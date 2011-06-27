  1. Home
2015 Chevrolet SS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Thrilling V8 performance
  • powerful brakes
  • remarkably capable handling
  • well-equipped interior with ample passenger space
  • available manual transmission.
  • Poor fuel economy
  • touchscreen interface can be slow to respond.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Chevy SS can smoke its rear tires with the best of them, but what sets it apart is its sharp handling and impressive refinement.

Vehicle overview

The spec sheet for the 2015 Chevrolet SS reads like a car forum fantasy. You can imagine how the post might go: "Man, if they'd just bring back the Pontiac G8 GXP with the LS3 V8 and Brembo brakes, and maybe throw in a MyLink infotainment system, I'd buy it in a heartbeat!" Except it's not a pipe dream in this case; it's available at a dealer near you. And the SS is even more desirable this year thanks to some key additions, including standard adaptive suspension dampers and an available six-speed manual transmission.

To be clear, the SS isn't merely a warmed-over G8 GXP, although both are rebadged Holden Commodores from GM's Australian subsidiary. The SS is based on the current-generation Commodore VF, whereas the G8 was derived from the previous-generation Commodore VE. That means the SS benefits from smoother (though some might say overly generic) exterior styling, as well as a revamped interior that boasts vastly improved materials and a standard 8-inch touchscreen interface. The same 6.2-liter V8 does carry over, gaining just 13 hp for SS duty, but given that it also came standard in the previous-generation Corvette, that's more of a badge of honor than a cause for complaint.

On the road, the surprising thing about the 2015 SS is that it's more than just the old-school muscle car it looks like on paper. It'll do burnouts until you run out of rubber, of course, but it also provides the precision dynamics of a European sport sedan. That's especially true for 2015 thanks to the newly standard Magnetic Ride Control suspension, which offers three different driving modes that enable both road-hugging control and supple cruising comfort. Last year's nonadjustable suspension was biased toward the performance end of the spectrum, so this year's relatively forgiving ride quality marks a significant improvement.

Large non-luxury-branded performance sedans aren't exactly common, but if you're looking for direct rivals, we'd start with the brash 2015 Dodge Charger, which serves up an even more powerful 6.4-liter V8 in either R/T Scat Pack or SRT 392 trim. The Charger will get you more attention, too, but it feels bulkier from behind the wheel. Ford's Taurus SHO takes a different approach with its turbocharged V6 and all-wheel drive, but its all-around performance is tepid by comparison. Overall, the 2015 Chevrolet SS is the only one that makes the fantasy of tire-smoking power, world-class athleticism and large sedan practicality a reality.

2015 Chevrolet SS models

The 2015 Chevrolet SS is a five-passenger full-size sedan offered in a single well-equipped trim level.

Standard features include 19-inch forged aluminum wheels, summer performance tires, an adaptive suspension, Brembo brakes (front and rear), xenon headlights, foglights, heated power mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, automatic wipers, keyless entry and ignition, remote start (automatic transmission only), dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar), driver memory settings, a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and leather upholstery.

Standard technology features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an automated parallel parking system, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, a head-up display, a navigation system, a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet's MyLink interface, voice controls including Siri Eyes Free, OnStar, 4G LTE data connectivity with WiFi hotspot capability and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and iPod/USB connectivity.

The only significant options for the SS are a sunroof and a full-size spare tire mounted on a matching alloy wheel.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 SS upgrades to an adaptive suspension with magnetorheological dampers, Brembo rear brakes and a 4G LTE data connection with WiFi hotspot capability. Additionally, a six-speed manual transmission is now available.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Chevrolet SS is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at 415 hp and 415 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is either a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual.

In Edmunds.com testing, an SS with the automatic transmission sprinted to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, well ahead of the Taurus SHO but a tick or two behind the 6.4-liter Chargers. EPA fuel-economy estimates stand at 17 mpg combined (14 city/21 highway) for the automatic and a nearly identical 17 mpg combined (15 city/21 highway) for the manual. That's pretty thirsty, though not unexpected in this segment.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Chevrolet SS includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Additional features include a multimode head-up display, a rearview camera, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

In Edmunds.com testing, a Chevrolet SS came to a halt from 60 mph in 110 feet, meeting expectations for this high-performance segment.

Driving

Don't be intimidated by the 2015 SS's hefty exterior dimensions because, unlike the Charger, it doesn't feel large at speed. You do get a sense of the car's considerable length, but when you're sweeping around turns, its remarkable agility and precision are what come to the fore. Happily, the new-for-2015 adaptive Magnetic Ride Control suspension offers three settings that let the driver select the appropriate firmness for the occasion. Last year's stiff, non-adjustable suspension won't be missed, as the magnetic setup rides quite agreeably when you're not in max-attack mode.

