a car as advanced as the Volt would have the latest suite of in-car tech, and Chevy delivers. The touchscreen interface is easy to use, and most driver safety aids are either standard or optional.

Audio & navigation

8.5
Every Volt comes with an 8-inch touchscreen with the MyLink interface. The graphics are sharp, and the menus are easy to understand. Factory navigation comes standard on the Premier. You also get the upgraded Bose audio system; sound quality is better and more enjoyable than with most base systems.

Smartphone integration

8.0
The two main smartphone app integration systems out right now, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, come standard on the Volt. Bluetooth pairing is simple.

Driver aids

9.0
Most of the latest driver safety aids, such as blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and lane departure intervention, are available. But you can only get them on the top-level Premier trim. An automated parking system is also optional.

Voice control

9.0
In our testing, MyLink's voice recognition system works reasonably well and gives sufficient prompts if you don't know which commands are available. Also, Siri and Google Voice on your paired smartphone can be called up by pressing and holding the voice button longer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Volt.

5(76%)
4(9%)
3(3%)
2(9%)
1(3%)
4.5
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Value and Fun to Drive
Murph,04/14/2018
LT 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
I'm a super analytical person, almost to a fault because I'm a bit obsessive too. So after reading countless reviews, articles and doing side by side comparisons using Edmunds and other sites, the Chevy Volt kept coming up as the best choice for myself as a daily commuter. Well all the research paid off because my 2018 Volt which is the 9th new car I've purchased in my life and it is my favorite. For my test drives, I drove a couple Volt Premiers along with a few Volt LTs all of which had the comfort package with heated seats and steering wheel and one LT had leather seat option added. The Premiers were more comfortable and had very nice additional safety and convenience features so it really came down to were they worth the extra money which I concluded were not in my case so I purchased a red LT with the comfort package and heated seat/steering wheel. It's only been a couple months but in that short time I have to say I'm so impressed with this little car; the GM design team should be proud of their effort. DRIVING IMPRESSION: The ride of the Volt is so smooth you forget that you are in a small car. Were I live in Northern NY, there are a lot of potholes but driving over the rough roads I'm familiar with I'm amazed at how well the suspension is tuned and that's compared to my other vehicle which is a 2015 GMC Terrain. ACCELERATION: Off the line, the strong low end torque spins the tires regardless of how well the tires are gripping the road. Yes some of the easy spin is due to the low resistance rating of the tires chosen which were to maximize mileage but still the acceleration will push you back in your seat. At higher speeds there still is enough torque to pass easily but as the 149 HP rating would suggest, the torque does fall off quite a bit at higher speeds. COMFORT: Back support in the front seats are good but I wish there was adjustable lumbar support, seat bottom support SUCKS no other way to say it. I do have cloth seats and a now regret I didn't get leather because the leather smooths out the pressure points on the edges both sides and front better than the cloth seats. Armrest are comfortable for myself and I love the wide center armrest which is impressive for a small vehicle. CONTROLS: The Mylink system and touch screen are easy to use and very functional. It is so cool to watch the energy flow to maximize mileage. Apple CarPlay is also a great feature which I use a lot for navigation and hands free texting while on the road. There is also a convenience tray next to the stick shift to put my IPhone so I can plug in for the CarPlay (I.e., doesn't operate with Bluetooth.) WINTER DRIVING: I did have several opportunities to drive in the snow and I'm pleased with how well the Volt handles but next winter I will have snow tires because the low ground clearance will likely mean quite a bit of snow drag which will require a tire with more aggressive treads. Cold temperatures kick on the engine for heat which is kind of annoying. There is a selection to 'Defer' the engine heat assist which will keep it from turning on till below 15F but that still happens often in Northern NY although the ICE does shut off after a short period of time. INTERIOR SOUND: The Volt is amazingly quiet inside even when the ICE does comes on. I have the standard stereo which is pretty good once you adjust the tone a bit for more bass and midrange. It is such a joy driving around listening to music since the interior acoustics are so nice. BACK SEATS: Seats are fairly comfortable with a big wide armrest in the center but head room is low for taller folks. It also takes a bit of ducking to get into the back which isn't a problem for my 15 year old 5'7" son but could be more difficult for older and taller folks. CARGO SPACE: The Volt holds about two grocery carts worth of bags or a couple medium size suitcases; overall not huge but actually quite convenient for daily use. With back seats down, the Volt will hold a few large storage bins. HANDLING: The low center of balance of the Volt due to the battery placement make this vehicle feel planted to the road. I haven't done any high speed turns but for speeds below 40 mph the Volt hugs the road. In my town, we have a traffic circle that is quite tight and the Volt carves around that tight curve like it was on rails. OVERALL: The Volt is so much fun to drive and really is pretty comfortable and practical as a daily commuter when considering operating costs. Crash tests have shown the Volt to be the only American made vehicle that is 5 star rated across the board. And, with the $7500 federal tax rebate the Volt is a great deal.
