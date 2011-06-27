  1. Home
Used 2015 Chevrolet SS Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,745
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)263.2/394.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque415 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower415 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
220 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Power Sunroofyes
245/40R19 Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16.4 cu.ft.
Length195.5 in.
Curb weight3975 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alchemy Purple Metallic
  • Perfect Blue Metallic
  • Mystic Green Metallic
  • Regal Peacock Green Metallic
  • Heron White
  • Jungle Green Metallic
  • Some Like It Hot Red Metallic
  • Red Hot 2
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Phantom Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