Wind and road noise are largely held at bay inside the SS, allowing the sweet sounds of the 6.2-liter V8 to filter through. This is an addictive mill, with a classic American exhaust burble, prodigious low-end torque and genuine high-rpm enthusiasm. The manual transmission comes with an aggressive 3.70 rear-axle ratio to enhance responsiveness, but no matter which way you slice it, this engine hauls the mail. You've got to love the availability of that stick shift if you're a purist -- other than the BMW M5, there's not another sizable sedan on the market with V8 power and three pedals.

Interior

The cabin design of the 2015 Chevy SS is subdued, but leather upholstery comes standard, and it's complemented by contrast stitching and simulated suede inserts on the doors and wraparound dashboard. The instrument panel features a high-resolution color trip computer flanked by two sporty analog gauges for vehicle and engine speed, with an additional measure of safety provided by the standard head-up display. The 8-inch MyLink touchscreen with smartphone app integration is crisply rendered and user-friendly, though it can be distractingly slow to respond at times.

In terms of passenger space, the SS lives up to its large car billing. The front seats have enough room for just about anyone, while a pair of 6-footers can lounge in back for extended periods without discomfort. Trunk space isn't quite as enormous at 16.4 cubic feet, but that's still more room than most owners will ever need.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet SS.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2015 Chevrolet SS
philly2012,04/03/2015
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased a 2015 Heron White Chevrolet SS. I was originally going to buy an Impala, but I saw the SS sitting in the dealer's lot and when I asked the salesman about it he said it had been there for about three months and no one really asked about it. Long Story short: Sat, Drove purchased and I am in love with it. I can tell you some of the great features you can not even find in other cars more expensive than this: Red Light Camera warning system, full size spare and to me this is probably the best car GM has ever made. I like the fact that it looks like a Malibu so I can very easily sneak up on other cars and pass them quickly especially on the Penn Turnpike.
Please keep this Chevy secret & tell no one else!!!
jonjgoldberg,06/11/2015
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
...& the only other reviewer's car is white too - drives like a smaller sports car in the twistys & a larger luxury car over bumps - won't buy another car w/out magnetic ride & heads up display - this modern sleeper is a wonderful long trip highway car that devours fuel - the 392 Hemi cars are a tick quicker & a bit faster, yet the SS is way more nimble & refined - roomy well finished leather/suede interior w/fake buckle holes in the comfortable front seats & slow to respond touchscreen - fit & finish are good & the paint resists chips - I like that I haven't seen another on the road - low production no bad boy understated sheet metal w/a bit much chrome - love the car, wonder about resale -
Five years with my SS
Richard Points,09/24/2015
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
It's now five years and twenty two thousand trouble free miles with my 2015 SS. Chevy/Holden put together a onetime winner. You'll have to go to Germany to find something close to the SS. The only thing is the German auto's depreciation is greater than the SS. I am HAPPY. It's difficult to come up with anything that would change my mind. It truly has been a joy to drive, with carefree (19,531) miles. If you like comfort, performance, rear wheel drive four door family sedan then this is your car. The SS can be compared to the BMW5 (have both) favorably. Front and rear seat are very comfortable with plenty of room in the rear seats. Performance can be compared to the BMW m5, I think the SS is more fun to drive. Brakes are outstanding, love the heads up display and the magnetic ride control. The SS is simply a real sweetheart of a car. If you're looking for gas mileage above 22 mpg then you'll be looking at something else. I'll be keeping this SS for many years because there's nothing like it. Sorry to see this vehicle discontinued, so it will be back to a German company for some fun.
Fantastic Bargain
Connor P,10/25/2015
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I absolutely love this car. Its understated looks,great driving experience, advanced technology,and luxurious interior all for about 45k. The best thing about this car is its exhaust. Any complaints you have will be washed away once you start the car up. Performance is top notch and with the understated looks it's not a cop magnet. In fact the look on peoples faces when you floor it or start it up near them is priceless. However there are some downsides. Build quality is not quite the best but all the touch points are soft. The gas mileage is poor especially in the city. I get about 11 mpg with the auto. Speaking of the transmission it is very smooth but when you want to downshift with the paddles, it will take a second. There are various other very small complaints but they do not matter in the big picture of this car. If you are looking for a sedan around 40-50k I strongly urge you to go with this car. Overall-9/10
See all 13 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet SS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
415 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 2015 Chevrolet SS features & specs

