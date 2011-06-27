Vehicle overview

The spec sheet for the 2015 Chevrolet SS reads like a car forum fantasy. You can imagine how the post might go: "Man, if they'd just bring back the Pontiac G8 GXP with the LS3 V8 and Brembo brakes, and maybe throw in a MyLink infotainment system, I'd buy it in a heartbeat!" Except it's not a pipe dream in this case; it's available at a dealer near you. And the SS is even more desirable this year thanks to some key additions, including standard adaptive suspension dampers and an available six-speed manual transmission.

To be clear, the SS isn't merely a warmed-over G8 GXP, although both are rebadged Holden Commodores from GM's Australian subsidiary. The SS is based on the current-generation Commodore VF, whereas the G8 was derived from the previous-generation Commodore VE. That means the SS benefits from smoother (though some might say overly generic) exterior styling, as well as a revamped interior that boasts vastly improved materials and a standard 8-inch touchscreen interface. The same 6.2-liter V8 does carry over, gaining just 13 hp for SS duty, but given that it also came standard in the previous-generation Corvette, that's more of a badge of honor than a cause for complaint.

On the road, the surprising thing about the 2015 SS is that it's more than just the old-school muscle car it looks like on paper. It'll do burnouts until you run out of rubber, of course, but it also provides the precision dynamics of a European sport sedan. That's especially true for 2015 thanks to the newly standard Magnetic Ride Control suspension, which offers three different driving modes that enable both road-hugging control and supple cruising comfort. Last year's nonadjustable suspension was biased toward the performance end of the spectrum, so this year's relatively forgiving ride quality marks a significant improvement.

Large non-luxury-branded performance sedans aren't exactly common, but if you're looking for direct rivals, we'd start with the brash 2015 Dodge Charger, which serves up an even more powerful 6.4-liter V8 in either R/T Scat Pack or SRT 392 trim. The Charger will get you more attention, too, but it feels bulkier from behind the wheel. Ford's Taurus SHO takes a different approach with its turbocharged V6 and all-wheel drive, but its all-around performance is tepid by comparison. Overall, the 2015 Chevrolet SS is the only one that makes the fantasy of tire-smoking power, world-class athleticism and large sedan practicality a reality.