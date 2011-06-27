Used 2015 Chevrolet Volt Consumer Reviews

Best Used Car you can buy ThatGuy , 08/26/2015 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful While i would never buy one new, because lets face it i purchased mine with 12k miles for 16,995 and it was new at 41k bucks.. i don't recommend a new one.. But i will say.. WOW.. I am really generally amazed by this car.. Not only is it a blast to drive, it is incredibly cheap to run, and the fit and finish, and quality of the interior,.. build quality, it is frankly amazing.. After owning nothing but Toyota's until having a major issue with one, and writing that company off, i never thought another car could meet the quality.. While only time will tell if it holds up to a 200k mile life of driving without falling apart, i am completely satisfied by the car currently, which is more than i have been by Toyota of recent.. There are however a few things that i don't like.. But that is much like any car.. 1. I hate where the cup holders are located, they are in a bad place, and should be up close to the center console. 2. The car is entirely too low to the ground, i have had slammed civic's when i was a kid, this is lower. 3. the headlights are horrible.. At night, you would be better off guessing where things are.. Aside from these things though, the car is really amazing.. quiet, no rattles anywhere, good stereo, very comfortable, efficient, it costs me about 12.00 a month on .06 cents per kilowatt hour. This in English is a savings of over 300.00 a month on gas compared to my Toyota Sienna. While no where near as big,.. I can deal with it's size for what i save. Anyone looking at a Prius, or a Civic Hybrid should honestly look at this first.. While not as big as the Prius, it makes up for it in the driving dynamics and position.. It is also a much more solid feeling car than anything Honda makes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

my first electric car Jim , 05/07/2016 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful UPDATE -July 2,2020 - 41/2 YEARS and 40,000 miles- car continues to perform well - took it on first out of town drive with some serious hill climbing - used hold mode - car handled climb easily - and round trip 350 ish miles averaged 41.6 mpg Couple of complaints - had car in for a Chevy recommended update to prevent car dying due to low cell voltage. The fix apparently was to just put more of a buffer on low end ( how low u can run the batteries). Net result I lost 5-7 miles range. Not happy about that. second issue - had battery replaced (41/2 years) now check engine light comes on - So I checked the manual - indicates this warning can happen when u replace batter so have to take it back in again for chevy to clear the code (By the way the battery used in the volt is not the standard lead acid 12volt - it is a sealed battery with different internal chemistry. First time I paid $260 for a battery and install - live in Phoenix az. so 110-115 degree days cause me to be more careful with batteries. Anyhow apparently something called the purge solenoid internally stuck - cost to repair & replace $220.00 Previous reviews: I probably would not have purchased this car had it not been eligible for the $7500 federal tax credit (which reduced my purchase price to about $27500.) I tried using the AAA buying service. He came back and said "you will pay at a minimum $35000 That being said, I like the volt It was a good choice for us as the 45-47 mile range pretty much covers all of our trips. (factory estimate 38 mile range)- increase is due to 1) most of our driving is in ideal moderate weather 2) our driving is typically at 40-50 mph in suburban driving. 3) I also drive in "LOW". (This should be called economy as it's purpose is to provide much more battery charging when U let up on the pedal. It has no impact on gearing. 4)There typically are no more than 2 people in the car and we are both under 160 lbs. - less weight-longer battery range It is quick, quiet, and reliable. We purchased the car in October 2015 and have 8700 miles on the car. We are averaging just at 300 mpg!!!! and have used 29 gallons of gas) I just also read an article indicating that going back to 2010 there has pretty much been no battery degradation due to 1.the cooling systems and 2.not allowing the battery fully discharge A great feature for us is that you can preheat or cool the cabin while the car is plugged in - this saves battery by getting the car cabin to a comfortable temp before you drive. Their are only a few items that I dislike most of which are minor. 1. the cabin is small and confining - We of course knew that when we purchased it and we can live with that. 2) the cars air dam will often scrape the curb when you park so need to be careful when pulling in to a parking spot. (did not realize this initially) 3)car is very low and visibility is less than I would like but again we knew that when we purchased the car. 4) the car has 2 levels of 120 volt charging , 8amp and 12 amp, you may not be able to get a full charge overnight using the 8 amp setting - especially if you need the car early in the am. The 12 amp level must be manually set each time you charge as the car always resets to the 8 amp setting. 5) By far the one feature that to me is most serious is the console controls for heat, cooling,radio etc.-they are absolutely terrible. Driver u must take his eyes off the road to find the correct place to push on the console. 6)The malls in our area have electric chg. stations but they do not fit the volt so often can not chg. when out and about. Also, as a side note some interesting items re. the volt. (At least interesting to me) 1(the cars operating systems are complex- for example, it has several cooling systems, the car will also automatically run (but only for a few minutes)the ice if you run exclusively on electric as that is needed to maintain the ice components. 2) Car is to be kept plugged in when not in use as that maintains the correct battery temperature. the car will automatically run one (or more?) of the cooling systems if parked in a hot Phx. garage - our garage will get to over 100degrees in the summer. IT will also run the battery heater in cold weather to maintain the correct battery temp. Dec 2019 update Car has performed flawlessly - had one fix- car would not charge - was a computer adjustment no charge Continues to be a great around car town (over 94%of total 37,400 miles are electric-I have used only 58 gallons of gas over the 4 years) After 4 years getting in and out of the volt has become a chore.(we are both 74 yrs old) Will get a higher vehicle next time but do plan to drive this Volt for at least another 4 years.

Fun and economical drive, but poor controls Gabriel Teixeira , 11/10/2015 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The car is indeed very economical, but you should mind that it uses only premium fuel, which is not so economical in money after all and the gas mileage is much worse than a Prius, although still better than most non hybrid cars. It is electrifying fun to accelerate yet it does not invite you to drive fast. I would put it in sport mode and leave the traffic lights in front of everybody, but I was never compelled to go faster than the speed limits. The interior is really comfortable, but mind that it just takes 4 persons. The trunk space is reasonably big, considering it is a compact. However the controls for the audio, ventilation or navigation are really hard to use while driving. It is easy to mistype the buttons since they are capacitive and often I would touch them and there would be no response. Besides that since it has no tactile feedback, I would have to turn the attention away from road to do simple tasks.

Glad I finally bought the Volt dsowa , 01/15/2015 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful So far, I am very happy with my 2015 Volt. The Chevy dealer gave me a great deal - $3,700 off MSRP; add (or subtract!) the savings from the $7,500 federal tax credit, $2,500 grant from Texas, and my $2,100 in GM Card points and my final price is actually about $10,000 below MSRP. The car is loaded with every technological feature you can dream of including the Onstar phone app that lets you lock/unlock and start your car from anywhere. Also gives you complete charging and energy usage stats and a navigation feature to tell you where your car is! And did I mention it drives great? Put it in Sport Mode and you will be surprised at the quickness. Also handles very well and looks great!