Sporty EV on the cheep
Joe Kuprevich,04/20/2018
Premier 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
After driving the car for a year with 4 long distance (1200+ miles) drives, while as a retirement car mostly local. I found it an excellent choice. The car is not for highway use on the battery, but can be switched off with mode control. The small battery drains quickly. Having the built-in generator for running in hybrid mode allowed me to make these long distance trips without having to plan overnight charging stops, while at home all my drives were well within the charge limit of the battery. The acceleration in Sports mode is unbelievable the first time you floor the pedal, along with handling on windy roads makes it feel like a true sports car. Styling both in and out also gives it the sporty look compared to other plug-in's or even full electric at this price point. After putting 13K miles on the car it's still feels brand new and dead quiet inside which is surprising for a small hatchback after running on New England roads all winter. There is essentially no wear on the brakes, since I use the regenerative braking all the time. Another plus for electric cars. I can't believe Chevy doesn't advertise this car with nothing being mentioned on any common media outlet. With the full rebates of $10K in my state this was not a burden at @$34K for what I got in the fully loaded model. Very happy there. The areas not really mentioned that I learned over the New England winter months is the lack of charge. Your charge is basically cut in half and below 32 degrees the generator will run for long periods of time to keep the batteries warm. Winter months averaged 32 miles on battery while in the summer I got up to 67 miles on a charge. The seat comfort for the long trips I made were better then all my past SUV's and sedans over the years. Extremely happy with the front and back leg room even when the front seats are pushed fully back. A full electric car is perfect only when the family also has a gas car for those long trips which makes the Volt a perfect fit, since I only have one car. The Volt is an under advertised beauty of an over engineered quality car for those that fit the criteria for a small 4 passenger hatchback.
Phenomenal car, best in class.
VKS,04/24/2018
Premier 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
The Volt has met my fuel efficiency expectations and then some. I'm getting 50-mile electric range on the freeway and 60-mile electric range in the city. My records are a 67-mile electric range with heavy use of the paddles and 66-mile electric range using adaptive cruise control. I am braking only when I need to stop fast. All slowing and slower stopping can be done using the paddles, which are the more efficient regeneration option to the regenerative braking. So far, I have used a total of 0.7 gallons in the 1100 miles I have driven the car since I bought it. The ergonomics is adequate for my 6-ft 190-lb body. The electronics is the best I have seen in any car. The Volt is bottom heavy and very stable. The acceleration of the two electric motors is fast. The ride is comforting. Will definitely buy again without any hesitation. My advice for all potential buyers is to get the adaptive cruise control package. The Volt drives itself at a fixed speed or a fixed distance from the vehicle ahead, the driver's only functions being the steering, braking for lights or stop signs when there is no vehicle ahead and tapping the accelerator pedal for a restart when the car has come to a complete stop. The adaptive cruise control does the rest. It is an absolute must for me now. I will never buy or rent a car without it.
Saving the World
Pat Jordan,10/16/2017
Premier 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
To me the Volt is unique among pure electric and hybrid automobiles. It allows you to drive in the electric mode for fifty miles before needing a recharge. That usually covers my everyday driving. However, if you need to go farther, it changes over seamlessly to the gas powered motor to produce energy to run the electric drive motor. This allows you to drive in the electric mode most of the time with no range anxiety. With a full charge and tank of gas it will go almost 400 miles with no need to spend the night or day at a charging station. The premier version has all the bells and whistles that most of new cars have such as blind spot awareness, backup camera, lane keeping, collision avoidance, bluetooth, navigation, Onstar, and heated steering wheel and seats. I would have liked it to have been a little longer, more like a midsize sedan. I am not a big fan of the fastback, which I think makes for poor rear visibility. The rear seats are a little tight to get into but I've had several regular size men say they were comfortable enough. I have really enjoyed driving my Volt. It is quiet and smooth and has great acceleration.
Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
31
EPA Electricity Range
53 mi.
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
4 hr.
MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
31
EPA Electricity Range
53 mi.
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
4 hr.
Safety

Our experts like the Volt models:

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Provides audible and visual warnings of moving objects behind you as you're backing out of a parking space. It's standard equipment.
Forward Collision Alert
Warns of an impending collision with the vehicle ahead of you. Low-speed automatic braking is also included. Optional on the Volt Premier.
OnStar
Includes various safety-related features, including emergency assistance and remote door locking and unlocking.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

