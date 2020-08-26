Used 2015 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me
1,109 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 37,311 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,444$2,881 Below Market
- 43,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,500$2,544 Below Market
- 33,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,599$2,426 Below Market
- 86,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,000$2,581 Below Market
- 44,525 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 75,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999$872 Below Market
- 56,834 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,991$787 Below Market
- 42,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,670$1,311 Below Market
- 61,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999$1,098 Below Market
- 40,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,495$955 Below Market
- 65,955 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,493$575 Below Market
- 60,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,978
- 34,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,791$499 Below Market
- 18,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,999
- 35,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,499$505 Below Market
- 51,920 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,490$269 Below Market
- 24,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,550
- 70,402 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,293$452 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Volt searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Volt
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Volt
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.822 Reviews
Report abuse
ThatGuy,08/26/2015
4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
While i would never buy one new, because lets face it i purchased mine with 12k miles for 16,995 and it was new at 41k bucks.. i don't recommend a new one.. But i will say.. WOW.. I am really generally amazed by this car.. Not only is it a blast to drive, it is incredibly cheap to run, and the fit and finish, and quality of the interior,.. build quality, it is frankly amazing.. After owning nothing but Toyota's until having a major issue with one, and writing that company off, i never thought another car could meet the quality.. While only time will tell if it holds up to a 200k mile life of driving without falling apart, i am completely satisfied by the car currently, which is more than i have been by Toyota of recent.. There are however a few things that i don't like.. But that is much like any car.. 1. I hate where the cup holders are located, they are in a bad place, and should be up close to the center console. 2. The car is entirely too low to the ground, i have had slammed civic's when i was a kid, this is lower. 3. the headlights are horrible.. At night, you would be better off guessing where things are.. Aside from these things though, the car is really amazing.. quiet, no rattles anywhere, good stereo, very comfortable, efficient, it costs me about 12.00 a month on .06 cents per kilowatt hour. This in English is a savings of over 300.00 a month on gas compared to my Toyota Sienna. While no where near as big,.. I can deal with it's size for what i save. Anyone looking at a Prius, or a Civic Hybrid should honestly look at this first.. While not as big as the Prius, it makes up for it in the driving dynamics and position.. It is also a much more solid feeling car than anything Honda makes.
Related Chevrolet Volt info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Ann Arbor MI
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt New Germany MN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Allentown PA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Clearwater FL
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Lexington KY
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier Brooklyn NY
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Fresno CA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Aurora CO
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Garland TX
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Ontario CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018 Reno NV
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2017 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt 2010 Lansing MI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser