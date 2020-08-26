Used 2015 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me

1,109 listings
Volt Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    37,311 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,444

    $2,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    43,113 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,500

    $2,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    33,108 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,599

    $2,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    86,740 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,000

    $2,581 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    44,525 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Gray
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    75,780 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    $872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    56,834 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,991

    $787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    42,087 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,670

    $1,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    61,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $1,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    40,926 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,495

    $955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    65,955 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,493

    $575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    60,265 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,978

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Gray
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    34,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,791

    $499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    18,369 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    35,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,499

    $505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Gray
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    51,920 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,490

    $269 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    24,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,550

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Volt in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Volt

    70,402 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,293

    $452 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Volt

Overall Consumer Rating
4.822 Reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (23%)
Best Used Car you can buy
ThatGuy,08/26/2015
4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD)
While i would never buy one new, because lets face it i purchased mine with 12k miles for 16,995 and it was new at 41k bucks.. i don't recommend a new one.. But i will say.. WOW.. I am really generally amazed by this car.. Not only is it a blast to drive, it is incredibly cheap to run, and the fit and finish, and quality of the interior,.. build quality, it is frankly amazing.. After owning nothing but Toyota's until having a major issue with one, and writing that company off, i never thought another car could meet the quality.. While only time will tell if it holds up to a 200k mile life of driving without falling apart, i am completely satisfied by the car currently, which is more than i have been by Toyota of recent.. There are however a few things that i don't like.. But that is much like any car.. 1. I hate where the cup holders are located, they are in a bad place, and should be up close to the center console. 2. The car is entirely too low to the ground, i have had slammed civic's when i was a kid, this is lower. 3. the headlights are horrible.. At night, you would be better off guessing where things are.. Aside from these things though, the car is really amazing.. quiet, no rattles anywhere, good stereo, very comfortable, efficient, it costs me about 12.00 a month on .06 cents per kilowatt hour. This in English is a savings of over 300.00 a month on gas compared to my Toyota Sienna. While no where near as big,.. I can deal with it's size for what i save. Anyone looking at a Prius, or a Civic Hybrid should honestly look at this first.. While not as big as the Prius, it makes up for it in the driving dynamics and position.. It is also a much more solid feeling car than anything Honda makes.
Report abuse
